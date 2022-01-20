A toolchain for developing universal (Node.js and browser) JavaScript packages.

Installation

npm i create -universal-package

Usage

Usage: cup [options] [ command ] Commands: build, b Build your package build-tests Build your tests clean, c Clean build artifacts help Display help Options: -h, -- help Output usage information -v, --version Output the version number

Tests

Any .js files at the root of any __tests__ directory will be added to the test bundle. For browser-only test files, you can use a .browser.js extension. This also works for node-only tests and .node.js .

Globals

__NODE__ and __BROWSER__

Aliases for either true or false depending on the build target. Use this in conjunction with conditionals to check for environment, and dead code will automatically be eliminated appropriately.

For linting purposes, __BROWSER__ and/or __NODE__ conditional checks establish appropriate environment globals. For example:

process.title; window .location; if (__BROWSER__) { document .body.appendChild( document .createTextNode( 'hello world' )); } if (__NODE__) { process.stdout.write( 'hello world' ); } const topLevel = __BROWSER__ ? window : global;

By default, only universal globals (e.g. setTimeout and console ) are set everywhere.

Alias for process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' . By convention, it is assumed that module consumers are statically inlining the value of process.env.NODE_ENV in browser bundles.

Dependencies

create-universal-package prunes unused imports in scenarios like the following:

import doNodeThing from 'some-package' ; export function foo ( ) { console .log( 'foo' ); if (__NODE__) { doNodeThing(); } }

Node.js result

import doNodeThing from 'some-package' ; export function foo ( ) { console .log( 'foo' ); doNodeThing(); }

Browser result

export function foo ( ) { console .log( 'foo' ); }