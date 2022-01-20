A toolchain for developing universal (Node.js and browser) JavaScript packages.
npm i create-universal-package --save-dev
Usage: cup [options] [command]
Commands:
build, b Build your package
build-tests Build your tests
clean, c Clean build artifacts
help Display help
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-v, --version Output the version number
Any
.js files at the root of any
__tests__ directory will be added to the test bundle. For browser-only test files, you can use a
.browser.js extension. This also works for node-only tests and
.node.js.
__NODE__ and
__BROWSER__
Aliases for either
true or
false depending on the build target. Use this in conjunction with conditionals to check for environment, and dead code will automatically be eliminated appropriately.
For linting purposes,
__BROWSER__ and/or
__NODE__ conditional checks establish appropriate environment globals. For example:
process.title; // fails `cup/no-undef`
window.location; // fails `cup/no-undef`
// passes lint
if (__BROWSER__) {
document.body.appendChild(document.createTextNode('hello world'));
}
// passes lint
if (__NODE__) {
process.stdout.write('hello world');
}
// passes lint
const topLevel = __BROWSER__ ? window : global;
By default, only universal globals (e.g.
setTimeout and
console) are set everywhere.
__DEV__
Alias for
process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'. By convention, it is assumed that module consumers are statically inlining the value of
process.env.NODE_ENV in browser bundles.
create-universal-package prunes unused imports in scenarios like the following:
import doNodeThing from 'some-package';
export function foo() {
console.log('foo');
if (__NODE__) {
doNodeThing();
}
}
import doNodeThing from 'some-package';
export function foo() {
console.log('foo');
doNodeThing();
}
export function foo() {
console.log('foo');
}
Notice how the
some-package import gets eliminated from the browser result. This is what we want, but keep in mind any dependencies that perform side effects when imported could be eliminated.