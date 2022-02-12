Connecting the Next Billion People

Magma is an open-source software platform that gives network operators an open, flexible and extendable mobile core network solution. Magma enables better connectivity by:

Allowing operators to offer cellular service without vendor lock-in with a modern, open source core network

Enabling operators to manage their networks more efficiently with more automation, less downtime, better predictability, and more agility to add new services and applications

Enabling federation between existing MNOs and new infrastructure providers for expanding rural infrastructure

Allowing operators who are constrained with licensed spectrum to add capacity and reach by using Wi-Fi and CBRS

Magma Architecture

The figure below shows the high-level Magma architecture. Magma is 3GPP generation (2G, 3G, 4G or upcoming 5G networks) and access network agnostic (cellular or WiFi). It can flexibly support a radio access network with minimal development and deployment effort.

Magma has three major components

Access Gateway. The Access Gateway (AGW) provides network services and policy enforcement. In an LTE network, the AGW implements an evolved packet core (EPC), and a combination of an AAA and a PGW. It works with existing, unmodified commercial radio hardware.

Orchestrator. Orchestrator is a cloud service that provides a simple and consistent way to configure and monitor the wireless network securely. The Orchestrator can be hosted on a public/private cloud. The metrics acquired through the platform allows you to see the analytics and traffic flows of the wireless users through the Magma web UI.

Federation Gateway. The Federation Gateway integrates the MNO core network with Magma by using standard 3GPP interfaces to existing MNO components. It acts as a proxy between the Magma AGW and the operator's network and facilitates core functions, such as authentication, data plans, policy enforcement, and charging to stay uniform between an existing MNO network and the expanded network with Magma.

Documentation

Magma's usage docs, and developer docs, are available at https://docs.magmacore.org/docs/basics/introduction.html.

Join the Magma community

See the Community page for entry points.

Start by joining the community on Slack: magmacore workspace.

Direct specific questions to the GitHub Discussions page. Your question might already have an answer!

Contributing

Start with the project's contributing conventions

Contributing conventions for conventions on contributing to the project

If you're new to the project, also consider reading

Developer onboarding for onboarding to the project

Development workflow for how to open a pull request

License

Magma is BSD License licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.

The EPC originates from OAI (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance) and is offered under the same BSD-3-Clause License.