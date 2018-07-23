Installation

Global

Global installation is recommended for Fullstack Education Group students. To install or upgrade the config along with its peer dependencies:

npm install -g eslint eslint-config-fullstack eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint

In your global ~/.eslintrc.json file:

{ "extends" : "fullstack" }

Note that the eslint-config- portion of the module name is assumed by ESLint.

Local

A specific project can extend this definition by including eslint eslint-config-fullstack eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint as saved dev-dependencies, and defining a local .eslintrc.json . Project-level eslintrc files are recommended to be set as root , which prevents users' global configs from producing inconsistent results:

{ "extends" : "fullstack" , "root" : true }

Note on Parsing

This config now uses babel-eslint as the parser by default. This enables linting some relatively modern code which ESLint's default parser does not handle, and was necessary for this project to lint itself. You still need to install babel-eslint manually as it is a peer dependency of this config.

Extending

Any rules added to your global or local .eslintrc.json files will override the rules defined by this package. For example:

{ "extends" : "fullstack" , "rules" : { "semi" : [ 1 , "always" ] } }

This turns on enforcing the use of semicolons, a rule which is silenced by default in the current version of the eslint-config-fullstack package.

Background

The ESLint linting system is a popular one for its support of ES6 syntax, pluggable rules, automatic rule names in warning messages, and shareable / extendable config files.

This npm package provides a thorough starting config file. It was developed at Fullstack Academy of Code / Grace Hopper Academy to use in an educational setting, helping students to avoid definite errors but also pick up best practices.

Because it defaults to supporting multiple environments (e.g. Node, browsers, Jasmine, Mocha, etc.) it is probably not suitable for general production, where one might want a finer-grained and more restrictive config. However it is easy to override and extend this base config with custom rules, as explained above and in the ESLint docs.

License

MIT