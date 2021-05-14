Eventbrite JavaScript Coding Style Guide

Eventbrite's ESLint guidelines to ensure consistency in JavaScript code.

Intended Audience

This coding style guide has been created for Eventbrite developers, but is certainly applicable for the general JavaScript community as well. It is heavily inspired by Airbnb's JavaScript Style Guide.

ESLint Configurations

Eventbrite has 3 ESLint configuration packages that you can extend:

eslint-config-eventbrite : base ESLint config that lints ES6+/ES2015+

: base ESLint config that lints ES6+/ES2015+ eslint-config-eventbrite-react : extends eslint-config-eventbrite , also linting React & JSX

: extends , also linting React & JSX eslint-config-eventbrite-legacy : ESLint config that lints legacy ES5-

Resources

Coming soon...

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2017 Eventbrite.