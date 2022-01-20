openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecc

eslint-config-cup

by Ryan Tsao
2.0.4 (see all)

📦 A toolchain for developing universal (Node.js and browser) JavaScript packages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

create-universal-package

build status npm version

A toolchain for developing universal (Node.js and browser) JavaScript packages.

Installation

npm i create-universal-package --save-dev

Usage

  Usage: cup [options] [command]

  Commands:

    build, b     Build your package
    build-tests  Build your tests
    clean, c     Clean build artifacts
    help         Display help

  Options:

    -h, --help     Output usage information
    -v, --version  Output the version number

Tests

Any .js files at the root of any __tests__ directory will be added to the test bundle. For browser-only test files, you can use a .browser.js extension. This also works for node-only tests and .node.js.

Globals

__NODE__ and __BROWSER__

Aliases for either true or false depending on the build target. Use this in conjunction with conditionals to check for environment, and dead code will automatically be eliminated appropriately.

For linting purposes, __BROWSER__ and/or __NODE__ conditional checks establish appropriate environment globals. For example:

process.title; // fails `cup/no-undef`
window.location; // fails `cup/no-undef`

// passes lint
if (__BROWSER__) {
  document.body.appendChild(document.createTextNode('hello world'));
}

// passes lint
if (__NODE__) {
  process.stdout.write('hello world');
}

// passes lint
const topLevel = __BROWSER__ ? window : global;

By default, only universal globals (e.g. setTimeout and console) are set everywhere.

__DEV__

Alias for process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'. By convention, it is assumed that module consumers are statically inlining the value of process.env.NODE_ENV in browser bundles.

Dependencies

create-universal-package prunes unused imports in scenarios like the following:

import doNodeThing from 'some-package';

export function foo() {
  console.log('foo');
  if (__NODE__) {
    doNodeThing();
  }
}
Node.js result
import doNodeThing from 'some-package';

export function foo() {
  console.log('foo');
  doNodeThing();
}
Browser result
export function foo() {
  console.log('foo');
}

Notice how the some-package import gets eliminated from the browser result. This is what we want, but keep in mind any dependencies that perform side effects when imported could be eliminated.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial