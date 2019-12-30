This project is based on eslint-config-walmart and maintained by Formidable. It supports ESLint 2, 3, and 4.
Install ESLint and this config package:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-formidable
Depending on the configutation you choose, you'll most likely need one or more additional eslint plugins installed:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-config-<one> eslint-config-<two>
This package includes the following complete and ready to use configurations:
formidable - ES6 config
formidable/configurations/off - Disable all rules (ESLint's default at 1.0.0+)
formidable/configurations/es5-browser - ES5 + browser
formidable/configurations/es5-node - ES5 + node < 4.x
formidable/configurations/es5-test - ES5 + test
formidable/configurations/es5 - ES5 config
formidable/configurations/es6-browser - ES6 + browser
formidable/configurations/es6-node - ES6 + node 4.x
formidable/configurations/es6-react-test - ES6 + react + test
formidable/configurations/es6-react - ES6 + react
formidable/configurations/es6-test - ES6 + test
formidable/configurations/es6 - ES6 config
formidable/configurations/<suffix>)
<prefix>-react)
es6-<suffix>)
To consume and extend a config in ESLint just add the extends attribute to your
.eslintrc. For
more details about how shareable configs work, see the
ESLint documentation.
---
"extends":
- "formidable"
---
"extends":
- "formidable/configurations/es6-browser"
ESLint configuration is broken apart in
./rules containing ESLint's rules and rules for specific ESLint plugins. The full set of ESLint rules (
./rules/eslint) are broken into categories that mirror ESLint's documentation. Under each rule type there are sets of configuration as well as an
off.js file which turns off every rule in the category.
---
"extends":
- "formidable/rules/eslint/best-practices/on",
- "formidable/rules/eslint/es6/off"
- "formidable/rules/eslint/node/off"
"env":
"phantom": true
Due to an issue with ESLint, config extension cannot be called from a globally installed (
npm install -g eslint) eslint. It can however be run properly using eslint installed directly to your package's
node_modules. This can be done by either calling it directly (
./node_modules/.bin/eslint .) or from within an npm script since they automatically check local
node_modules first. This will be tracked in issue #43.
This project defines a huge number of very contentious config variables. In order to prevent issues/PRs from being eternal bikeshedding pits of doom we would like to ask that you simply upvote or downvote a rule. If you need to explain something please use concrete and reproducible evidence or statistics. Please try not to post assertions of preference, authority, aesthetic beauty (it's in the eye of the beholder), minimal key presses, cognitive load or any other subjective measures of code style.