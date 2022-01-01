The most comprehensive code style guide.
Canonical consists of 1,000+ rules (40% auto-fixable), some of which are custom written for Canonical. Canonical goal is to reduce noise in code version control and promote use of the latest ES features.
This package includes the following configurations:
canonical – The Canonical code style guide.
canonical/ava – for projects that use AVA.
canonical/browser – for projects that use DOM and other browser APIs.
canonical/cypress – for projects that use Cypress.
canonical/graphql – for projects that use GraphQL.
canonical/flowtype – for projects that use Flowtype.
canonical/jest – for projects that use jest.
canonical/json – for projects that use JSON.
canonical/jsx-a11y – for projects that use React and want to include accessibility checks.
canonical/lodash – for projects that use lodash.
canonical/mocha – for projects that use Mocha.
canonical/module – for projects that use ESM modules.
canonical/next – for projects that use Next.js.
canonical/node – for projects that use Node.js.
canonical/react – for projects that use React.
canonical/typescript – for projects that use TypeScript.
canonical/yaml – for projects that use YAML.
For maximum efficiency, use overrides to only apply relevant style guides. This reduces the linting time and the number of false-positives.
This is an example configuration of a React project using TypeScript and Jest:
{
"extends": [
"canonical"
],
"overrides": [
{
"extends": [
"canonical/typescript"
],
"files": "*.ts",
"parserOptions": {
"project": "./tsconfig.json"
}
},
{
"extends": [
"canonical/react",
"canonical/jsx-a11y",
"canonical/typescript"
],
"files": "*.tsx",
"parserOptions": {
"project": "./tsconfig.json"
}
},
{
"extends": [
"canonical/jest"
],
"files": "*.test.{ts,tsx}",
"parserOptions": {
"project": "./tsconfig.json"
}
},
{
"extends": [
"canonical/json"
],
"files": "*.json"
},
{
"extends": [
"canonical/yaml"
],
"files": "*.yaml"
},
{
"extends": [
"canonical/graphql"
],
"files": "*.graphql"
}
],
"root": true
}
For the most part, Prettier and Canonical are already compatible. There are only a few transformations that are incompatible, e.g. Prettier enforces line-length and Canonical does not. As such, there is no good reason to use both. However, if you just want to disable conflicting rules, you can use
eslint-config-prettier to do that. Just add it as the last config in your
extends configuration, e.g.
{
"extends": [
"canonical",
"canonical/react",
"canonical/typescript",
"canonical/jest",
"prettier"
]
}
This configuration disables all Canonical rules that conflict with Prettier.
Since Canonical style guide includes more rules than any other style guide, you can have your codebase compatible with a specific style guide (e.g. airbnb) and benefit from Canonical for rules that are not covered by the other guide. All you have to do is extend from Canonical before extending from the desired style guide, e.g.
{
"extends": [
"canonical",
"canonical/react",
"airbnb"
]
}
Use the dbaeumer.vscode-eslint extension that Microsoft provides officially.
Example
.vscode/settings.json:
{
"eslint.validate": [
"javascript",
"javascriptreact",
"json",
"typescript",
"typescriptreact",
"yaml"
]
}
The setting below turns on Auto Fix for all providers including ESLint:
{
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll": true
},
"editor.formatOnSave": true
}
If you are using TypeScript and experiencing performance issues, you should consider disabling TypeScript rules:
{
"eslint.codeActionsOnSave.rules": [
"!@typescript-eslint/*",
"*"
]
}
This example removes all TypeScript ESLint specific rules from the code action on save pass but keeps all other rules.
This benchmark compares running ESLint using Canonical style guide against a project with 3,000+ files VS linting the same project using Prettier.
System:
OS: macOS 11.6
CPU: (16) x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-9980HK CPU @ 2.40GHz
Memory: 64.00 GB
npmPackages:
eslint: 8.1.0
prettier: 2.4.1
As you may expect, Prettier is going to complete checks quicker – this is because it runs a lot fewer transforms and it only runs style checks (as opposed to static analyses).
The first time you run ESLint, it will take significantly more time. However, if you enable
--cache, then the follow up checks will complete in no time.
$ time prettier src
27.06s user
1.74s system
166% cpu
17.335 total
$ eslint --cache src
182.43s user
9.13s system
126% cpu
2:31.22 total
$ eslint --cache src
1.96s user
0.39s system
107% cpu
2.188 total
Using ESLint cache will dramatically improve ESLint running time by ensuring that only changed files are linted. This is useful if you are using ESLint to run
pre-commit /
pre-push git hooks or otherwise depend on these checks completing in real-time.
Additionally, if performance is a consideration, you may consider:
These options provide near instant feedback just how you are used to when using Prettier.
This is how Canonical ruleset compares to other popular configurations.
Emojis:
Configurations:
|Rule
|CN
|AB
|GG
|SD
|XO
@babel/new-cap
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
@babel/no-invalid-this
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
@babel/no-unused-expressions
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
@babel/object-curly-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
@babel/semi 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/adjacent-overload-signatures](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/adjacent-overload-signatures.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/array-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/array-type.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/await-thenable](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/await-thenable.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/ban-ts-comment](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/ban-ts-comment.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/ban-tslint-comment](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/ban-tslint-comment.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/ban-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/ban-types.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/brace-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/brace-style.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/class-literal-property-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/class-literal-property-style.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/comma-dangle](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/comma-dangle.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/comma-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/comma-spacing.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/consistent-indexed-object-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-indexed-object-style.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-assertions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-assertions.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-definitions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-definitions.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-exports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-exports.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-imports.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/default-param-last](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/default-param-last.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/dot-notation](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/dot-notation.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/explicit-function-return-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/explicit-function-return-type.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/explicit-member-accessibility](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/explicit-member-accessibility.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/explicit-module-boundary-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/explicit-module-boundary-types.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/func-call-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/func-call-spacing.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/indent](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/indent.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/init-declarations](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/init-declarations.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/keyword-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/keyword-spacing.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/lines-between-class-members](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/lines-between-class-members.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/member-delimiter-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/member-delimiter-style.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/member-ordering](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/member-ordering.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/method-signature-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/method-signature-style.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/naming-convention](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/naming-convention.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-array-constructor](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-array-constructor.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-base-to-string](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-base-to-string.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-confusing-non-null-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-confusing-non-null-assertion.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-confusing-void-expression](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-confusing-void-expression.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-dupe-class-members](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-dupe-class-members.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-duplicate-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-duplicate-imports.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-dynamic-delete](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-dynamic-delete.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-empty-function](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-empty-function.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-empty-interface](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-empty-interface.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-explicit-any.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-extra-non-null-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extra-non-null-assertion.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-extra-parens](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extra-parens.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-extra-semi](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extra-semi.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-extraneous-class](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extraneous-class.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-floating-promises](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-floating-promises.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-for-in-array](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-for-in-array.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-implicit-any-catch](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-implicit-any-catch.md) 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-implied-eval](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-implied-eval.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-inferrable-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-inferrable-types.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-invalid-this](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-invalid-this.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-invalid-void-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-invalid-void-type.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-loop-func](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-loop-func.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-loss-of-precision](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-loss-of-precision.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-magic-numbers](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-magic-numbers.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-meaningless-void-operator](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-meaningless-void-operator.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-misused-new](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-misused-new.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-misused-promises](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-misused-promises.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-namespace](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-namespace.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-asserted-nullish-coalescing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-non-null-asserted-nullish-coalescing.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-asserted-optional-chain](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-non-null-asserted-optional-chain.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-non-null-assertion.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-parameter-properties](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-parameter-properties.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-redeclare](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-redeclare.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-require-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-require-imports.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-restricted-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-restricted-imports.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-shadow](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-shadow.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-this-alias](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-this-alias.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-throw-literal](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-throw-literal.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-type-alias](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-type-alias.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-boolean-literal-compare](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-boolean-literal-compare.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-condition](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-condition.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-qualifier](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-qualifier.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-type-arguments](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-type-arguments.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-type-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-type-assertion.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-type-constraint](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-type-constraint.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-argument](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-argument.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-assignment](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-assignment.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-call](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-call.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-member-access](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-member-access.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-return](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-return.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unused-expressions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unused-expressions.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unused-vars.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-use-before-define](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-use-before-define.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-useless-constructor](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-useless-constructor.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/no-var-requires](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-var-requires.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/non-nullable-type-assertion-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/non-nullable-type-assertion-style.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/object-curly-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/object-curly-spacing.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/padding-line-between-statements](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/padding-line-between-statements.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-as-const](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-as-const.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-enum-initializers](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-enum-initializers.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-for-of](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-for-of.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-function-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-function-type.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-includes](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-includes.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-literal-enum-member](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-literal-enum-member.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-namespace-keyword](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-namespace-keyword.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-nullish-coalescing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-nullish-coalescing.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-optional-chain](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-optional-chain.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-readonly](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-readonly.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-readonly-parameter-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-readonly-parameter-types.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-reduce-type-parameter](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-reduce-type-parameter.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-regexp-exec](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-regexp-exec.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-return-this-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-return-this-type.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-string-starts-ends-with](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-string-starts-ends-with.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/prefer-ts-expect-error](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-ts-expect-error.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/promise-function-async](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/promise-function-async.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/quotes](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/quotes.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/require-array-sort-compare](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/require-array-sort-compare.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/require-await](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/require-await.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/restrict-plus-operands](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/restrict-plus-operands.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/restrict-template-expressions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/restrict-template-expressions.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/return-await](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/return-await.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/semi](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/semi.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/sort-type-union-intersection-members](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/sort-type-union-intersection-members.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/space-before-function-paren](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/space-before-function-paren.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/space-infix-ops](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/space-infix-ops.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/strict-boolean-expressions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/strict-boolean-expressions.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/switch-exhaustiveness-check](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/switch-exhaustiveness-check.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/triple-slash-reference](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/triple-slash-reference.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/type-annotation-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/type-annotation-spacing.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/typedef](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/typedef.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/unbound-method](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/unbound-method.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
@typescript-eslint/unified-signatures](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/unified-signatures.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
accessor-pairs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/accessor-pairs)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
array-bracket-newline 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|❌
|👻
|🚨?
array-bracket-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
array-callback-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/array-callback-return)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
array-element-newline 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|❌
|👻
|🚨?
arrow-body-style 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
arrow-parens 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨?
arrow-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
ava/assertion-arguments](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/assertion-arguments.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/hooks-order](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/hooks-order.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/max-asserts](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/max-asserts.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-async-fn-without-await](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-async-fn-without-await.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-duplicate-modifiers](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicate-modifiers.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-identical-title](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-identical-title.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-ignored-test-files](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-ignored-test-files.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-import-test-files](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-import-test-files.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-incorrect-deep-equal](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-incorrect-deep-equal.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-inline-assertions](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-inline-assertions.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-nested-tests](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nested-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-only-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-only-test.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-skip-assert](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-skip-assert.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-skip-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-skip-test.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-todo-implementation](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-todo-implementation.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-todo-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-todo-test.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/no-unknown-modifiers](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unknown-modifiers.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/prefer-async-await](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-async-await.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/prefer-power-assert](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-power-assert.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/prefer-t-regex](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-t-regex.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/test-title](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/test-title.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/test-title-format](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/test-title-format.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/use-t](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-t.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/use-t-throws-async-well](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-t-throws-async-well.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/use-t-well](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-t-well.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/use-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-test.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
ava/use-true-false](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-true-false.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
block-scoped-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/block-scoped-var)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
block-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/block-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|👻
brace-style 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
callback-return ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
camelcase](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/camelcase)
|❌
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
canonical/destructuring-property-newline 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/export-specifier-newline](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-export-specifier-newline) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/filename-match-exported](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-filename-match-exported)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/filename-match-regex](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-filename-match-regex)
|⚠️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/filename-no-index](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-filename-no-index)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/id-match](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-id-match)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/import-specifier-newline](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-import-specifier-newline) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/no-restricted-strings](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-no-restricted-strings)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/no-use-extend-native](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-no-use-extend-native)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
canonical/sort-keys](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-sort-keys) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
capitalized-comments](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/capitalized-comments) 🛠
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
class-methods-use-this
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
comma-dangle 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
comma-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
comma-style 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
complexity
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|⚠️?
computed-property-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
consistent-return
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
consistent-this](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/consistent-this)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
constructor-super](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/constructor-super)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
curly](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/curly) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
default-case
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨
default-case-last
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
default-param-last](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/default-param-last)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
dot-location](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/dot-location) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
dot-notation](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/dot-notation) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨
eol-last 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
eqeqeq 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨
eslint-comments/disable-enable-pair
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/no-aggregating-enable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-aggregating-enable.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/no-duplicate-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicate-disable.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/no-restricted-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-disable.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/no-unlimited-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unlimited-disable.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/no-unused-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-disable.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/no-unused-enable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-enable.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/no-use](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-use.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
eslint-comments/require-description](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/require-description.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/array-style-complex-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-array-style-complex-type) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/array-style-simple-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-array-style-simple-type) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/arrow-parens](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-arrow-parens) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/boolean-style](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-boolean-style) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/define-flow-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-define-flow-type)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/delimiter-dangle](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-delimiter-dangle) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/enforce-line-break](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-enforce-line-break) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/generic-spacing](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-generic-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/interface-id-match](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-interface-id-match)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/newline-after-flow-annotation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-newline-after-flow-annotation) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-dupe-keys](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-dupe-keys)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-existential-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-existential-type)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-flow-fix-me-comments](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-flow-fix-me-comments)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-internal-flow-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-internal-flow-type)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-mixed](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-mixed)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-mutable-array](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-mutable-array) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-primitive-constructor-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-primitive-constructor-types)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-types-missing-file-annotation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-types-missing-file-annotation)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-unused-expressions](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-unused-expressions)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/no-weak-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-weak-types)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/object-type-curly-spacing](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-object-type-curly-spacing) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/object-type-delimiter](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-object-type-delimiter) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/quotes](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-quotes) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-compound-type-alias](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-compound-type-alias)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-exact-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-exact-type) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-indexer-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-indexer-name) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-inexact-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-inexact-type)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-parameter-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-parameter-type)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-readonly-react-props](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-readonly-react-props)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-return-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-return-type)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-types-at-top](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-types-at-top)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-valid-file-annotation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-valid-file-annotation) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/require-variable-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-variable-type)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/semi](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-semi) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/sort-keys](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-sort-keys) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/sort-type-union-intersection-members](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-sort-type-union-intersection-members) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/space-after-type-colon](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-space-after-type-colon) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/space-before-generic-bracket](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-space-before-generic-bracket) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/space-before-type-colon](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-space-before-type-colon) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/spread-exact-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-spread-exact-type)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/type-id-match](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-type-id-match)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/type-import-style](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-type-import-style) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/union-intersection-spacing](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-union-intersection-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/use-flow-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-use-flow-type)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/use-read-only-spread](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-use-read-only-spread)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
flowtype/valid-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-valid-syntax) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
for-direction](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/for-direction)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
func-call-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/func-call-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
func-name-matching
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
func-names
|🚨
|⚠️?
|👻
|👻
|🚨
func-style
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
function-call-argument-newline](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/function-call-argument-newline) 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
function-paren-newline](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/function-paren-newline) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
generator-star-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/generator-star-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
getter-return
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨
global-require ⛔️
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
grouped-accessor-pairs
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
guard-for-in](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/guard-for-in)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|[
handle-callback-err](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/handle-callback-err) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
id-blacklist](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-blacklist) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
id-denylist](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-denylist)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
id-length](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-length)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
id-match](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-match)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
implicit-arrow-linebreak](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/implicit-arrow-linebreak) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/default](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/default.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/dynamic-import-chunkname](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/dynamic-import-chunkname.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/export](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/export.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
import/exports-last](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/exports-last.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/extensions](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/extensions.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/first 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
import/group-exports](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/group-exports.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/imports-first](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/imports-first.md) 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/max-dependencies](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/max-dependencies.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/named](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/named.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/namespace
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/newline-after-import](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/newline-after-import.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-absolute-path](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-absolute-path.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
import/no-amd
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-anonymous-default-export](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-anonymous-default-export.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-commonjs](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-commonjs.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-cycle](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-cycle.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/no-default-export
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-deprecated](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated.md)
|⚠️
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-duplicates](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicates.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
import/no-dynamic-require](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-dynamic-require.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-extraneous-dependencies](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extraneous-dependencies.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/no-import-module-exports 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-internal-modules](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-internal-modules.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-mutable-exports](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mutable-exports.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-named-as-default](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-as-default.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-named-as-default-member](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-as-default-member.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-named-default](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-default.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
import/no-named-export](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-export.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-namespace](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-namespace.md) 🛠
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-nodejs-modules](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nodejs-modules.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-relative-packages](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-relative-packages.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-relative-parent-imports](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-relative-parent-imports.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-restricted-paths](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-paths.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-self-import](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-self-import.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-unassigned-import](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unassigned-import.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-unresolved](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unresolved.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/no-unused-modules
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
import/no-useless-path-segments](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-useless-path-segments.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/no-webpack-loader-syntax
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
import/order](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/order.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/prefer-default-export
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
import/unambiguous
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
indent](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/indent) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
indent-legacy 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
init-declarations](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/init-declarations)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/consistent-test-it](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/consistent-test-it.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/expect-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/expect-expect.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/max-nested-describe](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/max-nested-describe.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-alias-methods](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-alias-methods.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-commented-out-tests](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-commented-out-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-conditional-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-conditional-expect.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-deprecated-functions](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated-functions.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-disabled-tests](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-disabled-tests.md)
|⚠️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-done-callback](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-done-callback.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-duplicate-hooks](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicate-hooks.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-export](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-export.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-focused-tests](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-focused-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-hooks](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hooks.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-identical-title](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-identical-title.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-if](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-if.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-interpolation-in-snapshots](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-interpolation-in-snapshots.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-jasmine-globals](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-jasmine-globals.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-jest-import](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-jest-import.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-large-snapshots](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-large-snapshots.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-mocks-import](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mocks-import.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-restricted-matchers](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-matchers.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-standalone-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-standalone-expect.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-test-prefixes](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-test-prefixes.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/no-test-return-statement](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-test-return-statement.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-called-with](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-called-with.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-expect-assertions](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-expect-assertions.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-expect-resolves](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-expect-resolves.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-hooks-on-top](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-hooks-on-top.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-lowercase-title](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lowercase-title.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-spy-on](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-spy-on.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-strict-equal](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-strict-equal.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-to-be](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-to-be.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-to-contain](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-to-contain.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-to-have-length](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-to-have-length.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/prefer-todo](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-todo.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/require-hook](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/require-hook.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/require-to-throw-message](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/require-to-throw-message.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/require-top-level-describe](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/require-top-level-describe.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/unbound-method](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/unbound-method.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/valid-describe-callback](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-describe-callback.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/valid-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-expect.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/valid-expect-in-promise](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-expect-in-promise.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jest/valid-title](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-title.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-access](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-access)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-alignment](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-alignment) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-examples](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-examples)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-indentation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-indentation)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-line-alignment](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-line-alignment) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-param-names](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-param-names) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-property-names](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-property-names) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-syntax)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-tag-names](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-tag-names) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-types) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/check-values](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-values)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/empty-tags](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-empty-tags) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/implements-on-classes](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-implements-on-classes)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/match-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-match-description)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/match-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-match-name) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/multiline-blocks](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-multiline-blocks) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/newline-after-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-newline-after-description) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/no-bad-blocks](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-bad-blocks) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/no-defaults](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-defaults) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/no-missing-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-missing-syntax) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-multi-asterisks) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-restricted-syntax) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/no-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-types) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/no-undefined-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-undefined-types)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-asterisk-prefix) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-description)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-description-complete-sentence) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-example](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-example) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-file-overview](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-file-overview)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-hyphen-before-param-description) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-jsdoc](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-jsdoc) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-param](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-param-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param-description)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-param-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param-name)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-param-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param-type)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-property](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-property-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property-description)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-property-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property-name)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-property-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property-type)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-returns](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-returns-check](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns-check)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-returns-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns-description)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-returns-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns-type)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-throws](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-throws)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-yields](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-yields)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/require-yields-check](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-yields-check)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/tag-lines](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-tag-lines) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsdoc/valid-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-valid-types)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/array-bracket-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/array-bracket-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/array-bracket-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/array-bracket-spacing.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/array-element-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/array-element-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/auto](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/auto.html) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/comma-dangle](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/comma-dangle.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/comma-style](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/comma-style.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/indent](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/indent.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/key-name-casing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/key-name-casing.html)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/key-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/key-spacing.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-bigint-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-bigint-literals.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-binary-expression](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-binary-expression.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-binary-numeric-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-binary-numeric-literals.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-comments](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-comments.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-dupe-keys](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-dupe-keys.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-escape-sequence-in-identifier](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-escape-sequence-in-identifier.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-floating-decimal](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-floating-decimal.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-hexadecimal-numeric-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-hexadecimal-numeric-literals.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-infinity](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-infinity.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-multi-str](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-multi-str.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-nan](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-nan.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-number-props](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-number-props.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-numeric-separators](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-numeric-separators.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-octal](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-octal.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-octal-escape](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-octal-escape.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-octal-numeric-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-octal-numeric-literals.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-parenthesized](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-parenthesized.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-plus-sign](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-plus-sign.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-regexp-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-regexp-literals.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-sparse-arrays](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-sparse-arrays.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-template-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-template-literals.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-undefined-value](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-undefined-value.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-unicode-codepoint-escapes](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-unicode-codepoint-escapes.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/no-useless-escape](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-useless-escape.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/object-curly-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/object-curly-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/object-curly-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/object-curly-spacing.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/object-property-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/object-property-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/quote-props](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/quote-props.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/quotes](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/quotes.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/sort-keys](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/sort-keys.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/space-unary-ops](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/space-unary-ops.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/valid-json-number](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/valid-json-number.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsonc/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/accessible-emoji](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/accessible-emoji.md) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/alt-text](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/alt-text.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/anchor-has-content
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/anchor-is-valid
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/aria-activedescendant-has-tabindex
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/aria-props](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/aria-props.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/aria-proptypes](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/aria-proptypes.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/aria-role](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/aria-role.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/aria-unsupported-elements
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/autocomplete-valid](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/autocomplete-valid.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/click-events-have-key-events](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/click-events-have-key-events.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/control-has-associated-label](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/control-has-associated-label.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/heading-has-content
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/html-has-lang
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/iframe-has-title](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/iframe-has-title.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/img-redundant-alt](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/img-redundant-alt.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/interactive-supports-focus](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/interactive-supports-focus.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/label-has-associated-control
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/label-has-for ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/lang](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/lang.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/media-has-caption
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/mouse-events-have-key-events
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/no-access-key](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-access-key.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/no-autofocus](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-autofocus.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/no-distracting-elements
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/no-interactive-element-to-noninteractive-role
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-interactions
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-to-interactive-role
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-tabindex
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/no-onchange ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/no-redundant-roles](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-redundant-roles.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/no-static-element-interactions](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-static-element-interactions.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
jsx-a11y/role-has-required-aria-props
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/role-supports-aria-props](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/role-supports-aria-props.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/scope](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/scope.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-a11y/tabindex-no-positive](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/tabindex-no-positive.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
jsx-quotes](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/jsx-quotes) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
key-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
keyword-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨?
line-comment-position
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
linebreak-style](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/linebreak-style) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨
lines-around-comment 🛠
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lines-around-directive](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/lines-around-directive) 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
lines-between-class-members 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
lodash/callback-binding
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/chain-style](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/chain-style.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/chaining](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/chaining.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/collection-method-value](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/collection-method-value.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/collection-ordering](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/collection-ordering.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/collection-return](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/collection-return.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/consistent-compose](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/consistent-compose.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/identity-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/identity-shorthand.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/import-scope](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/import-scope.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/matches-prop-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/matches-prop-shorthand.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/matches-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/matches-shorthand.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/no-commit](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-commit.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/no-double-unwrap](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-double-unwrap.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/no-extra-args](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extra-args.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/no-unbound-this](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unbound-this.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/path-style](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/path-style.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-compact](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-compact.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-constant](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-constant.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-filter](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-filter.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-find](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-find.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-flat-map](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-flat-map.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-get](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-get.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-immutable-method](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-immutable-method.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-includes](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-includes.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-invoke-map](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-invoke-map.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-is-nil](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-is-nil.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-lodash-chain](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lodash-chain.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-lodash-method](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lodash-method.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-lodash-typecheck](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lodash-typecheck.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-map](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-map.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-matches](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-matches.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-noop](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-noop.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-over-quantifier](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-over-quantifier.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-reject](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-reject.md)
|⚠️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-some](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-some.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-startswith](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-startswith.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-thru](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-thru.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-times](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-times.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prefer-wrapper-method](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-wrapper-method.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/preferred-alias](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/preferred-alias.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/prop-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prop-shorthand.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
lodash/unwrap](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/unwrap.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
max-classes-per-file](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-classes-per-file)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
max-depth
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|⚠️?
max-len
|❌
|🚨?
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
max-lines
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
max-lines-per-function](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-lines-per-function)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
max-nested-callbacks](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-nested-callbacks)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|⚠️?
max-params
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|⚠️?
max-statements
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
max-statements-per-line](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-statements-per-line)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
mocha/handle-done-callback
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/max-top-level-suites](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/max-top-level-suites.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-async-describe](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-async-describe.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-empty-description](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-empty-description.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-exclusive-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-exclusive-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-exports](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-exports.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-global-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-global-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-hooks](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hooks.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-hooks-for-single-case](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hooks-for-single-case.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-identical-title](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-identical-title.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-mocha-arrows](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mocha-arrows.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-nested-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nested-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-pending-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-pending-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-return-and-callback](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-and-callback.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-return-from-async](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-from-async.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-setup-in-describe](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-setup-in-describe.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-sibling-hooks](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-sibling-hooks.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-skipped-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-skipped-tests.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-synchronous-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-synchronous-tests.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/no-top-level-hooks](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-top-level-hooks.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/prefer-arrow-callback](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-arrow-callback.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/valid-suite-description](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-suite-description.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
mocha/valid-test-description](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-test-description.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
multiline-comment-style](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/multiline-comment-style) 🛠
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
multiline-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/multiline-ternary) 🛠
|❌
|❌
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
new-cap
|❌
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
new-parens 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
newline-after-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/newline-after-var) 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
newline-before-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/newline-before-return) 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
newline-per-chained-call](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/newline-per-chained-call) 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-alert
|🚨
|⚠️?
|👻
|👻
|🚨
no-array-constructor
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-async-promise-executor](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-async-promise-executor)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-await-in-loop](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-await-in-loop)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
no-bitwise
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-buffer-constructor](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-buffer-constructor) ⛔️
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
no-caller
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-case-declarations](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-case-declarations)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-catch-shadow](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-catch-shadow) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-class-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-class-assign)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-compare-neg-zero](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-compare-neg-zero)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-cond-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-cond-assign)
|🚨
|🚨?
|❌
|🚨
|🚨
no-confusing-arrow 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-console
|🚨
|⚠️?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-const-assign
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-constant-condition](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-constant-condition)
|❌
|⚠️?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-constructor-return
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-continue](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-continue)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-control-regex
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-debugger](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-debugger)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-delete-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-delete-var)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-div-regex](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-div-regex) 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-dupe-args](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-args)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-dupe-class-members](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-class-members)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-dupe-else-if](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-else-if)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-dupe-keys](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-keys)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-duplicate-case](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-duplicate-case)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-duplicate-imports](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-duplicate-imports)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-else-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-else-return) 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
no-empty
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-empty-character-class
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-empty-function](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-empty-function)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-empty-pattern
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-eq-null](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-eq-null)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-eval](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-eval)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-ex-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-ex-assign)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-extend-native](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extend-native)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-extra-bind](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-bind) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-extra-boolean-cast](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-boolean-cast) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-extra-label](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-label) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-extra-parens](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-parens) 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
no-extra-semi 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-fallthrough](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-fallthrough)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-floating-decimal](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-floating-decimal) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-func-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-func-assign)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-global-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-global-assign)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
no-implicit-coercion 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-implicit-globals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-implicit-globals)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-implied-eval](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-implied-eval)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-import-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-import-assign)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-inline-comments](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-inline-comments)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-inner-declarations](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-inner-declarations)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-invalid-regexp](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-invalid-regexp)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-invalid-this](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-invalid-this)
|❌
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
no-irregular-whitespace
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-iterator](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-iterator)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-label-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-label-var)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-labels](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-labels)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨
no-lone-blocks
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-lonely-if](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-lonely-if) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-loop-func](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-loop-func)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-loss-of-precision](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-loss-of-precision)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-magic-numbers](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-magic-numbers)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-misleading-character-class](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-misleading-character-class)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-mixed-operators](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-mixed-operators)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-mixed-requires ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-mixed-spaces-and-tabs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-mixed-spaces-and-tabs)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-multi-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-multi-assign)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-multi-spaces](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-multi-spaces) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
no-multi-str
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-multiple-empty-lines](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-multiple-empty-lines) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-native-reassign ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-negated-condition](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-negated-condition)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-negated-in-lhs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-negated-in-lhs) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-nested-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-nested-ternary)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-new
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-new-func](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-func)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-new-object](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-object)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-new-require](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-require) ⛔️
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-new-symbol
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-new-wrappers](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-wrappers)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-nonoctal-decimal-escape](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-nonoctal-decimal-escape)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-obj-calls](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-obj-calls)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-octal](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-octal)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-octal-escape](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-octal-escape)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-param-reassign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-param-reassign)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-path-concat ⛔️
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-plusplus
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-process-env ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-process-exit](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-process-exit) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-promise-executor-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-promise-executor-return)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-proto](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-proto)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-prototype-builtins](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-prototype-builtins)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-redeclare](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-redeclare)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-regex-spaces 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-restricted-exports](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-restricted-exports)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-restricted-globals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-restricted-globals)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
no-restricted-imports
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
no-restricted-modules ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-restricted-properties](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-restricted-properties)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-restricted-syntax
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-return-assign
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-return-await
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
no-script-url
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-self-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-self-assign)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-self-compare
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-sequences](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-sequences)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-setter-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-setter-return)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-shadow](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-shadow)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-shadow-restricted-names
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-spaced-func](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-spaced-func) 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-sparse-arrays
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-sync](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-sync) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-tabs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-tabs)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|[
no-template-curly-in-string](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-template-curly-in-string)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-ternary)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-this-before-super](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-this-before-super)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-throw-literal](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-throw-literal)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-trailing-spaces](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-trailing-spaces) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
no-undef
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
no-undef-init 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-undefined](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-undefined)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-underscore-dangle](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-underscore-dangle)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
no-unexpected-multiline
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-unmodified-loop-condition](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unmodified-loop-condition)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-unneeded-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unneeded-ternary) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨
no-unreachable
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-unreachable-loop
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-unsafe-finally](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unsafe-finally)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-unsafe-negation](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unsafe-negation)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
no-unsafe-optional-chaining
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
no-unused-expressions
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-unused-labels 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-unused-private-class-members](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unused-private-class-members)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
no-unused-vars](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unused-vars)
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-use-before-define
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
no-useless-backreference
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-useless-call](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-call)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-useless-catch](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-catch)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-useless-computed-key](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-computed-key) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
no-useless-concat
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
no-useless-constructor](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-constructor)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-useless-escape](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-escape)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-useless-rename](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-rename) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-useless-return 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-var) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|⚠️?
|🚨
no-void
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
no-warning-comments
|⚠️
|❌
|👻
|👻
|⚠️?
no-whitespace-before-property 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
no-with](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-with)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|[
node/callback-return](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/callback-return.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/exports-style](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/exports-style.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/file-extension-in-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/file-extension-in-import.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/global-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/global-require.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/handle-callback-err](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/handle-callback-err.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
node/no-callback-literal
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
node/no-deprecated-api](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated-api.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
node/no-exports-assign](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-exports-assign.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
node/no-extraneous-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extraneous-import.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-extraneous-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extraneous-require.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-hide-core-modules](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hide-core-modules.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-missing-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-missing-import.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-missing-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-missing-require.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-mixed-requires](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mixed-requires.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-new-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-new-require.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
node/no-path-concat](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-path-concat.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
node/no-process-env](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-process-env.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-process-exit](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-process-exit.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-restricted-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-import.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-restricted-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-require.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-sync](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-sync.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-unpublished-bin](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unpublished-bin.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-unpublished-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unpublished-import.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-unpublished-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unpublished-require.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-unsupported-features](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-unsupported-features/es-builtins](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features/es-builtins.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-unsupported-features/es-syntax](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features/es-syntax.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/no-unsupported-features/node-builtins](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features/node-builtins.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-global/buffer](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/buffer.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-global/console](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/console.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-global/process](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/process.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-global/text-decoder](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/text-decoder.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-global/text-encoder](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/text-encoder.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-global/url](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/url.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-global/url-search-params](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/url-search-params.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-promises/dns](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-promises/dns.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/prefer-promises/fs](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-promises/fs.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
node/process-exit-as-throw](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/process-exit-as-throw.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|👻
|[
node/shebang](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/shebang.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
nonblock-statement-body-position](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/nonblock-statement-body-position) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
object-curly-newline 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
object-curly-spacing 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
object-property-newline 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
object-shorthand 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨
one-var 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
one-var-declaration-per-line 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨
operator-assignment 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
operator-linebreak](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/operator-linebreak) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
padded-blocks 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
padding-line-between-statements 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
prefer-arrow-callback](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-arrow-callback) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
prefer-const 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
prefer-destructuring 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
prefer-exponentiation-operator 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
prefer-named-capture-group](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-named-capture-group)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
prefer-numeric-literals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-numeric-literals) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
prefer-object-has-own](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-object-has-own) 🛠
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
prefer-object-spread](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-object-spread) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
prefer-promise-reject-errors](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-promise-reject-errors)
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
prefer-reflect ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
prefer-regex-literals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-regex-literals)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
prefer-rest-params
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|[
prefer-spread](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-spread)
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|[
prefer-template](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-template) 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
promise/always-return
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/avoid-new](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/avoid-new.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/catch-or-return](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/catch-or-return.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/no-callback-in-promise](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-callback-in-promise.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/no-native](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-native.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/no-nesting](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nesting.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/no-new-statics](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-new-statics.md) 🛠
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/no-promise-in-callback](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-promise-in-callback.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/no-return-in-finally](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-in-finally.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/no-return-wrap](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-wrap.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/param-names](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/param-names.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|🚨?
|👻
promise/prefer-await-to-callbacks
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/prefer-await-to-then](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-await-to-then.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
promise/valid-params](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-params.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
quote-props](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/quote-props) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
quotes 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
radix
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
react-hooks/exhaustive-deps 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
react-hooks/rules-of-hooks
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/boolean-prop-naming](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/boolean-prop-naming.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/button-has-type](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/button-has-type.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/default-props-match-prop-types
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/destructuring-assignment
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/display-name
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/forbid-component-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-component-props.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/forbid-dom-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-dom-props.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/forbid-elements](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-elements.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/forbid-foreign-prop-types](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-foreign-prop-types.md)
|❌
|⚠️?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/forbid-prop-types
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/function-component-definition 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-boolean-value](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-boolean-value.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-child-element-spacing
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-closing-bracket-location](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-closing-bracket-location.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-closing-tag-location](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-closing-tag-location.md) 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-curly-brace-presence 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-curly-newline](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-curly-newline.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-curly-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-equals-spacing](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-equals-spacing.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-filename-extension](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-filename-extension.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-first-prop-new-line 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-fragments](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-fragments.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-handler-names](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-handler-names.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-indent](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-indent.md) 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-indent-props 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-key](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-key.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-max-depth](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-max-depth.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-max-props-per-line](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-max-props-per-line.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-newline 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-no-bind](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-bind.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-no-comment-textnodes
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-no-constructed-context-values](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-constructed-context-values.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-no-duplicate-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-duplicate-props.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-no-literals
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-no-script-url](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-script-url.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-no-target-blank](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-target-blank.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-no-undef
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-no-useless-fragment](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-useless-fragment.md) 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-one-expression-per-line](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-one-expression-per-line.md) 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-pascal-case
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-props-no-multi-spaces 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-props-no-spreading](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-props-no-spreading.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-sort-default-props
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-sort-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-sort-props.md) 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-space-before-closing](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-space-before-closing.md) 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-tag-spacing](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-tag-spacing.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/jsx-uses-react
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-uses-vars](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-uses-vars.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/jsx-wrap-multilines](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-wrap-multilines.md) 🛠
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/no-access-state-in-setstate
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-adjacent-inline-elements](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-adjacent-inline-elements.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-array-index-key](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-array-index-key.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-arrow-function-lifecycle](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-arrow-function-lifecycle.md) 🛠
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-children-prop](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-children-prop.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-danger](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-danger.md)
|🚨
|⚠️?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/no-danger-with-children
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-deprecated](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-did-mount-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-did-mount-set-state.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-did-update-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-did-update-set-state.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-direct-mutation-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-direct-mutation-state.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-find-dom-node](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-find-dom-node.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-invalid-html-attribute](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-invalid-html-attribute.md) 🛠
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-is-mounted](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-is-mounted.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-multi-comp](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-multi-comp.md)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-namespace](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-namespace.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-redundant-should-component-update](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-redundant-should-component-update.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-render-return-value](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-render-return-value.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-set-state.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-string-refs](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-string-refs.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-this-in-sfc](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-this-in-sfc.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-typos](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-typos.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-unescaped-entities](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unescaped-entities.md)
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/no-unknown-property 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-unsafe](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsafe.md)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-unstable-nested-components](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unstable-nested-components.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-unused-class-component-methods](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-class-component-methods.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-unused-prop-types](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-prop-types.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/no-unused-state
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/no-will-update-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-will-update-set-state.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/prefer-es6-class](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-es6-class.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/prefer-exact-props
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/prefer-read-only-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-read-only-props.md) 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/prefer-stateless-function](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-stateless-function.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/prop-types](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prop-types.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/react-in-jsx-scope
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/require-default-props
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/require-optimization
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/require-render-return](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/require-render-return.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/self-closing-comp](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/self-closing-comp.md) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/sort-comp](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/sort-comp.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/sort-prop-types
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/state-in-constructor](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/state-in-constructor.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/static-property-placement](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/static-property-placement.md)
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
|👻
react/style-prop-object
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
react/void-dom-elements-no-children](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/void-dom-elements-no-children.md)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
require-atomic-updates](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-atomic-updates)
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
require-await](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-await)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
require-jsdoc](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-jsdoc) ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
require-unicode-regexp
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
require-yield](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-yield)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
rest-spread-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/rest-spread-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
semi 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
semi-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
semi-style 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|🚨
|[
sort-imports](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-imports) 🛠
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
sort-keys](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-keys)
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
sort-vars](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-vars) 🛠
|🚨
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
space-before-blocks](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/space-before-blocks) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨
space-before-function-paren 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨?
space-in-parens 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
space-infix-ops](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/space-infix-ops) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
space-unary-ops](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/space-unary-ops) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
spaced-comment 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
strict 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
switch-colon-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/switch-colon-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨
symbol-description
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
template-curly-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/template-curly-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
template-tag-spacing 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
typescript-sort-keys/interface 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
typescript-sort-keys/string-enum 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicode-bom](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/unicode-bom) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨
|[
unicorn/better-regex](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/better-regex.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/catch-error-name](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/catch-error-name.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/consistent-destructuring](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/consistent-destructuring.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/consistent-function-scoping](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/consistent-function-scoping.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/custom-error-definition](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/custom-error-definition.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/empty-brace-spaces](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/empty-brace-spaces.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/error-message](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/error-message.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/escape-case](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/escape-case.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/expiring-todo-comments](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/expiring-todo-comments.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/explicit-length-check](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/explicit-length-check.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/filename-case](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/filename-case.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/import-index](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/import-index.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/import-style](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/import-style.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/new-for-builtins](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/new-for-builtins.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-abusive-eslint-disable](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-abusive-eslint-disable.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-array-callback-reference](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-callback-reference.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-array-for-each](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-for-each.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-array-instanceof](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-instanceof.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-array-method-this-argument](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-method-this-argument.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-array-push-push](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-push-push.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-array-reduce](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-reduce.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-await-expression-member](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-await-expression-member.md) 🛠
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-console-spaces](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-console-spaces.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-document-cookie](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-document-cookie.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-empty-file](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-empty-file.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-fn-reference-in-iterator](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-fn-reference-in-iterator.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-for-loop](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-for-loop.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-hex-escape](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-hex-escape.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-instanceof-array](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-instanceof-array.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-invalid-remove-event-listener](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-invalid-remove-event-listener.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-keyword-prefix](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-keyword-prefix.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-lonely-if](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-lonely-if.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-nested-ternary](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-nested-ternary.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-new-array](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-new-array.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-new-buffer](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-new-buffer.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-null](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-null.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-object-as-default-parameter](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-object-as-default-parameter.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-process-exit](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-process-exit.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-reduce](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-reduce.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-static-only-class](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-static-only-class.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-this-assignment](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-this-assignment.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-unreadable-array-destructuring](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-unreadable-array-destructuring.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-unsafe-regex](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-unsafe-regex.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-unused-properties](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-unused-properties.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-useless-fallback-in-spread](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-fallback-in-spread.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-useless-length-check](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-length-check.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-useless-spread](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-spread.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-useless-undefined](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-undefined.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/no-zero-fractions](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-zero-fractions.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/number-literal-case](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/number-literal-case.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/numeric-separators-style](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/numeric-separators-style.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-add-event-listener](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-add-event-listener.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-array-find](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-find.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-array-flat](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-flat.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-array-flat-map](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-flat-map.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-array-index-of](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-index-of.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-array-some](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-some.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-at](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-at.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-code-point](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-code-point.md)
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-dataset](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dataset.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-date-now](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-date-now.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-default-parameters](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-default-parameters.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-dom-node-append](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-append.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-dom-node-dataset](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-dataset.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-dom-node-remove](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-remove.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-dom-node-text-content](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-text-content.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-event-key](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-event-key.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-exponentiation-operator](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-exponentiation-operator.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-export-from](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-export-from.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-flat-map](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-flat-map.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-includes](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-includes.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-keyboard-event-key](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-keyboard-event-key.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-math-trunc](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-math-trunc.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-modern-dom-apis](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-modern-dom-apis.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-module](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-module.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-negative-index](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-negative-index.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-node-append](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-node-append.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-node-protocol](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-node-protocol.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-node-remove](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-node-remove.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-number-properties](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-number-properties.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-object-from-entries](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-object-from-entries.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-object-has-own](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-object-has-own.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-optional-catch-binding](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-optional-catch-binding.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-prototype-methods](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-prototype-methods.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-query-selector](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-query-selector.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-reflect-apply](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-reflect-apply.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-regexp-test](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-regexp-test.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-replace-all](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-replace-all.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-set-has](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-set-has.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-spread](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-spread.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-starts-ends-with](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-starts-ends-with.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-string-replace-all](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-replace-all.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-string-slice](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-slice.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-string-starts-ends-with](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-starts-ends-with.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-string-trim-start-end](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-trim-start-end.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-switch](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-switch.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-ternary](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-ternary.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-text-content](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-text-content.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-top-level-await](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-top-level-await.md)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-trim-start-end](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-trim-start-end.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prefer-type-error](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-type-error.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/prevent-abbreviations](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prevent-abbreviations.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/regex-shorthand](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/regex-shorthand.md) ⛔️
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/require-array-join-separator](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/require-array-join-separator.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/require-number-to-fixed-digits-argument](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/require-number-to-fixed-digits-argument.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/require-post-message-target-origin](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/require-post-message-target-origin.md)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/string-content](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/string-content.md) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/template-indent](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/template-indent.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
unicorn/throw-new-error](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/throw-new-error.md) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
use-isnan](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/use-isnan)
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨
valid-jsdoc 🛠 ⛔️
|👻
|❌
|🚨?
|👻
|👻
valid-typeof
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
vars-on-top
|🚨
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
wrap-iife](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/wrap-iife) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨?
|🚨?
wrap-regex 🛠
|❌
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yield-star-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/yield-star-spacing) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
|🚨?
yml/block-mapping 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/block-mapping-question-indicator-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/block-mapping-question-indicator-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/block-sequence](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/block-sequence.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/block-sequence-hyphen-indicator-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/block-sequence-hyphen-indicator-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/flow-mapping-curly-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-mapping-curly-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/flow-mapping-curly-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-mapping-curly-spacing.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/flow-sequence-bracket-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-sequence-bracket-newline.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/flow-sequence-bracket-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-sequence-bracket-spacing.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/indent](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/indent.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/key-name-casing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/key-name-casing.html)
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/key-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/key-spacing.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/no-empty-document](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-document.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/no-empty-key](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-key.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/no-empty-mapping-value](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-mapping-value.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/no-empty-sequence-entry](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-sequence-entry.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/no-irregular-whitespace](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-irregular-whitespace.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/no-multiple-empty-lines](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-multiple-empty-lines.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/no-tab-indent](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-tab-indent.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/plain-scalar](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/plain-scalar.html) 🛠
|❌
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/quotes](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/quotes.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/require-string-key](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/require-string-key.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/sort-keys](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/sort-keys.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/spaced-comment](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/spaced-comment.html) 🛠
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yml/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error.html)
|🚨
|👻
|👻
|👻
|👻
|[
yoda](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/yoda) 🛠
|🚨
|🚨?
|👻
|🚨
|🚨?
All breaking changes will bump the major version as per the semver convention. Therefore, every new rule addition will increase the major version.
First, run
npm run setup-dev. Then, any time that ESLint dependencies are updated you must:
npm run generate-typescript-compatibility-rules script. It disables and override any TypeScript rules that are incompatible with ESLint built-in rules.
npm run compare script. It generates ruleset comparison table, updates README.md, and identifies rules that are not configured.
This section of the documentation highlights differences in configuration between individual rules in each ruleset.
For a high-level overview of differences between rulesets refer to the Table of Comparison.
|
jsx-a11y/anchor-has-content
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/aria-role
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/alt-text
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/label-has-associated-control
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/control-has-associated-label
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/interactive-supports-focus
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/heading-has-content
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/lang
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/no-distracting-elements
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/no-static-element-interactions
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-interactions
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/no-autofocus
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/media-has-caption
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/no-interactive-element-to-noninteractive-role
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-to-interactive-role
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-tabindex
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-a11y/anchor-is-valid
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-underscore-dangle
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-quotes
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
class-methods-use-this
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/forbid-prop-types
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-boolean-value
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-closing-tag-location
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-max-props-per-line
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-no-bind
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-no-duplicate-props
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-pascal-case
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/no-danger
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/prefer-es6-class
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/prop-types
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/react-in-jsx-scope
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-wrap-multilines
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-indent
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-no-target-blank
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-filename-extension
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/no-unused-prop-types
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/no-unescaped-entities
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-tag-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/require-default-props
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/forbid-foreign-prop-types
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/default-props-match-prop-types
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-one-expression-per-line
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/destructuring-assignment
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/button-has-type
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-curly-newline
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/static-property-placement
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
react/jsx-props-no-spreading
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/no-unresolved
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/named
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/no-extraneous-dependencies
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/extensions
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/order
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/prefer-default-export
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/no-cycle
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/no-useless-path-segments
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
arrow-body-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
generator-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-confusing-arrow
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-shorthand
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-arrow-callback
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-const
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-destructuring
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-template
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
template-curly-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
yield-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-shadow
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unused-vars
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-use-before-define
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
brace-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
camelcase
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
comma-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
eol-last
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
func-names
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
indent
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
keyword-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
lines-between-class-members
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
lines-around-directive
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
max-len
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
new-cap
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
newline-per-chained-call
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-continue
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-mixed-operators
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-multiple-empty-lines
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-nested-ternary
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-plusplus
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-spaced-func
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-trailing-spaces
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unneeded-ternary
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
nonblock-statement-body-position
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-curly-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-curly-newline
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-property-newline
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
one-var-declaration-per-line
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
operator-linebreak
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
padded-blocks
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
quote-props
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
quotes
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
space-before-blocks
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
space-before-function-paren
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
space-unary-ops
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
spaced-comment
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
global-require
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-buffer-constructor
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-new-require
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-path-concat
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
getter-return
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-await-in-loop
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-cond-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-console
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-constant-condition
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unreachable
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
array-callback-return
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
curly
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
default-case
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
dot-notation
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
eqeqeq
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
max-classes-per-file
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-alert
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-else-return
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-empty-function
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-global-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-labels
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-multi-spaces
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-param-reassign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-redeclare
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-return-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-return-await
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-self-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unused-expressions
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-void
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-promise-reject-errors
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
wrap-iife
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
yoda
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
valid-jsdoc
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
curly
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-invalid-this
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unused-vars
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
block-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
brace-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
camelcase
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
comma-dangle
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
comma-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
comma-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
computed-property-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
func-call-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
indent
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
key-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
keyword-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
linebreak-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
max-len
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
new-cap
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-multiple-empty-lines
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-curly-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
one-var
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
quote-props
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
quotes
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
require-jsdoc
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
semi
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
semi-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
space-before-blocks
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
space-before-function-paren
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
switch-colon-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
generator-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-const
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
rest-spread-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
yield-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-var
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
accessor-pairs
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
array-callback-return
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
brace-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
camelcase
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
comma-dangle
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
computed-property-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
curly
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
dot-notation
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
eqeqeq
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
generator-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
indent
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
lines-between-class-members
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
multiline-ternary
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
new-cap
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-constant-condition
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-empty
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-extra-parens
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-labels
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-mixed-operators
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-multiple-empty-lines
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-redeclare
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-return-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-self-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unneeded-ternary
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unreachable
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unused-expressions
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unused-vars
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-use-before-define
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-useless-rename
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-void
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-curly-newline
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-curly-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-property-newline
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
one-var
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
operator-linebreak
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
padded-blocks
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-const
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
quote-props
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
quotes
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
semi
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
spaced-comment
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
use-isnan
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
wrap-iife
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
yield-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
import/no-absolute-path
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
node/handle-callback-err
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
promise/param-names
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
comma-dangle
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-await-in-loop
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-constant-condition
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-empty
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unreachable
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unsafe-negation
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unsafe-optional-chaining
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
valid-typeof
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
accessor-pairs
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
array-callback-return
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
complexity
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-else-return
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-redeclare
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-return-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-return-await
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-self-assign
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unused-expressions
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-void
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-warning-comments
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-promise-reject-errors
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-regex-literals
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
wrap-iife
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
yoda
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-undef
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-unused-vars
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-buffer-constructor
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-restricted-imports
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
array-bracket-newline
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
array-element-newline
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
camelcase
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
computed-property-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
func-name-matching
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
indent
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
jsx-quotes
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
keyword-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
lines-between-class-members
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
max-depth
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
max-nested-callbacks
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
max-params
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
max-statements-per-line
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
new-cap
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-mixed-operators
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-multiple-empty-lines
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
object-curly-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
operator-linebreak
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
padded-blocks
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
quote-props
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
space-before-function-paren
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
space-unary-ops
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
spaced-comment
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
arrow-body-style
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
arrow-parens
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
generator-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-useless-computed-key
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
no-useless-rename
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-arrow-callback
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-const
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
prefer-destructuring
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
template-curly-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|
|
yield-star-spacing
(back to comparison table 👆)
|
|