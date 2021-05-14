openbase logo
eslint-config-eventbrite-legacy

by eventbrite
4.0.0 (see all)

Eventbrite JavaScript coding style guide

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

778

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Eventbrite JavaScript Coding Style Guide

Eventbrite's ESLint guidelines to ensure consistency in JavaScript code.

Intended Audience

This coding style guide has been created for Eventbrite developers, but is certainly applicable for the general JavaScript community as well. It is heavily inspired by Airbnb's JavaScript Style Guide.

Table of Contents

  1. ESLint Configurations
  2. General guidelines
  3. ES6+
  4. React & JSX
  5. Testing React
  6. Legacy ES5
  7. Backbone & Marionette
  8. Resources
  9. License

ESLint Configurations

Eventbrite has 3 ESLint configuration packages that you can extend:

Resources

Coming soon...

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2017 Eventbrite.

