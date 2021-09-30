NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED
This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.
We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.
We recommend you take the following action:
For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.
If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.
Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.
When I started this project, I wanted
eslint-config-defaults to be the easiest way to get started with eslint and as a part of that I wanted to have lots of options for people. At the time the
extends feature was brand new and very few people were using it and some of this config, like Google's was not available in other places. Since then, many many companies including eslint itself began publishing their own
eslint-config-<name>. I think this project served it’s purpose (promoting eslint and the use of the extention feature) but now we don’t need a one stop shop. This project is no longer maintained. Updated config can be grabbed at the individual project repos.
Install this config package and ESLint:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-defaults
This package includes the following complete and ready to use configurations:
defaults - The config recommended by ESLint
defaults/configurations/eslint - The config recommended by ESLint
defaults/configurations/google - The Google JavaScript Style Guide
defaults/configurations/gulp - The Gulp ESLint config
defaults/configurations/node-runtime - The config used for the Node.js runtime
defaults/configurations/off - Disable all rules (ESLint's default at 1.0.0+)
defaults/configurations/airbnb/es5 - Config from the AirBnB Style Guide
defaults/configurations/airbnb/es6-react - Config from the AirBnB Style Guide
defaults/configurations/airbnb/es6 - Config from the AirBnB Style Guide
defaults/configurations/walmart/es5-browser - Walmart ES5 + browser
defaults/configurations/walmart/es5-node - Walmart ES5 + node < 4.x
defaults/configurations/walmart/es5-test - Walmart ES5 + test
defaults/configurations/walmart/es5 - Walmart ES5 config
defaults/configurations/walmart/es6-browser - Walmart ES6 + browser
defaults/configurations/walmart/es6-node - Walmart ES6 + node 4.x
defaults/configurations/walmart/es6-react-test - Walmart ES6 + react + test
defaults/configurations/walmart/es6-react - Walmart ES6 + react
defaults/configurations/walmart/es6-test - Walmart ES6 + test
defaults/configurations/walmart/es6 - Walmart ES6 config
defaults/configurations/walmart/<suffix>) - eslint-plugin-filenames
<prefix>-react) - eslint-plugin-react, babel-eslint
es6-<suffix>) - babel-eslint
To consume and extend a config in ESLint just add the extends attribute to your
.eslintrc. For
more details about how shareable configs work, see the
ESLint documentation.
---
"extends":
- "defaults"
---
"extends":
- "defaults/configurations/walmart/es6-browser"
NOTE: Extending multiple complete configs can cause unexpected results, if you need to do this you should consider a piecemeal config as explained below. See https://github.com/walmartlabs/eslint-config-defaults/issues/38 for details.
ESLint configuration is broken apart in
./rules containing ESLint's rules and rules for specific ESLint plugins. The full set of ESLint rules (
./rules/eslint) are broken into categories that mirror ESLint's documentation. Under each rule type there are sets of configuration as well as an
off.js file which turns off every rule in the category.
---
"extends":
- "defaults/rules/eslint/best-practices/walmart",
- "defaults/rules/eslint/errors/airbnb"
- "defaults/rules/eslint/es6/off"
- "defaults/rules/eslint/node/off"
"env":
"phantom": true
Due to an issue with ESLint, config extension cannot be called from a globally installed (
npm install -g eslint) eslint. It can however be run properly using eslint installed directly to your package's
node_modules. This can be done by either calling it directly (
./node_modules/.bin/eslint .) or from within an npm script since they automatically check local
node_modules first. This will be tracked in issue #43.