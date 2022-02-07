eslint-config-es contains a strict ESLint configuration for ES2015+ and TypeScript.
$ npm install eslint-config-es \
eslint
The following additional ESLint plugins are included by default, so you don't have to install them:
To enable support for React and JSX, all you need to do is to install the react module. The appropriate rules will become enabled automatically.
To enable support for TypeScript, all you need to do is to install the typescript module. The appropriate rules will become enabled automatically for
.ts and
.tsx files. The generated configuration expects a
tsconfig.json at the project root.
This module contains a very strict ESLint configuration for ES2015 and above, both for Node.js and browser development. Its aims to eradicate any variation in code style. If you can not tell any more, based on little individual manners, who of your co-workers wrote a piece of code, this module succeeded. This helps you to narrow down your focus to pure functionality, as you do not have to think about code styling any more at all.
To use one of those configurations, create a
.eslintrc.json file in your project and use the
extends keyword.
{
"extends": "es/node"
}
Alternatively, you may also use
es/browser.
If you want to override any rules, you can do so in your configuration file. For details on how to do this, e.g. to get an explanation on how to enable or disable specific rules, see the ESLint documentation on extending configuration files.
To run quality assurance for this module use roboter:
$ npm run roboter
Note:
npx roboter will not work as our ESLint Rules are written in TypeScript, so they have to be compiled before usage.
npm run roboter will do this.
This package has a built-in library that allows defining ESLint-Rules in a more strict but (what we think) better and intuitive format.
A basic example looks like this:
const betterRulesRecord: BetterRulesRecord = {
camelcase: false, // compiles to "camelcase: 'off'"
forDirection: [], // compiles to "for-direction: 'error'"
noParens: [ 'always', { otherConfig: 'value' } ], // compiles to "no-parens: [ 'error', 'always', {otherConfig: 'value' } ]"
}
To be able to use those rules with ESLint, they have to be compiled with the
betterRules.compile method. The whole
betterRules package is exported by this library and can be used like this:
import { betterRules } from 'eslint-config-es';
const compiledESLintRules = betterRules.compile(betterRulesRecord);
// Will produce:
{
camelcase: 'off',
'for-direction': [ 'error' ],
'no-parens': [ 'error', 'always', { otherConfig: 'value' } ],
}
false for turning it off.
[] (possible empty) to turn it on with severity
error and provide additional configuration.
You can use the
withPlugin hook to avoid having to put plugin-rules in quotes (
'react/test-rule') like this:
import { betterRules } from 'eslint-config-es'
const reactRules: BetterRulesRecord = betterRules.withPlugin('react', {
booleanPropNaming: false
});
Thus, you can use this hook to avoid weird constructs and streamline your configs:
const weirdMix: BetterRulesRecord = {
'@typescript-eslint/arrayType': []
};
const betterDefiniton: BetterRulesRecord =
betterRules.withPlugin('@typescript-eslint', {
arrayType: []
};
false rather than with a string
'off' is easier to distinguish from turned on rules and strictly avoids typos (
false will yield a compiler error if mistyped).
warnings, as warnings tend to get ignored.
true, or a string), thus only allowing arrays
[] streamlines and simplifies the configuration a lot.
' (e.g.
{ 'for-direction': 'off'}), thus again streamlining configuration.