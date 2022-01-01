openbase logo
ecc

eslint-config-canonical

by Gajus Kuizinas
32.46.1 (see all)

The most comprehensive ES code style guide.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

289

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

27

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Canonical ESLint Config

Travis build status NPM version

The most comprehensive code style guide.

Canonical consists of 1,000+ rules (40% auto-fixable), some of which are custom written for Canonical. Canonical goal is to reduce noise in code version control and promote use of the latest ES features.

Usage

This package includes the following configurations:

Example configuration

For maximum efficiency, use overrides to only apply relevant style guides. This reduces the linting time and the number of false-positives.

This is an example configuration of a React project using TypeScript and Jest:

{
  "extends": [
    "canonical"
  ],
  "overrides": [
    {
      "extends": [
        "canonical/typescript"
      ],
      "files": "*.ts",
      "parserOptions": {
        "project": "./tsconfig.json"
      }
    },
    {
      "extends": [
        "canonical/react",
        "canonical/jsx-a11y",
        "canonical/typescript"
      ],
      "files": "*.tsx",
      "parserOptions": {
        "project": "./tsconfig.json"
      }
    },
    {
      "extends": [
        "canonical/jest"
      ],
      "files": "*.test.{ts,tsx}",
      "parserOptions": {
        "project": "./tsconfig.json"
      }
    },
    {
      "extends": [
        "canonical/json"
      ],
      "files": "*.json"
    },
    {
      "extends": [
        "canonical/yaml"
      ],
      "files": "*.yaml"
    },
    {
      "extends": [
        "canonical/graphql"
      ],
      "files": "*.graphql"
    }
  ],
  "root": true
}

Compatibility with Prettier

For the most part, Prettier and Canonical are already compatible. There are only a few transformations that are incompatible, e.g. Prettier enforces line-length and Canonical does not. As such, there is no good reason to use both. However, if you just want to disable conflicting rules, you can use eslint-config-prettier to do that. Just add it as the last config in your extends configuration, e.g.

{
  "extends": [
    "canonical",
    "canonical/react",
    "canonical/typescript",
    "canonical/jest",
    "prettier"
  ]
}

This configuration disables all Canonical rules that conflict with Prettier.

Compatibility with other style guides

Since Canonical style guide includes more rules than any other style guide, you can have your codebase compatible with a specific style guide (e.g. airbnb) and benefit from Canonical for rules that are not covered by the other guide. All you have to do is extend from Canonical before extending from the desired style guide, e.g.

{
  "extends": [
    "canonical",
    "canonical/react",
    "airbnb"
  ]
}

Integrations

Visual Studio Code

Use the dbaeumer.vscode-eslint extension that Microsoft provides officially.

Example .vscode/settings.json:

{
  "eslint.validate": [
    "javascript",
    "javascriptreact",
    "json",
    "typescript",
    "typescriptreact",
    "yaml"
  ]
}

The setting below turns on Auto Fix for all providers including ESLint:

{
  "editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
    "source.fixAll": true
  },
  "editor.formatOnSave": true
}

TypeScript

If you are using TypeScript and experiencing performance issues, you should consider disabling TypeScript rules:

{
  "eslint.codeActionsOnSave.rules": [
    "!@typescript-eslint/*",
    "*"
  ]
}

This example removes all TypeScript ESLint specific rules from the code action on save pass but keeps all other rules.

Benchmark

Canonical vs Prettier

This benchmark compares running ESLint using Canonical style guide against a project with 3,000+ files VS linting the same project using Prettier.

System:
  OS: macOS 11.6
  CPU: (16) x64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-9980HK CPU @ 2.40GHz
  Memory: 64.00 GB
npmPackages:
  eslint: 8.1.0
  prettier: 2.4.1

As you may expect, Prettier is going to complete checks quicker – this is because it runs a lot fewer transforms and it only runs style checks (as opposed to static analyses).

The first time you run ESLint, it will take significantly more time. However, if you enable --cache, then the follow up checks will complete in no time.

$ time prettier src
27.06s user
1.74s system
166% cpu
17.335 total

$ eslint --cache src
182.43s user
9.13s system
126% cpu
2:31.22 total

$ eslint --cache src
1.96s user
0.39s system
107% cpu
2.188 total

Using ESLint cache will dramatically improve ESLint running time by ensuring that only changed files are linted. This is useful if you are using ESLint to run pre-commit / pre-push git hooks or otherwise depend on these checks completing in real-time.

Additionally, if performance is a consideration, you may consider:

These options provide near instant feedback just how you are used to when using Prettier.

Table of Comparison

This is how Canonical ruleset compares to other popular configurations.

Emojis:

  • 🚨 – error
  • ⚠️ - warning
  • ❌ - disabled
  • 👻 - not in use
  • 🛠 - fixable
  • ⛔️ – deprecated rule

Configurations:

  • CN – Canonical (1020 rules)
  • AB – Airbnb (446 rules)
  • GG – Google (65 rules)
  • SD – Standard (160 rules)
  • XO – XO (204 rules)
RuleCNABGGSDXO
@babel/new-cap👻👻👻👻
@babel/no-invalid-this🚨👻👻👻👻
@babel/no-unused-expressions🚨👻👻👻👻
@babel/object-curly-spacing 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
@babel/semi 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/adjacent-overload-signatures](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/adjacent-overload-signatures.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/array-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/array-type.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/await-thenable](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/await-thenable.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/ban-ts-comment](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/ban-ts-comment.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/ban-tslint-comment](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/ban-tslint-comment.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/ban-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/ban-types.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/brace-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/brace-style.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/class-literal-property-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/class-literal-property-style.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/comma-dangle](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/comma-dangle.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/comma-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/comma-spacing.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/consistent-indexed-object-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-indexed-object-style.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-assertions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-assertions.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-definitions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-definitions.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-exports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-exports.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/consistent-type-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/consistent-type-imports.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/default-param-last](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/default-param-last.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/dot-notation](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/dot-notation.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/explicit-function-return-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/explicit-function-return-type.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/explicit-member-accessibility](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/explicit-member-accessibility.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/explicit-module-boundary-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/explicit-module-boundary-types.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/func-call-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/func-call-spacing.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/indent](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/indent.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/init-declarations](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/init-declarations.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/keyword-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/keyword-spacing.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/lines-between-class-members](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/lines-between-class-members.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/member-delimiter-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/member-delimiter-style.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/member-ordering](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/member-ordering.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/method-signature-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/method-signature-style.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/naming-convention](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/naming-convention.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-array-constructor](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-array-constructor.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-base-to-string](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-base-to-string.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-confusing-non-null-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-confusing-non-null-assertion.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-confusing-void-expression](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-confusing-void-expression.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-dupe-class-members](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-dupe-class-members.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-duplicate-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-duplicate-imports.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-dynamic-delete](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-dynamic-delete.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-empty-function](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-empty-function.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-empty-interface](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-empty-interface.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-explicit-any.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-extra-non-null-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extra-non-null-assertion.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-extra-parens](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extra-parens.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-extra-semi](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extra-semi.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-extraneous-class](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-extraneous-class.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-floating-promises](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-floating-promises.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-for-in-array](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-for-in-array.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-implicit-any-catch](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-implicit-any-catch.md) 🛠 ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-implied-eval](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-implied-eval.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-inferrable-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-inferrable-types.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-invalid-this](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-invalid-this.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-invalid-void-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-invalid-void-type.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-loop-func](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-loop-func.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-loss-of-precision](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-loss-of-precision.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-magic-numbers](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-magic-numbers.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-meaningless-void-operator](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-meaningless-void-operator.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-misused-new](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-misused-new.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-misused-promises](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-misused-promises.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-namespace](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-namespace.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-asserted-nullish-coalescing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-non-null-asserted-nullish-coalescing.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-asserted-optional-chain](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-non-null-asserted-optional-chain.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-non-null-assertion.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-parameter-properties](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-parameter-properties.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-redeclare](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-redeclare.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-require-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-require-imports.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-restricted-imports](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-restricted-imports.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-shadow](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-shadow.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-this-alias](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-this-alias.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-throw-literal](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-throw-literal.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-type-alias](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-type-alias.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-boolean-literal-compare](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-boolean-literal-compare.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-condition](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-condition.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-qualifier](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-qualifier.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-type-arguments](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-type-arguments.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-type-assertion](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-type-assertion.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unnecessary-type-constraint](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unnecessary-type-constraint.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-argument](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-argument.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-assignment](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-assignment.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-call](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-call.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-member-access](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-member-access.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-return](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unsafe-return.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unused-expressions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unused-expressions.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-unused-vars.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-use-before-define](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-use-before-define.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-useless-constructor](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-useless-constructor.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/no-var-requires](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/no-var-requires.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/non-nullable-type-assertion-style](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/non-nullable-type-assertion-style.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/object-curly-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/object-curly-spacing.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/padding-line-between-statements](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/padding-line-between-statements.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-as-const](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-as-const.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-enum-initializers](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-enum-initializers.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-for-of](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-for-of.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-function-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-function-type.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-includes](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-includes.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-literal-enum-member](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-literal-enum-member.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-namespace-keyword](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-namespace-keyword.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-nullish-coalescing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-nullish-coalescing.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-optional-chain](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-optional-chain.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-readonly](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-readonly.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-readonly-parameter-types](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-readonly-parameter-types.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-reduce-type-parameter](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-reduce-type-parameter.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-regexp-exec](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-regexp-exec.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-return-this-type](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-return-this-type.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-string-starts-ends-with](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-string-starts-ends-with.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/prefer-ts-expect-error](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/prefer-ts-expect-error.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/promise-function-async](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/promise-function-async.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/quotes](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/quotes.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/require-array-sort-compare](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/require-array-sort-compare.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/require-await](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/require-await.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/restrict-plus-operands](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/restrict-plus-operands.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/restrict-template-expressions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/restrict-template-expressions.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/return-await](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/return-await.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/semi](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/semi.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/sort-type-union-intersection-members](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/sort-type-union-intersection-members.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/space-before-function-paren](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/space-before-function-paren.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/space-infix-ops](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/space-infix-ops.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/strict-boolean-expressions](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/strict-boolean-expressions.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/switch-exhaustiveness-check](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/switch-exhaustiveness-check.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/triple-slash-reference](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/triple-slash-reference.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/type-annotation-spacing](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/type-annotation-spacing.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/typedef](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/typedef.md)👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/unbound-method](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/unbound-method.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[@typescript-eslint/unified-signatures](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/unified-signatures.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[accessor-pairs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/accessor-pairs)🚨👻🚨?🚨?
array-bracket-newline 🛠🚨👻🚨?
array-bracket-spacing 🛠🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[array-callback-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/array-callback-return)🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
array-element-newline 🛠🚨👻🚨?
arrow-body-style 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻🚨?
arrow-parens 🛠🚨🚨🚨👻🚨?
arrow-spacing 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[ava/assertion-arguments](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/assertion-arguments.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/hooks-order](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/hooks-order.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/max-asserts](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/max-asserts.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-async-fn-without-await](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-async-fn-without-await.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-duplicate-modifiers](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicate-modifiers.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-identical-title](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-identical-title.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-ignored-test-files](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-ignored-test-files.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-import-test-files](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-import-test-files.md)👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-incorrect-deep-equal](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-incorrect-deep-equal.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-inline-assertions](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-inline-assertions.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-nested-tests](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nested-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-only-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-only-test.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-skip-assert](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-skip-assert.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-skip-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-skip-test.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-todo-implementation](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-todo-implementation.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-todo-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-todo-test.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/no-unknown-modifiers](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unknown-modifiers.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/prefer-async-await](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-async-await.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/prefer-power-assert](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-power-assert.md)👻👻👻👻
[ava/prefer-t-regex](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-t-regex.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/test-title](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/test-title.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/test-title-format](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/test-title-format.md)👻👻👻👻
[ava/use-t](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-t.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/use-t-throws-async-well](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-t-throws-async-well.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/use-t-well](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-t-well.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/use-test](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-test.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[ava/use-true-false](https://github.com/avajs/eslint-plugin-ava/blob/master/docs/rules/use-true-false.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[block-scoped-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/block-scoped-var)🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[block-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/block-spacing) 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨👻
brace-style 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨
callback-return ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[camelcase](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/camelcase)🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
canonical/destructuring-property-newline 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[canonical/export-specifier-newline](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-export-specifier-newline) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[canonical/filename-match-exported](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-filename-match-exported)🚨👻👻👻👻
[canonical/filename-match-regex](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-filename-match-regex)⚠️👻👻👻👻
[canonical/filename-no-index](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-filename-no-index)👻👻👻👻
[canonical/id-match](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-id-match)🚨👻👻👻👻
[canonical/import-specifier-newline](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-import-specifier-newline) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[canonical/no-restricted-strings](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-no-restricted-strings)👻👻👻👻
[canonical/no-use-extend-native](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-no-use-extend-native)🚨👻👻👻👻
[canonical/sort-keys](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-canonical#eslint-plugin-canonical-rules-sort-keys) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[capitalized-comments](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/capitalized-comments) 🛠👻👻🚨?
class-methods-use-this🚨?👻👻👻
comma-dangle 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?
comma-spacing 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨🚨
comma-style 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨🚨
complexity🚨👻👻⚠️?
computed-property-spacing 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?
consistent-return🚨🚨👻👻👻
[consistent-this](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/consistent-this)🚨👻👻👻
[constructor-super](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/constructor-super)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[curly](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/curly) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨
default-case🚨🚨?👻👻🚨
default-case-last🚨👻🚨🚨
[default-param-last](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/default-param-last)🚨👻👻🚨
[dot-location](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/dot-location) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[dot-notation](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/dot-notation) 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨
eol-last 🛠🚨🚨?🚨🚨🚨
eqeqeq 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨
eslint-comments/disable-enable-pair🚨👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/no-aggregating-enable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-aggregating-enable.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/no-duplicate-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicate-disable.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/no-restricted-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-disable.md)👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/no-unlimited-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unlimited-disable.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/no-unused-disable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-disable.md)👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/no-unused-enable](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-enable.md)👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/no-use](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/no-use.md)👻👻👻👻
[eslint-comments/require-description](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-eslint-comments/blob/master/docs/rules/require-description.md)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/array-style-complex-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-array-style-complex-type) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/array-style-simple-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-array-style-simple-type) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/arrow-parens](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-arrow-parens) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/boolean-style](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-boolean-style) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/define-flow-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-define-flow-type)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/delimiter-dangle](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-delimiter-dangle) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/enforce-line-break](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-enforce-line-break) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/generic-spacing](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-generic-spacing) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/interface-id-match](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-interface-id-match)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/newline-after-flow-annotation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-newline-after-flow-annotation) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-dupe-keys](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-dupe-keys)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-existential-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-existential-type)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-flow-fix-me-comments](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-flow-fix-me-comments)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-internal-flow-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-internal-flow-type)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-mixed](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-mixed)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-mutable-array](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-mutable-array) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-primitive-constructor-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-primitive-constructor-types)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-types-missing-file-annotation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-types-missing-file-annotation)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-unused-expressions](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-unused-expressions)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/no-weak-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-no-weak-types)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/object-type-curly-spacing](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-object-type-curly-spacing) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/object-type-delimiter](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-object-type-delimiter) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/quotes](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-quotes) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-compound-type-alias](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-compound-type-alias)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-exact-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-exact-type) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-indexer-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-indexer-name) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-inexact-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-inexact-type)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-parameter-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-parameter-type)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-readonly-react-props](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-readonly-react-props)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-return-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-return-type)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-types-at-top](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-types-at-top)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-valid-file-annotation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-valid-file-annotation) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/require-variable-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-require-variable-type)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/semi](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-semi) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/sort-keys](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-sort-keys) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/sort-type-union-intersection-members](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-sort-type-union-intersection-members) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/space-after-type-colon](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-space-after-type-colon) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/space-before-generic-bracket](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-space-before-generic-bracket) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/space-before-type-colon](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-space-before-type-colon) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/spread-exact-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-spread-exact-type)👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/type-id-match](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-type-id-match)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/type-import-style](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-type-import-style) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/union-intersection-spacing](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-union-intersection-spacing) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/use-flow-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-use-flow-type)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/use-read-only-spread](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-use-read-only-spread)🚨👻👻👻👻
[flowtype/valid-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/#eslint-plugin-flowtype-rules-valid-syntax) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[for-direction](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/for-direction)🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[func-call-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/func-call-spacing) 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨🚨
func-name-matching🚨👻👻🚨?
func-names🚨⚠️?👻👻🚨
func-style🚨👻👻👻
[function-call-argument-newline](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/function-call-argument-newline) 🛠🚨👻👻🚨
[function-paren-newline](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/function-paren-newline) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[generator-star-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/generator-star-spacing) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
getter-return🚨🚨?👻👻🚨
global-require ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻👻
grouped-accessor-pairs🚨👻👻🚨
[guard-for-in](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/guard-for-in)🚨🚨🚨👻🚨
[handle-callback-err](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/handle-callback-err) ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[id-blacklist](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-blacklist) ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[id-denylist](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-denylist)👻👻👻
[id-length](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-length)🚨👻👻👻
[id-match](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/id-match)👻👻👻
[implicit-arrow-linebreak](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/implicit-arrow-linebreak) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/default](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/default.md)🚨👻👻👻
[import/dynamic-import-chunkname](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/dynamic-import-chunkname.md)👻👻👻
[import/export](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/export.md)🚨🚨👻🚨👻
[import/exports-last](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/exports-last.md)👻👻👻
[import/extensions](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/extensions.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
import/first 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨👻
[import/group-exports](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/group-exports.md)👻👻👻
[import/imports-first](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/imports-first.md) 🛠 ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[import/max-dependencies](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/max-dependencies.md)👻👻👻
[import/named](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/named.md)🚨?👻👻👻
import/namespace👻👻👻
[import/newline-after-import](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/newline-after-import.md) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-absolute-path](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-absolute-path.md)🚨🚨👻🚨?👻
import/no-amd🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-anonymous-default-export](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-anonymous-default-export.md)👻👻👻
[import/no-commonjs](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-commonjs.md)👻👻👻
[import/no-cycle](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-cycle.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
import/no-default-export👻👻👻
[import/no-deprecated](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated.md)⚠️👻👻👻
[import/no-duplicates](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicates.md) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨👻
[import/no-dynamic-require](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-dynamic-require.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-extraneous-dependencies](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extraneous-dependencies.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
import/no-import-module-exports 🛠👻👻👻👻
[import/no-internal-modules](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-internal-modules.md)👻👻👻
[import/no-mutable-exports](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mutable-exports.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-named-as-default](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-as-default.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-named-as-default-member](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-as-default-member.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-named-default](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-default.md)🚨🚨👻🚨👻
[import/no-named-export](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-named-export.md)👻👻👻
[import/no-namespace](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-namespace.md) 🛠👻👻👻
[import/no-nodejs-modules](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nodejs-modules.md)👻👻👻
[import/no-relative-packages](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-relative-packages.md)👻👻👻👻
[import/no-relative-parent-imports](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-relative-parent-imports.md)👻👻👻
[import/no-restricted-paths](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-paths.md)👻👻👻
[import/no-self-import](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-self-import.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-unassigned-import](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unassigned-import.md)🚨👻👻👻
[import/no-unresolved](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unresolved.md)🚨?👻👻👻
import/no-unused-modules👻👻👻
[import/no-useless-path-segments](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/no-useless-path-segments.md) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
import/no-webpack-loader-syntax🚨🚨👻🚨👻
[import/order](https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/blob/master/docs/rules/order.md) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
import/prefer-default-export🚨?👻👻👻
import/unambiguous👻👻👻
[indent](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/indent) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
indent-legacy 🛠 ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[init-declarations](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/init-declarations)👻👻👻
[jest/consistent-test-it](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/consistent-test-it.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/expect-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/expect-expect.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/max-nested-describe](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/max-nested-describe.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-alias-methods](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-alias-methods.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-commented-out-tests](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-commented-out-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-conditional-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-conditional-expect.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-deprecated-functions](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated-functions.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-disabled-tests](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-disabled-tests.md)⚠️👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-done-callback](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-done-callback.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-duplicate-hooks](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-duplicate-hooks.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-export](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-export.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-focused-tests](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-focused-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-hooks](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hooks.md)👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-identical-title](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-identical-title.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-if](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-if.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-interpolation-in-snapshots](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-interpolation-in-snapshots.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-jasmine-globals](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-jasmine-globals.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-jest-import](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-jest-import.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-large-snapshots](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-large-snapshots.md)👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-mocks-import](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mocks-import.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-restricted-matchers](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-matchers.md)👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-standalone-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-standalone-expect.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-test-prefixes](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-test-prefixes.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/no-test-return-statement](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/no-test-return-statement.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-called-with](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-called-with.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-expect-assertions](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-expect-assertions.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-expect-resolves](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-expect-resolves.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-hooks-on-top](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-hooks-on-top.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-lowercase-title](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lowercase-title.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-spy-on](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-spy-on.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-strict-equal](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-strict-equal.md)👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-to-be](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-to-be.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-to-contain](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-to-contain.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-to-have-length](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-to-have-length.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/prefer-todo](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-todo.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/require-hook](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/require-hook.md)👻👻👻👻
[jest/require-to-throw-message](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/require-to-throw-message.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/require-top-level-describe](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/require-top-level-describe.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/unbound-method](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/unbound-method.md)👻👻👻👻
[jest/valid-describe-callback](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-describe-callback.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/valid-expect](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-expect.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/valid-expect-in-promise](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-expect-in-promise.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jest/valid-title](https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-title.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-access](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-access)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-alignment](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-alignment) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-examples](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-examples)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-indentation](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-indentation)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-line-alignment](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-line-alignment) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-param-names](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-param-names) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-property-names](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-property-names) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-syntax)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-tag-names](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-tag-names) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-types) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/check-values](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-check-values)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/empty-tags](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-empty-tags) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/implements-on-classes](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-implements-on-classes)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/match-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-match-description)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/match-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-match-name) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/multiline-blocks](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-multiline-blocks) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/newline-after-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-newline-after-description) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/no-bad-blocks](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-bad-blocks) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/no-defaults](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-defaults) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/no-missing-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-missing-syntax) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-multi-asterisks) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-restricted-syntax) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/no-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-types) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/no-undefined-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-no-undefined-types)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-asterisk-prefix) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-description)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-description-complete-sentence) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-example](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-example) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-file-overview](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-file-overview)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-hyphen-before-param-description) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-jsdoc](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-jsdoc) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-param](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-param-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param-description)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-param-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param-name)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-param-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-param-type)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-property](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-property-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property-description)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-property-name](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property-name)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-property-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-property-type)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-returns](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-returns-check](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns-check)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-returns-description](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns-description)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-returns-type](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-returns-type)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-throws](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-throws)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-yields](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-yields)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/require-yields-check](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-require-yields-check)👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/tag-lines](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-tag-lines) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsdoc/valid-types](https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-jsdoc#eslint-plugin-jsdoc-rules-valid-types)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/array-bracket-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/array-bracket-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/array-bracket-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/array-bracket-spacing.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/array-element-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/array-element-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/auto](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/auto.html) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/comma-dangle](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/comma-dangle.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/comma-style](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/comma-style.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/indent](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/indent.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/key-name-casing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/key-name-casing.html)👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/key-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/key-spacing.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-bigint-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-bigint-literals.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-binary-expression](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-binary-expression.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-binary-numeric-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-binary-numeric-literals.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-comments](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-comments.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-dupe-keys](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-dupe-keys.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-escape-sequence-in-identifier](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-escape-sequence-in-identifier.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-floating-decimal](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-floating-decimal.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-hexadecimal-numeric-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-hexadecimal-numeric-literals.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-infinity](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-infinity.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-multi-str](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-multi-str.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-nan](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-nan.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-number-props](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-number-props.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-numeric-separators](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-numeric-separators.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-octal](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-octal.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-octal-escape](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-octal-escape.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-octal-numeric-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-octal-numeric-literals.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-parenthesized](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-parenthesized.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-plus-sign](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-plus-sign.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-regexp-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-regexp-literals.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-sparse-arrays](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-sparse-arrays.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-template-literals](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-template-literals.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-undefined-value](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-undefined-value.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-unicode-codepoint-escapes](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-unicode-codepoint-escapes.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/no-useless-escape](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/no-useless-escape.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/object-curly-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/object-curly-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/object-curly-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/object-curly-spacing.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/object-property-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/object-property-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/quote-props](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/quote-props.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/quotes](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/quotes.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/sort-keys](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/sort-keys.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/space-unary-ops](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/space-unary-ops.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/valid-json-number](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/valid-json-number.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsonc/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-jsonc/rules/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/accessible-emoji](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/accessible-emoji.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/alt-text](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/alt-text.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/anchor-has-content🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/anchor-is-valid🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/aria-activedescendant-has-tabindex🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/aria-props](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/aria-props.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/aria-proptypes](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/aria-proptypes.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/aria-role](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/aria-role.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/aria-unsupported-elements🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/autocomplete-valid](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/autocomplete-valid.md)🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/click-events-have-key-events](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/click-events-have-key-events.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/control-has-associated-label](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/control-has-associated-label.md)🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/heading-has-content🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/html-has-lang🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/iframe-has-title](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/iframe-has-title.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/img-redundant-alt](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/img-redundant-alt.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/interactive-supports-focus](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/interactive-supports-focus.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/label-has-associated-control🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/label-has-for ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/lang](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/lang.md)🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/media-has-caption🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/mouse-events-have-key-events🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/no-access-key](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-access-key.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/no-autofocus](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-autofocus.md)🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/no-distracting-elements🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/no-interactive-element-to-noninteractive-role🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-interactions🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-to-interactive-role🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-tabindex🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/no-onchange ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/no-redundant-roles](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-redundant-roles.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/no-static-element-interactions](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/no-static-element-interactions.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
jsx-a11y/role-has-required-aria-props🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/role-supports-aria-props](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/role-supports-aria-props.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/scope](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/scope.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-a11y/tabindex-no-positive](https://github.com/evcohen/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y/blob/master/docs/rules/tabindex-no-positive.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[jsx-quotes](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/jsx-quotes) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻🚨?
key-spacing 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨🚨
keyword-spacing 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨🚨?
line-comment-position🚨👻👻👻
[linebreak-style](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/linebreak-style) 🛠🚨🚨🚨?👻🚨
lines-around-comment 🛠👻👻👻
[lines-around-directive](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/lines-around-directive) 🛠 ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻👻
lines-between-class-members 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
lodash/callback-binding🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/chain-style](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/chain-style.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/chaining](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/chaining.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/collection-method-value](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/collection-method-value.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/collection-ordering](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/collection-ordering.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/collection-return](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/collection-return.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/consistent-compose](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/consistent-compose.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/identity-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/identity-shorthand.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/import-scope](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/import-scope.md)👻👻👻👻
[lodash/matches-prop-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/matches-prop-shorthand.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/matches-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/matches-shorthand.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/no-commit](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-commit.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/no-double-unwrap](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-double-unwrap.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/no-extra-args](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extra-args.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/no-unbound-this](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unbound-this.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/path-style](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/path-style.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-compact](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-compact.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-constant](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-constant.md)👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-filter](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-filter.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-find](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-find.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-flat-map](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-flat-map.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-get](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-get.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-immutable-method](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-immutable-method.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-includes](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-includes.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-invoke-map](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-invoke-map.md)👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-is-nil](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-is-nil.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-lodash-chain](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lodash-chain.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-lodash-method](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lodash-method.md)👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-lodash-typecheck](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-lodash-typecheck.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-map](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-map.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-matches](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-matches.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-noop](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-noop.md)👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-over-quantifier](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-over-quantifier.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-reject](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-reject.md)⚠️👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-some](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-some.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-startswith](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-startswith.md)👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-thru](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-thru.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-times](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-times.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prefer-wrapper-method](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-wrapper-method.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/preferred-alias](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/preferred-alias.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/prop-shorthand](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/prop-shorthand.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[lodash/unwrap](https://github.com/wix/eslint-plugin-lodash/blob/master/docs/rules/unwrap.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[max-classes-per-file](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-classes-per-file)🚨?👻👻👻
max-depth👻👻⚠️?
max-len🚨?🚨?👻👻
max-lines👻👻👻
[max-lines-per-function](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-lines-per-function)👻👻👻
[max-nested-callbacks](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-nested-callbacks)👻👻⚠️?
max-params👻👻⚠️?
max-statements👻👻👻
[max-statements-per-line](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/max-statements-per-line)🚨👻👻🚨?
mocha/handle-done-callback🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/max-top-level-suites](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/max-top-level-suites.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-async-describe](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-async-describe.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-empty-description](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-empty-description.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-exclusive-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-exclusive-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-exports](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-exports.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-global-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-global-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-hooks](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hooks.md)👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-hooks-for-single-case](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hooks-for-single-case.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-identical-title](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-identical-title.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-mocha-arrows](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mocha-arrows.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-nested-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nested-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-pending-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-pending-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-return-and-callback](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-and-callback.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-return-from-async](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-from-async.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-setup-in-describe](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-setup-in-describe.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-sibling-hooks](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-sibling-hooks.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-skipped-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-skipped-tests.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-synchronous-tests](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-synchronous-tests.md)👻👻👻👻
[mocha/no-top-level-hooks](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/no-top-level-hooks.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[mocha/prefer-arrow-callback](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-arrow-callback.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[mocha/valid-suite-description](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-suite-description.md)👻👻👻👻
[mocha/valid-test-description](https://github.com/lo1tuma/eslint-plugin-mocha/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-test-description.md)👻👻👻👻
[multiline-comment-style](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/multiline-comment-style) 🛠👻👻👻
[multiline-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/multiline-ternary) 🛠👻🚨?👻
new-cap🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
new-parens 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[newline-after-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/newline-after-var) 🛠 ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[newline-before-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/newline-before-return) 🛠 ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[newline-per-chained-call](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/newline-per-chained-call) 🛠🚨?👻👻👻
no-alert🚨⚠️?👻👻🚨
no-array-constructor🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-async-promise-executor](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-async-promise-executor)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-await-in-loop](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-await-in-loop)🚨?👻👻🚨?
no-bitwise🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-buffer-constructor](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-buffer-constructor) ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻🚨?
no-caller🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-case-declarations](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-case-declarations)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-catch-shadow](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-catch-shadow) ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-class-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-class-assign)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-compare-neg-zero](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-compare-neg-zero)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-cond-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-cond-assign)🚨🚨?🚨🚨
no-confusing-arrow 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
no-console🚨⚠️?👻👻👻
no-const-assign🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-constant-condition](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-constant-condition)⚠️?👻🚨?🚨?
no-constructor-return🚨👻👻🚨
[no-continue](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-continue)🚨?👻👻👻
no-control-regex🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-debugger](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-debugger)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-delete-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-delete-var)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-div-regex](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-div-regex) 🛠🚨👻👻👻
[no-dupe-args](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-args)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-dupe-class-members](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-class-members)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-dupe-else-if](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-else-if)🚨👻👻🚨
[no-dupe-keys](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-dupe-keys)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-duplicate-case](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-duplicate-case)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-duplicate-imports](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-duplicate-imports)👻👻👻
[no-else-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-else-return) 🛠🚨?👻👻🚨?
no-empty🚨🚨👻🚨?🚨?
no-empty-character-class🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-empty-function](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-empty-function)🚨?👻👻👻
no-empty-pattern🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-eq-null](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-eq-null)🚨👻👻🚨
[no-eval](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-eval)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-ex-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-ex-assign)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-extend-native](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extend-native)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-extra-bind](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-bind) 🛠🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-extra-boolean-cast](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-boolean-cast) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-extra-label](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-label) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-extra-parens](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-extra-parens) 🛠🚨👻🚨?👻
no-extra-semi 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-fallthrough](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-fallthrough)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-floating-decimal](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-floating-decimal) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-func-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-func-assign)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-global-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-global-assign)🚨🚨?👻🚨🚨
no-implicit-coercion 🛠🚨👻👻🚨
[no-implicit-globals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-implicit-globals)🚨👻👻🚨
[no-implied-eval](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-implied-eval)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-import-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-import-assign)🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-inline-comments](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-inline-comments)🚨👻👻👻
[no-inner-declarations](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-inner-declarations)🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-invalid-regexp](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-invalid-regexp)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-invalid-this](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-invalid-this)🚨?👻👻
no-irregular-whitespace🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-iterator](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-iterator)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-label-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-label-var)🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-labels](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-labels)🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨
no-lone-blocks🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-lonely-if](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-lonely-if) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-loop-func](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-loop-func)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[no-loss-of-precision](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-loss-of-precision)🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-magic-numbers](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-magic-numbers)👻👻👻
[no-misleading-character-class](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-misleading-character-class)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-mixed-operators](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-mixed-operators)🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
no-mixed-requires ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-mixed-spaces-and-tabs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-mixed-spaces-and-tabs)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-multi-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-multi-assign)🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-multi-spaces](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-multi-spaces) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨🚨🚨
no-multi-str🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-multiple-empty-lines](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-multiple-empty-lines) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
no-native-reassign ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-negated-condition](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-negated-condition)🚨👻👻🚨
[no-negated-in-lhs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-negated-in-lhs) ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-nested-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-nested-ternary)🚨?👻👻👻
no-new🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-new-func](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-func)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-new-object](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-object)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-new-require](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-require) ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻👻
no-new-symbol🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-new-wrappers](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-new-wrappers)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-nonoctal-decimal-escape](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-nonoctal-decimal-escape)🚨👻👻👻🚨
[no-obj-calls](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-obj-calls)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-octal](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-octal)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-octal-escape](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-octal-escape)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-param-reassign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-param-reassign)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
no-path-concat ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻👻
no-plusplus🚨?👻👻👻
no-process-env ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-process-exit](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-process-exit) ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-promise-executor-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-promise-executor-return)🚨👻👻🚨
[no-proto](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-proto)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-prototype-builtins](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-prototype-builtins)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-redeclare](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-redeclare)🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
no-regex-spaces 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-restricted-exports](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-restricted-exports)👻👻👻
[no-restricted-globals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-restricted-globals)🚨?👻👻🚨?
no-restricted-imports👻👻🚨?
no-restricted-modules ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-restricted-properties](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-restricted-properties)🚨?👻👻👻
no-restricted-syntax🚨?👻👻👻
no-return-assign🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
no-return-await🚨?👻👻🚨?
no-script-url🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-self-assign](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-self-assign)🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
no-self-compare🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-sequences](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-sequences)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-setter-return](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-setter-return)🚨👻👻🚨
[no-shadow](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-shadow)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
no-shadow-restricted-names🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-spaced-func](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-spaced-func) 🛠 ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻👻
no-sparse-arrays🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-sync](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-sync) ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[no-tabs](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-tabs)🚨🚨🚨🚨👻
[no-template-curly-in-string](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-template-curly-in-string)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-ternary)👻👻👻
[no-this-before-super](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-this-before-super)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-throw-literal](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-throw-literal)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-trailing-spaces](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-trailing-spaces) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨🚨🚨
no-undef🚨🚨👻🚨🚨?
no-undef-init 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-undefined](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-undefined)👻👻👻
[no-underscore-dangle](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-underscore-dangle)🚨?👻👻👻
no-unexpected-multiline🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[no-unmodified-loop-condition](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unmodified-loop-condition)🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-unneeded-ternary](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unneeded-ternary) 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨
no-unreachable🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
no-unreachable-loop🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-unsafe-finally](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unsafe-finally)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-unsafe-negation](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unsafe-negation)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨?
no-unsafe-optional-chaining🚨👻👻👻🚨?
no-unused-expressions🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
no-unused-labels 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-unused-private-class-members](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unused-private-class-members)👻👻👻👻
[no-unused-vars](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-unused-vars)🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
no-use-before-define🚨🚨?👻🚨?👻
no-useless-backreference🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-useless-call](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-call)🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-useless-catch](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-catch)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-useless-computed-key](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-computed-key) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨?
no-useless-concat🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[no-useless-constructor](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-constructor)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-useless-escape](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-escape)🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-useless-rename](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-useless-rename) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨?🚨?
no-useless-return 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-var](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-var) 🛠🚨🚨🚨⚠️?🚨
no-void🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
no-warning-comments⚠️👻👻⚠️?
no-whitespace-before-property 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[no-with](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/no-with)🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
[node/callback-return](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/callback-return.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/exports-style](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/exports-style.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/file-extension-in-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/file-extension-in-import.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[node/global-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/global-require.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/handle-callback-err](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/handle-callback-err.md)🚨👻👻🚨?👻
node/no-callback-literal🚨👻👻🚨👻
[node/no-deprecated-api](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated-api.md)🚨👻👻🚨👻
[node/no-exports-assign](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-exports-assign.md)🚨👻👻🚨👻
[node/no-extraneous-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extraneous-import.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/no-extraneous-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-extraneous-require.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/no-hide-core-modules](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-hide-core-modules.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[node/no-missing-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-missing-import.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-missing-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-missing-require.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-mixed-requires](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-mixed-requires.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-new-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-new-require.md)🚨👻👻🚨👻
[node/no-path-concat](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-path-concat.md)🚨👻👻🚨👻
[node/no-process-env](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-process-env.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/no-process-exit](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-process-exit.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/no-restricted-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-import.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-restricted-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-restricted-require.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-sync](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-sync.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/no-unpublished-bin](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unpublished-bin.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/no-unpublished-import](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unpublished-import.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-unpublished-require](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unpublished-require.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-unsupported-features](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[node/no-unsupported-features/es-builtins](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features/es-builtins.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-unsupported-features/es-syntax](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features/es-syntax.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/no-unsupported-features/node-builtins](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsupported-features/node-builtins.md)👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-global/buffer](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/buffer.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-global/console](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/console.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-global/process](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/process.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-global/text-decoder](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/text-decoder.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-global/text-encoder](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/text-encoder.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-global/url](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/url.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-global/url-search-params](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-global/url-search-params.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-promises/dns](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-promises/dns.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/prefer-promises/fs](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-promises/fs.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[node/process-exit-as-throw](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/process-exit-as-throw.md)🚨👻👻🚨👻
[node/shebang](https://github.com/mysticatea/eslint-plugin-node/blob/master/docs/rules/shebang.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[nonblock-statement-body-position](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/nonblock-statement-body-position) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
object-curly-newline 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨?👻
object-curly-spacing 🛠🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
object-property-newline 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨?👻
object-shorthand 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻🚨
one-var 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨?🚨
one-var-declaration-per-line 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻🚨
operator-assignment 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[operator-linebreak](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/operator-linebreak) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨🚨?🚨?
padded-blocks 🛠🚨🚨?🚨🚨?🚨?
padding-line-between-statements 🛠🚨👻👻🚨
[prefer-arrow-callback](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-arrow-callback) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻🚨?
prefer-const 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
prefer-destructuring 🛠🚨?👻👻🚨?
prefer-exponentiation-operator 🛠🚨👻👻🚨
[prefer-named-capture-group](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-named-capture-group)👻👻👻
[prefer-numeric-literals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-numeric-literals) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[prefer-object-has-own](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-object-has-own) 🛠👻👻👻👻👻
[prefer-object-spread](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-object-spread) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[prefer-promise-reject-errors](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-promise-reject-errors)🚨🚨?🚨🚨🚨?
prefer-reflect ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[prefer-regex-literals](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-regex-literals)🚨👻🚨🚨?
prefer-rest-params🚨🚨🚨👻🚨
[prefer-spread](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-spread)🚨🚨🚨👻🚨
[prefer-template](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/prefer-template) 🛠🚨?👻👻👻
promise/always-return👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/avoid-new](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/avoid-new.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/catch-or-return](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/catch-or-return.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/no-callback-in-promise](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-callback-in-promise.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/no-native](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-native.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/no-nesting](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-nesting.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/no-new-statics](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-new-statics.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/no-promise-in-callback](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-promise-in-callback.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/no-return-in-finally](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-in-finally.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/no-return-wrap](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/no-return-wrap.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/param-names](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/param-names.md)👻👻👻🚨?👻
promise/prefer-await-to-callbacks👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/prefer-await-to-then](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-await-to-then.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[promise/valid-params](https://github.com/xjamundx/eslint-plugin-promise/blob/master/docs/rules/valid-params.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[quote-props](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/quote-props) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
quotes 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨
radix🚨🚨👻👻🚨
react-hooks/exhaustive-deps 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
react-hooks/rules-of-hooks🚨👻👻👻👻
[react/boolean-prop-naming](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/boolean-prop-naming.md)👻👻👻
[react/button-has-type](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/button-has-type.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/default-props-match-prop-types🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/destructuring-assignment🚨?👻👻👻
react/display-name👻👻👻
[react/forbid-component-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-component-props.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/forbid-dom-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-dom-props.md)👻👻👻
[react/forbid-elements](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-elements.md)👻👻👻
[react/forbid-foreign-prop-types](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/forbid-foreign-prop-types.md)⚠️?👻👻👻
react/forbid-prop-types🚨?👻👻👻
react/function-component-definition 🛠🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-boolean-value](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-boolean-value.md) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-child-element-spacing👻👻👻
[react/jsx-closing-bracket-location](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-closing-bracket-location.md) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-closing-tag-location](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-closing-tag-location.md) 🛠🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-curly-brace-presence 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-curly-newline](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-curly-newline.md) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-curly-spacing 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-equals-spacing](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-equals-spacing.md) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-filename-extension](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-filename-extension.md)🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-first-prop-new-line 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-fragments](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-fragments.md) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-handler-names](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-handler-names.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-indent](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-indent.md) 🛠🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-indent-props 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-key](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-key.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-max-depth](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-max-depth.md)👻👻👻
[react/jsx-max-props-per-line](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-max-props-per-line.md) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-newline 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[react/jsx-no-bind](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-bind.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-no-comment-textnodes🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-no-constructed-context-values](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-constructed-context-values.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[react/jsx-no-duplicate-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-duplicate-props.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-no-literals👻👻👻
[react/jsx-no-script-url](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-script-url.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-no-target-blank](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-target-blank.md) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-no-undef🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-no-useless-fragment](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-no-useless-fragment.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-one-expression-per-line](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-one-expression-per-line.md) 🛠🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-pascal-case🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-props-no-multi-spaces 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-props-no-spreading](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-props-no-spreading.md)🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-sort-default-props🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-sort-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-sort-props.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-space-before-closing](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-space-before-closing.md) 🛠 ⛔️👻👻👻👻
[react/jsx-tag-spacing](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-tag-spacing.md) 🛠🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/jsx-uses-react🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-uses-vars](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-uses-vars.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/jsx-wrap-multilines](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/jsx-wrap-multilines.md) 🛠🚨?👻👻👻
react/no-access-state-in-setstate🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-adjacent-inline-elements](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-adjacent-inline-elements.md)👻👻👻
[react/no-array-index-key](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-array-index-key.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-arrow-function-lifecycle](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-arrow-function-lifecycle.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻👻
[react/no-children-prop](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-children-prop.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-danger](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-danger.md)🚨⚠️?👻👻👻
react/no-danger-with-children🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-deprecated](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-deprecated.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-did-mount-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-did-mount-set-state.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-did-update-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-did-update-set-state.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-direct-mutation-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-direct-mutation-state.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-find-dom-node](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-find-dom-node.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-invalid-html-attribute](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-invalid-html-attribute.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻👻
[react/no-is-mounted](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-is-mounted.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-multi-comp](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-multi-comp.md)👻👻👻
[react/no-namespace](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-namespace.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[react/no-redundant-should-component-update](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-redundant-should-component-update.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-render-return-value](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-render-return-value.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-set-state.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-string-refs](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-string-refs.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-this-in-sfc](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-this-in-sfc.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-typos](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-typos.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-unescaped-entities](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unescaped-entities.md)🚨?👻👻👻
react/no-unknown-property 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-unsafe](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unsafe.md)🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-unstable-nested-components](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unstable-nested-components.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[react/no-unused-class-component-methods](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-class-component-methods.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[react/no-unused-prop-types](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-unused-prop-types.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/no-unused-state🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/no-will-update-set-state](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/no-will-update-set-state.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/prefer-es6-class](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-es6-class.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/prefer-exact-props👻👻👻👻
[react/prefer-read-only-props](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-read-only-props.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻
[react/prefer-stateless-function](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prefer-stateless-function.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/prop-types](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/prop-types.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/react-in-jsx-scope🚨?👻👻👻
react/require-default-props🚨?👻👻👻
react/require-optimization👻👻👻
[react/require-render-return](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/require-render-return.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/self-closing-comp](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/self-closing-comp.md) 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/sort-comp](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/sort-comp.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/sort-prop-types🚨👻👻👻
[react/state-in-constructor](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/state-in-constructor.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/static-property-placement](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/static-property-placement.md)🚨🚨?👻👻👻
react/style-prop-object🚨🚨👻👻👻
[react/void-dom-elements-no-children](https://github.com/yannickcr/eslint-plugin-react/blob/master/docs/rules/void-dom-elements-no-children.md)🚨🚨👻👻👻
[require-atomic-updates](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-atomic-updates)🚨👻👻👻
[require-await](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-await)👻👻👻
[require-jsdoc](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-jsdoc) ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻
require-unicode-regexp🚨👻👻👻
[require-yield](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/require-yield)🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[rest-spread-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/rest-spread-spacing) 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨🚨
semi 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨?🚨
semi-spacing 🛠🚨🚨🚨?🚨🚨
semi-style 🛠🚨🚨👻👻🚨
[sort-imports](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-imports) 🛠👻👻👻
[sort-keys](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-keys)👻👻👻
[sort-vars](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/sort-vars) 🛠🚨👻👻👻
[space-before-blocks](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/space-before-blocks) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨🚨
space-before-function-paren 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨🚨?
space-in-parens 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[space-infix-ops](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/space-infix-ops) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[space-unary-ops](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/space-unary-ops) 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨🚨?
spaced-comment 🛠🚨🚨?🚨🚨?🚨?
strict 🛠🚨🚨👻👻👻
[switch-colon-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/switch-colon-spacing) 🛠🚨🚨🚨?👻🚨
symbol-description🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[template-curly-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/template-curly-spacing) 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨🚨?
template-tag-spacing 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
typescript-sort-keys/interface 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
typescript-sort-keys/string-enum 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicode-bom](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/unicode-bom) 🛠🚨🚨👻🚨🚨
[unicorn/better-regex](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/better-regex.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/catch-error-name](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/catch-error-name.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/consistent-destructuring](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/consistent-destructuring.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/consistent-function-scoping](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/consistent-function-scoping.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/custom-error-definition](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/custom-error-definition.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/empty-brace-spaces](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/empty-brace-spaces.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/error-message](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/error-message.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/escape-case](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/escape-case.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/expiring-todo-comments](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/expiring-todo-comments.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/explicit-length-check](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/explicit-length-check.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/filename-case](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/filename-case.md)👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/import-index](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/import-index.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/import-style](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/import-style.md)👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/new-for-builtins](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/new-for-builtins.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-abusive-eslint-disable](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-abusive-eslint-disable.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-array-callback-reference](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-callback-reference.md)👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-array-for-each](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-for-each.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-array-instanceof](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-instanceof.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-array-method-this-argument](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-method-this-argument.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-array-push-push](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-push-push.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-array-reduce](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-array-reduce.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-await-expression-member](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-await-expression-member.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-console-spaces](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-console-spaces.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-document-cookie](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-document-cookie.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-empty-file](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-empty-file.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-fn-reference-in-iterator](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-fn-reference-in-iterator.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-for-loop](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-for-loop.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-hex-escape](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-hex-escape.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-instanceof-array](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-instanceof-array.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-invalid-remove-event-listener](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-invalid-remove-event-listener.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-keyword-prefix](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-keyword-prefix.md)👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-lonely-if](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-lonely-if.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-nested-ternary](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-nested-ternary.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-new-array](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-new-array.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-new-buffer](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-new-buffer.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-null](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-null.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-object-as-default-parameter](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-object-as-default-parameter.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-process-exit](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-process-exit.md)👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-reduce](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-reduce.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-static-only-class](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-static-only-class.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-this-assignment](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-this-assignment.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-unreadable-array-destructuring](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-unreadable-array-destructuring.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-unsafe-regex](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-unsafe-regex.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-unused-properties](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-unused-properties.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-useless-fallback-in-spread](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-fallback-in-spread.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-useless-length-check](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-length-check.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-useless-spread](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-spread.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-useless-undefined](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-useless-undefined.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/no-zero-fractions](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/no-zero-fractions.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/number-literal-case](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/number-literal-case.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/numeric-separators-style](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/numeric-separators-style.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-add-event-listener](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-add-event-listener.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-array-find](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-find.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-array-flat](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-flat.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-array-flat-map](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-flat-map.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-array-index-of](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-index-of.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-array-some](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-array-some.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-at](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-at.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-code-point](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-code-point.md)👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-dataset](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dataset.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-date-now](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-date-now.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-default-parameters](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-default-parameters.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-dom-node-append](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-append.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-dom-node-dataset](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-dataset.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-dom-node-remove](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-remove.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-dom-node-text-content](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-dom-node-text-content.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-event-key](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-event-key.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-exponentiation-operator](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-exponentiation-operator.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-export-from](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-export-from.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-flat-map](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-flat-map.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-includes](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-includes.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-keyboard-event-key](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-keyboard-event-key.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-math-trunc](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-math-trunc.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-modern-dom-apis](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-modern-dom-apis.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-module](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-module.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-negative-index](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-negative-index.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-node-append](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-node-append.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-node-protocol](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-node-protocol.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-node-remove](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-node-remove.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-number-properties](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-number-properties.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-object-from-entries](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-object-from-entries.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-object-has-own](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-object-has-own.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-optional-catch-binding](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-optional-catch-binding.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-prototype-methods](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-prototype-methods.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-query-selector](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-query-selector.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-reflect-apply](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-reflect-apply.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-regexp-test](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-regexp-test.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-replace-all](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-replace-all.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-set-has](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-set-has.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-spread](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-spread.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-starts-ends-with](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-starts-ends-with.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-string-replace-all](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-replace-all.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-string-slice](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-slice.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-string-starts-ends-with](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-starts-ends-with.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-string-trim-start-end](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-string-trim-start-end.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-switch](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-switch.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-ternary](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-ternary.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-text-content](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-text-content.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-top-level-await](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-top-level-await.md)👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-trim-start-end](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-trim-start-end.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prefer-type-error](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prefer-type-error.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/prevent-abbreviations](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/prevent-abbreviations.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/regex-shorthand](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/regex-shorthand.md) ⛔️👻👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/require-array-join-separator](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/require-array-join-separator.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/require-number-to-fixed-digits-argument](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/require-number-to-fixed-digits-argument.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/require-post-message-target-origin](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/require-post-message-target-origin.md)🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/string-content](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/string-content.md) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/template-indent](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/template-indent.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[unicorn/throw-new-error](https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-plugin-unicorn/blob/main/docs/rules/throw-new-error.md) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[use-isnan](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/use-isnan)🚨🚨👻🚨?🚨
valid-jsdoc 🛠 ⛔️👻🚨?👻👻
valid-typeof🚨🚨👻🚨🚨?
vars-on-top🚨🚨👻👻👻
[wrap-iife](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/wrap-iife) 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨?🚨?
wrap-regex 🛠👻👻👻
[yield-star-spacing](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/yield-star-spacing) 🛠🚨🚨?🚨?🚨?🚨?
yml/block-mapping 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/block-mapping-question-indicator-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/block-mapping-question-indicator-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/block-sequence](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/block-sequence.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/block-sequence-hyphen-indicator-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/block-sequence-hyphen-indicator-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/flow-mapping-curly-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-mapping-curly-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/flow-mapping-curly-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-mapping-curly-spacing.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/flow-sequence-bracket-newline](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-sequence-bracket-newline.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/flow-sequence-bracket-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/flow-sequence-bracket-spacing.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/indent](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/indent.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/key-name-casing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/key-name-casing.html)👻👻👻👻
[yml/key-spacing](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/key-spacing.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/no-empty-document](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-document.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/no-empty-key](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-key.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/no-empty-mapping-value](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-mapping-value.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/no-empty-sequence-entry](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-empty-sequence-entry.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/no-irregular-whitespace](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-irregular-whitespace.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/no-multiple-empty-lines](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-multiple-empty-lines.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/no-tab-indent](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/no-tab-indent.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/plain-scalar](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/plain-scalar.html) 🛠👻👻👻👻
[yml/quotes](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/quotes.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/require-string-key](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/require-string-key.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/sort-keys](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/sort-keys.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/spaced-comment](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/spaced-comment.html) 🛠🚨👻👻👻👻
[yml/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error](https://ota-meshi.github.io/eslint-plugin-yml/rules/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error.html)🚨👻👻👻👻
[yoda](https://eslint.org/docs/rules/yoda) 🛠🚨🚨?👻🚨🚨?

Versioning Policy

All breaking changes will bump the major version as per the semver convention. Therefore, every new rule addition will increase the major version.

Development

First, run npm run setup-dev. Then, any time that ESLint dependencies are updated you must:

  1. Run npm run generate-typescript-compatibility-rules script. It disables and override any TypeScript rules that are incompatible with ESLint built-in rules.
  2. Run npm run compare script. It generates ruleset comparison table, updates README.md, and identifies rules that are not configured.

Incompatible rules

This section of the documentation highlights differences in configuration between individual rules in each ruleset.

For a high-level overview of differences between rulesets refer to the Table of Comparison.

AirBnb Incompatible Rules

jsx-a11y/anchor-has-content (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "components": []
  }
]
jsx-a11y/aria-role (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreNonDOM": false
  }
]
jsx-a11y/alt-text (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "area": [],
    "elements": [
      "img",
      "object",
      "area",
      "input[type=\"image\"]"
    ],
    "img": [],
    "input[type=\"image\"]": [],
    "object": []
  }
]
jsx-a11y/label-has-associated-control (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "assert": "both",
    "controlComponents": [],
    "depth": 25,
    "labelAttributes": [],
    "labelComponents": []
  }
]
jsx-a11y/control-has-associated-label (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "controlComponents": [],
    "depth": 5,
    "ignoreElements": [
      "audio",
      "canvas",
      "embed",
      "input",
      "textarea",
      "tr",
      "video"
    ],
    "ignoreRoles": [
      "grid",
      "listbox",
      "menu",
      "menubar",
      "radiogroup",
      "row",
      "tablist",
      "toolbar",
      "tree",
      "treegrid"
    ],
    "labelAttributes": [
      "label"
    ]
  }
]
jsx-a11y/interactive-supports-focus (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "tabbable": [
      "button",
      "checkbox",
      "link",
      "searchbox",
      "spinbutton",
      "switch",
      "textbox"
    ]
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
jsx-a11y/heading-has-content (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "components": [
      ""
    ]
  }
]
jsx-a11y/lang (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
jsx-a11y/no-distracting-elements (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "elements": [
      "marquee",
      "blink"
    ]
  }
]
jsx-a11y/no-static-element-interactions (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowExpressionValues": true,
    "handlers": [
      "onClick",
      "onMouseDown",
      "onMouseUp",
      "onKeyPress",
      "onKeyDown",
      "onKeyUp"
    ]
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "handlers": [
      "onClick",
      "onMouseDown",
      "onMouseUp",
      "onKeyPress",
      "onKeyDown",
      "onKeyUp"
    ]
  }
]
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-interactions (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "alert": [
      "onKeyUp",
      "onKeyDown",
      "onKeyPress"
    ],
    "body": [
      "onError",
      "onLoad"
    ],
    "dialog": [
      "onKeyUp",
      "onKeyDown",
      "onKeyPress"
    ],
    "handlers": [
      "onClick",
      "onError",
      "onLoad",
      "onMouseDown",
      "onMouseUp",
      "onKeyPress",
      "onKeyDown",
      "onKeyUp"
    ],
    "iframe": [
      "onError",
      "onLoad"
    ],
    "img": [
      "onError",
      "onLoad"
    ]
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "handlers": [
      "onClick",
      "onMouseDown",
      "onMouseUp",
      "onKeyPress",
      "onKeyDown",
      "onKeyUp"
    ]
  }
]
jsx-a11y/no-autofocus (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreNonDOM": true
  }
]
jsx-a11y/media-has-caption (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "audio": [],
    "track": [],
    "video": []
  }
]
jsx-a11y/no-interactive-element-to-noninteractive-role (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "canvas": [
      "img"
    ],
    "tr": [
      "none",
      "presentation"
    ]
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "tr": [
      "none",
      "presentation"
    ]
  }
]
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-to-interactive-role (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "fieldset": [
      "radiogroup",
      "presentation"
    ],
    "li": [
      "menuitem",
      "option",
      "row",
      "tab",
      "treeitem"
    ],
    "ol": [
      "listbox",
      "menu",
      "menubar",
      "radiogroup",
      "tablist",
      "tree",
      "treegrid"
    ],
    "table": [
      "grid"
    ],
    "td": [
      "gridcell"
    ],
    "ul": [
      "listbox",
      "menu",
      "menubar",
      "radiogroup",
      "tablist",
      "tree",
      "treegrid"
    ]
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "li": [
      "menuitem",
      "option",
      "row",
      "tab",
      "treeitem"
    ],
    "ol": [
      "listbox",
      "menu",
      "menubar",
      "radiogroup",
      "tablist",
      "tree",
      "treegrid"
    ],
    "table": [
      "grid"
    ],
    "td": [
      "gridcell"
    ],
    "ul": [
      "listbox",
      "menu",
      "menubar",
      "radiogroup",
      "tablist",
      "tree",
      "treegrid"
    ]
  }
]
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-tabindex (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowExpressionValues": true,
    "roles": [
      "tabpanel"
    ],
    "tags": []
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "roles": [
      "tabpanel"
    ],
    "tags": []
  }
]
jsx-a11y/anchor-is-valid (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "aspects": [
      "noHref",
      "invalidHref",
      "preferButton"
    ],
    "components": [
      "Link"
    ],
    "specialLink": [
      "to"
    ]
  }
]
no-underscore-dangle (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allow": [
      "__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__"
    ],
    "allowAfterSuper": false,
    "allowAfterThis": false,
    "allowAfterThisConstructor": false,
    "allowFunctionParams": true,
    "enforceInMethodNames": true
  }
]
jsx-quotes (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "prefer-single"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "prefer-double"
]
class-methods-use-this (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "enforceForClassFields": true,
    "exceptMethods": [
      "render",
      "getInitialState",
      "getDefaultProps",
      "getChildContext",
      "componentWillMount",
      "UNSAFE_componentWillMount",
      "componentDidMount",
      "componentWillReceiveProps",
      "UNSAFE_componentWillReceiveProps",
      "shouldComponentUpdate",
      "componentWillUpdate",
      "UNSAFE_componentWillUpdate",
      "componentDidUpdate",
      "componentWillUnmount",
      "componentDidCatch",
      "getSnapshotBeforeUpdate"
    ]
  }
]
react/forbid-prop-types (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "checkChildContextTypes": true,
    "checkContextTypes": true,
    "forbid": [
      "any",
      "array",
      "object"
    ]
  }
]
react/jsx-boolean-value (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "never",
  {
    "always": []
  }
]
react/jsx-closing-tag-location (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
react/jsx-max-props-per-line (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "maximum": 3,
    "when": "multiline"
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "maximum": 1,
    "when": "multiline"
  }
]
react/jsx-no-bind (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowArrowFunctions": true,
    "allowBind": false,
    "allowFunctions": false,
    "ignoreDOMComponents": false,
    "ignoreRefs": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowArrowFunctions": true,
    "allowBind": false,
    "allowFunctions": false,
    "ignoreDOMComponents": true,
    "ignoreRefs": true
  }
]
react/jsx-no-duplicate-props (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreCase": true
  }
]
react/jsx-pascal-case (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignore": [
      "h{}",
      "h2",
      "h3",
      "h4",
      "h5",
      "h6",
      "p",
      "a",
      "ul",
      "ol",
      "li",
      "img",
      "div",
      "span",
      "dl",
      "dt",
      "dd"
    ]
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAllCaps": true,
    "ignore": []
  }
]
react/no-danger (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
react/prefer-es6-class (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
react/prop-types (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "customValidators": [],
    "ignore": [],
    "skipUndeclared": false
  }
]
react/react-in-jsx-scope (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
react/jsx-wrap-multilines (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "arrow": "parens-new-line",
    "assignment": "parens-new-line",
    "condition": "parens-new-line",
    "declaration": "parens-new-line",
    "logical": "parens-new-line",
    "prop": "parens-new-line",
    "return": "parens-new-line"
  }
]
react/jsx-indent (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off",
  2
]
 
[
  "error",
  2
]
react/jsx-no-target-blank (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "enforceDynamicLinks": "always",
    "forms": false,
    "links": true
  }
]
react/jsx-filename-extension (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "extensions": [
      ".jsx"
    ]
  }
]
react/no-unused-prop-types (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "customValidators": [],
    "skipShapeProps": true
  }
]
react/no-unescaped-entities (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
react/jsx-tag-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "afterOpening": "never",
    "beforeSelfClosing": "always",
    "closingSlash": "never"
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "afterOpening": "never",
    "beforeClosing": "never",
    "beforeSelfClosing": "always",
    "closingSlash": "never"
  }
]
react/require-default-props (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "forbidDefaultForRequired": true
  }
]
react/forbid-foreign-prop-types (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "warn",
  {
    "allowInPropTypes": true
  }
]
react/default-props-match-prop-types (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowRequiredDefaults": false
  }
]
react/jsx-one-expression-per-line (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allow": "single-child"
  }
]
react/destructuring-assignment (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
react/button-has-type (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "button": true,
    "reset": false,
    "submit": true
  }
]
react/jsx-curly-newline (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "multiline": "consistent",
    "singleline": "consistent"
  }
]
react/static-property-placement (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "property assignment"
]
react/jsx-props-no-spreading (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "custom": "enforce",
    "exceptions": [],
    "explicitSpread": "ignore",
    "html": "enforce"
  }
]
import/no-unresolved (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "caseSensitive": true,
    "caseSensitiveStrict": false,
    "commonjs": true
  }
]
import/named (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
import/no-extraneous-dependencies (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "devDependencies": true,
    "optionalDependencies": true,
    "peerDependencies": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "devDependencies": [
      "test/**",
      "tests/**",
      "spec/**",
      "**/__tests__/**",
      "**/__mocks__/**",
      "test.{js,jsx}",
      "test-*.{js,jsx}",
      "**/*{.,_}{test,spec}.{js,jsx}",
      "**/jest.config.js",
      "**/jest.setup.js",
      "**/vue.config.js",
      "**/webpack.config.js",
      "**/webpack.config.*.js",
      "**/rollup.config.js",
      "**/rollup.config.*.js",
      "**/gulpfile.js",
      "**/gulpfile.*.js",
      "**/Gruntfile{,.js}",
      "**/protractor.conf.js",
      "**/protractor.conf.*.js",
      "**/karma.conf.js"
    ],
    "optionalDependencies": false
  }
]
import/extensions (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never",
  {
    "ignorePackages": true,
    "pattern": {
      "json": "always",
      "svg": "always"
    }
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "ignorePackages",
  {
    "js": "never",
    "jsx": "never",
    "mjs": "never"
  }
]
import/order (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "alphabetize": {
      "caseInsensitive": false,
      "order": "asc"
    },
    "groups": [
      "builtin",
      "external",
      "internal",
      "parent",
      "sibling",
      "index"
    ],
    "newlines-between": "never",
    "warnOnUnassignedImports": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "groups": [
      [
        "builtin",
        "external",
        "internal"
      ]
    ],
    "warnOnUnassignedImports": false
  }
]
import/prefer-default-export (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
import/no-cycle (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreExternal": false,
    "maxDepth": "∞"
  }
]
import/no-useless-path-segments (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "commonjs": true
  }
]
arrow-body-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed",
  {
    "requireReturnForObjectLiteral": false
  }
]
generator-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": false,
    "before": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
no-confusing-arrow (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowParens": true
  }
]
object-shorthand (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "avoidQuotes": true,
    "ignoreConstructors": false
  }
]
prefer-arrow-callback (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowNamedFunctions": false,
    "allowUnboundThis": true
  }
]
prefer-const (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "destructuring": "any",
    "ignoreReadBeforeAssign": true
  }
]
prefer-destructuring (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "AssignmentExpression": {
      "array": true,
      "object": false
    },
    "VariableDeclarator": {
      "array": false,
      "object": true
    }
  },
  {
    "enforceForRenamedProperties": false
  }
]
prefer-template (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
template-curly-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
yield-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "after"
]
no-shadow (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "builtinGlobals": false,
    "hoist": "all"
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-unused-vars (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "args": "after-used",
    "ignoreRestSiblings": true,
    "vars": "all"
  }
]
no-use-before-define (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "classes": true,
    "functions": false,
    "variables": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "classes": true,
    "functions": true,
    "variables": true
  }
]
brace-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "1tbs",
  {
    "allowSingleLine": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "1tbs",
  {
    "allowSingleLine": true
  }
]
camelcase (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreDestructuring": false,
    "ignoreGlobals": false,
    "ignoreImports": false,
    "properties": "never"
  }
]
comma-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "last"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "last",
  {
    "exceptions": {
      "ArrayExpression": false,
      "ArrayPattern": false,
      "ArrowFunctionExpression": false,
      "CallExpression": false,
      "FunctionDeclaration": false,
      "FunctionExpression": false,
      "ImportDeclaration": false,
      "NewExpression": false,
      "ObjectExpression": false,
      "ObjectPattern": false,
      "VariableDeclaration": false
    }
  }
]
eol-last (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
func-names (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
indent (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  2
]
 
[
  "error",
  2,
  {
    "ArrayExpression": 1,
    "CallExpression": {
      "arguments": 1
    },
    "FunctionDeclaration": {
      "body": 1,
      "parameters": 1
    },
    "FunctionExpression": {
      "body": 1,
      "parameters": 1
    },
    "ImportDeclaration": 1,
    "ObjectExpression": 1,
    "SwitchCase": 1,
    "VariableDeclarator": 1,
    "flatTernaryExpressions": false,
    "ignoreComments": false,
    "ignoredNodes": [
      "JSXElement",
      "JSXElement > *",
      "JSXAttribute",
      "JSXIdentifier",
      "JSXNamespacedName",
      "JSXMemberExpression",
      "JSXSpreadAttribute",
      "JSXExpressionContainer",
      "JSXOpeningElement",
      "JSXClosingElement",
      "JSXFragment",
      "JSXOpeningFragment",
      "JSXClosingFragment",
      "JSXText",
      "JSXEmptyExpression",
      "JSXSpreadChild"
    ],
    "offsetTernaryExpressions": false,
    "outerIIFEBody": 1
  }
]
keyword-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": true,
    "overrides": {
      "case": {
        "after": true
      },
      "return": {
        "after": true
      },
      "throw": {
        "after": true
      }
    }
  }
]
lines-between-class-members (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "exceptAfterSingleLine": false
  }
]
lines-around-directive (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": "always",
    "before": "always"
  }
]
max-len (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  100,
  2,
  {
    "ignoreComments": false,
    "ignoreRegExpLiterals": true,
    "ignoreStrings": true,
    "ignoreTemplateLiterals": true,
    "ignoreUrls": true
  }
]
new-cap (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "capIsNew": false,
    "capIsNewExceptions": [
      "Immutable.Map",
      "Immutable.Set",
      "Immutable.List"
    ],
    "newIsCap": true,
    "newIsCapExceptions": [],
    "properties": true
  }
]
newline-per-chained-call (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreChainWithDepth": 4
  }
]
no-continue (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-mixed-operators (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowSamePrecedence": false,
    "groups": [
      [
        "%",
        "**"
      ],
      [
        "%",
        "+"
      ],
      [
        "%",
        "-"
      ],
      [
        "%",
        "*"
      ],
      [
        "%",
        "/"
      ],
      [
        "/",
        "*"
      ],
      [
        "&",
        "|",
        "<<",
        ">>",
        ">>>"
      ],
      [
        "==",
        "!=",
        "===",
        "!=="
      ],
      [
        "&&",
        "||"
      ]
    ]
  }
]
no-multiple-empty-lines (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1,
    "maxBOF": 0,
    "maxEOF": 1
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1,
    "maxBOF": 0,
    "maxEOF": 0
  }
]
no-nested-ternary (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-plusplus (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-spaced-func (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-trailing-spaces (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreComments": false,
    "skipBlankLines": false
  }
]
no-unneeded-ternary (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "defaultAssignment": false
  }
]
nonblock-statement-body-position (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "below"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "beside",
  {
    "overrides": {}
  }
]
object-curly-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
object-curly-newline (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ExportDeclaration": "always",
    "ImportDeclaration": "always",
    "ObjectExpression": {
      "minProperties": 1,
      "multiline": true
    },
    "ObjectPattern": {
      "minProperties": 1,
      "multiline": true
    }
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ExportDeclaration": {
      "consistent": true,
      "minProperties": 4,
      "multiline": true
    },
    "ImportDeclaration": {
      "consistent": true,
      "minProperties": 4,
      "multiline": true
    },
    "ObjectExpression": {
      "consistent": true,
      "minProperties": 4,
      "multiline": true
    },
    "ObjectPattern": {
      "consistent": true,
      "minProperties": 4,
      "multiline": true
    }
  }
]
object-property-newline (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAllPropertiesOnSameLine": false,
    "allowMultiplePropertiesPerLine": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAllPropertiesOnSameLine": true,
    "allowMultiplePropertiesPerLine": false
  }
]
one-var-declaration-per-line (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
operator-linebreak (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "after"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "before",
  {
    "overrides": {
      "=": "none"
    }
  }
]
padded-blocks (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "blocks": "never",
    "classes": "never",
    "switches": "never"
  },
  {
    "allowSingleLineBlocks": true
  }
]
quote-props (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed",
  {
    "numbers": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed",
  {
    "keywords": false,
    "numbers": false,
    "unnecessary": true
  }
]
quotes (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "single"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "single",
  {
    "avoidEscape": true
  }
]
space-before-blocks (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
space-before-function-paren (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "anonymous": "always",
    "asyncArrow": "always",
    "named": "never"
  }
]
space-unary-ops (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "nonwords": false,
    "words": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "nonwords": false,
    "overrides": {},
    "words": true
  }
]
spaced-comment (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "block": {
      "balanced": true,
      "exceptions": [
        "-",
        "+"
      ],
      "markers": [
        "=",
        "!",
        ":",
        "::"
      ]
    },
    "line": {
      "exceptions": [
        "-",
        "+"
      ],
      "markers": [
        "=",
        "!",
        "/"
      ]
    }
  }
]
global-require (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-buffer-constructor (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-new-require (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-path-concat (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
getter-return (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowImplicit": true
  }
]
no-await-in-loop (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-cond-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
no-console (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
no-constant-condition (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
no-unreachable (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
array-callback-return (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowImplicit": true,
    "checkForEach": false
  }
]
curly (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "multi-line"
]
default-case (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "commentPattern": "^no default$"
  }
]
dot-notation (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowKeywords": true,
    "allowPattern": ""
  }
]
eqeqeq (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "null": "ignore"
  }
]
max-classes-per-file (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  1
]
no-alert (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
no-else-return (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowElseIf": false
  }
]
no-empty-function (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allow": [
      "arrowFunctions",
      "functions",
      "methods"
    ]
  }
]
no-global-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "exceptions": []
  }
]
no-labels (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowLoop": false,
    "allowSwitch": false
  }
]
no-multi-spaces (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreEOLComments": false
  }
]
no-param-reassign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "props": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignorePropertyModificationsFor": [
      "acc",
      "accumulator",
      "e",
      "ctx",
      "context",
      "req",
      "request",
      "res",
      "response",
      "$scope",
      "staticContext"
    ],
    "props": true
  }
]
no-redeclare (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "builtinGlobals": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-return-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
no-return-await (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-self-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "props": true
  }
]
no-unused-expressions (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowShortCircuit": false,
    "allowTaggedTemplates": false,
    "allowTernary": false,
    "enforceForJSX": false
  }
]
no-void (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAsStatement": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
prefer-promise-reject-errors (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowEmptyReject": true
  }
]
wrap-iife (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "inside"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "outside",
  {
    "functionPrototypeMethods": false
  }
]
yoda (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error"
]

Google Incompatible Rules

valid-jsdoc (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "prefer": {
      "returns": "return"
    },
    "requireParamDescription": false,
    "requireParamType": true,
    "requireReturn": false,
    "requireReturnDescription": false,
    "requireReturnType": true
  }
]
curly (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "multi-line"
]
no-invalid-this (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-unused-vars (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "args": "none"
  }
]
block-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
brace-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "1tbs",
  {
    "allowSingleLine": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
camelcase (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreDestructuring": false,
    "ignoreGlobals": false,
    "ignoreImports": false,
    "properties": "never"
  }
]
comma-dangle (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "arrays": "always-multiline",
    "exports": "always-multiline",
    "functions": "always-multiline",
    "imports": "always-multiline",
    "objects": "always-multiline"
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always-multiline"
]
comma-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
comma-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "last"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
computed-property-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
func-call-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
indent (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  2
]
 
[
  "error",
  2,
  {
    "CallExpression": {
      "arguments": 2
    },
    "FunctionDeclaration": {
      "body": 1,
      "parameters": 2
    },
    "FunctionExpression": {
      "body": 1,
      "parameters": 2
    },
    "MemberExpression": 2,
    "ObjectExpression": 1,
    "SwitchCase": 1,
    "flatTernaryExpressions": false,
    "ignoreComments": false,
    "ignoredNodes": [
      "ConditionalExpression"
    ],
    "offsetTernaryExpressions": false
  }
]
key-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "afterColon": true,
    "beforeColon": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
keyword-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
linebreak-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "unix"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
max-len (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "code": 80,
    "ignorePattern": "goog.(module|require)",
    "ignoreUrls": true,
    "tabWidth": 2
  }
]
new-cap (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-multiple-empty-lines (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1,
    "maxBOF": 0,
    "maxEOF": 1
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 2
  }
]
object-curly-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
one-var (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "const": "never",
    "let": "never",
    "var": "never"
  }
]
quote-props (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed",
  {
    "numbers": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "consistent"
]
quotes (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "single"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "single",
  {
    "allowTemplateLiterals": true
  }
]
require-jsdoc (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "require": {
      "ArrowFunctionExpression": false,
      "ClassDeclaration": true,
      "FunctionDeclaration": true,
      "FunctionExpression": false,
      "MethodDefinition": true
    }
  }
]
semi (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
semi-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
space-before-blocks (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
space-before-function-paren (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "anonymous": "never",
    "asyncArrow": "always",
    "named": "never"
  }
]
switch-colon-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
generator-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": false,
    "before": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "after"
]
prefer-const (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "destructuring": "all",
    "ignoreReadBeforeAssign": false
  }
]
rest-spread-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
yield-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "after"
]

Standard Incompatible Rules

no-var (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
accessor-pairs (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "enforceForClassMembers": true,
    "getWithoutSet": false,
    "setWithoutGet": true
  }
]
array-callback-return (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowImplicit": false,
    "checkForEach": false
  }
]
brace-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "1tbs",
  {
    "allowSingleLine": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "1tbs",
  {
    "allowSingleLine": true
  }
]
camelcase (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allow": [
      "^UNSAFE_"
    ],
    "ignoreDestructuring": false,
    "ignoreGlobals": true,
    "ignoreImports": false,
    "properties": "never"
  }
]
comma-dangle (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "arrays": "always-multiline",
    "exports": "always-multiline",
    "functions": "always-multiline",
    "imports": "always-multiline",
    "objects": "always-multiline"
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "arrays": "never",
    "exports": "never",
    "functions": "never",
    "imports": "never",
    "objects": "never"
  }
]
computed-property-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "never",
  {
    "enforceForClassMembers": true
  }
]
curly (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "multi-line"
]
dot-notation (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowKeywords": true,
    "allowPattern": ""
  }
]
eqeqeq (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "null": "ignore"
  }
]
generator-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": false,
    "before": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": true
  }
]
indent (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  2
]
 
[
  "error",
  2,
  {
    "ArrayExpression": 1,
    "CallExpression": {
      "arguments": 1
    },
    "FunctionDeclaration": {
      "body": 1,
      "parameters": 1
    },
    "FunctionExpression": {
      "body": 1,
      "parameters": 1
    },
    "ImportDeclaration": 1,
    "MemberExpression": 1,
    "ObjectExpression": 1,
    "SwitchCase": 1,
    "VariableDeclarator": 1,
    "flatTernaryExpressions": false,
    "ignoreComments": false,
    "ignoredNodes": [
      "TemplateLiteral *",
      "JSXElement",
      "JSXElement > *",
      "JSXAttribute",
      "JSXIdentifier",
      "JSXNamespacedName",
      "JSXMemberExpression",
      "JSXSpreadAttribute",
      "JSXExpressionContainer",
      "JSXOpeningElement",
      "JSXClosingElement",
      "JSXFragment",
      "JSXOpeningFragment",
      "JSXClosingFragment",
      "JSXText",
      "JSXEmptyExpression",
      "JSXSpreadChild"
    ],
    "offsetTernaryExpressions": true,
    "outerIIFEBody": 1
  }
]
lines-between-class-members (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "exceptAfterSingleLine": true
  }
]
multiline-ternary (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always-multiline"
]
new-cap (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "capIsNew": false,
    "newIsCap": true,
    "properties": true
  }
]
no-constant-condition (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "checkLoops": false
  }
]
no-empty (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowEmptyCatch": true
  }
]
no-extra-parens (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "functions"
]
no-labels (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowLoop": false,
    "allowSwitch": false
  }
]
no-mixed-operators (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowSamePrecedence": true,
    "groups": [
      [
        "==",
        "!=",
        "===",
        "!==",
        ">",
        ">=",
        "<",
        "<="
      ],
      [
        "&&",
        "||"
      ],
      [
        "in",
        "instanceof"
      ]
    ]
  }
]
no-multiple-empty-lines (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1,
    "maxBOF": 0,
    "maxEOF": 1
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1,
    "maxEOF": 0
  }
]
no-redeclare (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "builtinGlobals": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "builtinGlobals": false
  }
]
no-return-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "except-parens"
]
no-self-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "props": true
  }
]
no-unneeded-ternary (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "defaultAssignment": false
  }
]
no-unreachable (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-unused-expressions (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowShortCircuit": true,
    "allowTaggedTemplates": true,
    "allowTernary": true,
    "enforceForJSX": false
  }
]
no-unused-vars (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "args": "none",
    "caughtErrors": "none",
    "ignoreRestSiblings": true,
    "vars": "all"
  }
]
no-use-before-define (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "classes": true,
    "functions": false,
    "variables": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "classes": false,
    "functions": false,
    "variables": false
  }
]
no-useless-rename (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreDestructuring": false,
    "ignoreExport": false,
    "ignoreImport": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-void (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAsStatement": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
object-curly-newline (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ExportDeclaration": "always",
    "ImportDeclaration": "always",
    "ObjectExpression": {
      "minProperties": 1,
      "multiline": true
    },
    "ObjectPattern": {
      "minProperties": 1,
      "multiline": true
    }
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "consistent": true,
    "multiline": true
  }
]
object-curly-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
object-property-newline (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAllPropertiesOnSameLine": false,
    "allowMultiplePropertiesPerLine": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAllPropertiesOnSameLine": false,
    "allowMultiplePropertiesPerLine": true
  }
]
one-var (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "initialized": "never"
  }
]
operator-linebreak (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "after"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "after",
  {
    "overrides": {
      ":": "before",
      "?": "before",
      "|>": "before"
    }
  }
]
padded-blocks (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "blocks": "never",
    "classes": "never",
    "switches": "never"
  }
]
prefer-const (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "destructuring": "all",
    "ignoreReadBeforeAssign": false
  }
]
quote-props (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed",
  {
    "numbers": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed"
]
quotes (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "single"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "single",
  {
    "allowTemplateLiterals": false,
    "avoidEscape": true
  }
]
semi (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
spaced-comment (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "block": {
      "balanced": true,
      "exceptions": [
        "*"
      ],
      "markers": [
        "*package",
        "!",
        ",",
        ":",
        "::",
        "flow-include"
      ]
    },
    "line": {
      "markers": [
        "*package",
        "!",
        "/",
        ",",
        "="
      ]
    }
  }
]
use-isnan (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "enforceForIndexOf": true,
    "enforceForSwitchCase": true
  }
]
wrap-iife (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "inside"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "any",
  {
    "functionPrototypeMethods": true
  }
]
yield-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "both"
]
import/no-absolute-path (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "amd": false,
    "commonjs": true,
    "esmodule": true
  }
]
node/handle-callback-err (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "^(err|error)$"
]
promise/param-names (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]

XO Incompatible Rules

comma-dangle (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "arrays": "always-multiline",
    "exports": "always-multiline",
    "functions": "always-multiline",
    "imports": "always-multiline",
    "objects": "always-multiline"
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always-multiline"
]
no-await-in-loop (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-constant-condition (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-empty (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowEmptyCatch": true
  }
]
no-unreachable (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-unsafe-negation (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "enforceForOrderingRelations": true
  }
]
no-unsafe-optional-chaining (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "disallowArithmeticOperators": true
  }
]
valid-typeof (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "requireStringLiterals": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "requireStringLiterals": false
  }
]
accessor-pairs (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "enforceForClassMembers": true,
    "getWithoutSet": false,
    "setWithoutGet": true
  }
]
array-callback-return (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowImplicit": true,
    "checkForEach": false
  }
]
complexity (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  20
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
no-else-return (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowElseIf": false
  }
]
no-redeclare (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "builtinGlobals": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-return-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
no-return-await (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-self-assign (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "props": true
  }
]
no-unused-expressions (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowShortCircuit": false,
    "allowTaggedTemplates": false,
    "allowTernary": false,
    "enforceForJSX": true
  }
]
no-void (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowAsStatement": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-warning-comments (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "warn",
  {
    "location": "start",
    "terms": [
      "todo",
      "@toto"
    ]
  }
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
prefer-promise-reject-errors (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowEmptyReject": true
  }
]
prefer-regex-literals (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "disallowRedundantWrapping": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
wrap-iife (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "inside"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "inside",
  {
    "functionPrototypeMethods": true
  }
]
yoda (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-undef (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "typeof": true
  }
]
no-unused-vars (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "args": "after-used",
    "argsIgnorePattern": "^_",
    "caughtErrors": "all",
    "caughtErrorsIgnorePattern": "^_$",
    "ignoreRestSiblings": true,
    "vars": "all"
  }
]
no-buffer-constructor (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-restricted-imports (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "domain",
  "freelist",
  "smalloc",
  "punycode",
  "sys",
  "querystring",
  "colors"
]
array-bracket-newline (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "minItems": 1,
    "multiline": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "consistent"
]
array-element-newline (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "minItems": 1,
    "multiline": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "consistent"
]
camelcase (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreDestructuring": false,
    "ignoreGlobals": false,
    "ignoreImports": false,
    "properties": "always"
  }
]
computed-property-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "never",
  {
    "enforceForClassMembers": true
  }
]
func-name-matching (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "considerPropertyDescriptor": true
  }
]
indent (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  2
]
 
[
  "error",
  "tab",
  {
    "SwitchCase": 1,
    "flatTernaryExpressions": false,
    "ignoreComments": false,
    "offsetTernaryExpressions": false
  }
]
jsx-quotes (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "prefer-single"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
keyword-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
lines-between-class-members (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "exceptAfterSingleLine": true
  }
]
max-depth (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "warn"
]
max-nested-callbacks (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "warn",
  4
]
max-params (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "warn",
  {
    "max": 4
  }
]
max-statements-per-line (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
new-cap (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "capIsNew": true,
    "newIsCap": true,
    "properties": true
  }
]
no-mixed-operators (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
no-multiple-empty-lines (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1,
    "maxBOF": 0,
    "maxEOF": 1
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "max": 1
  }
]
object-curly-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
operator-linebreak (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "after"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "before"
]
padded-blocks (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "never",
  {
    "allowSingleLineBlocks": false
  }
]
quote-props (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed",
  {
    "numbers": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed"
]
space-before-function-paren (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "anonymous": "always",
    "asyncArrow": "always",
    "named": "never"
  }
]
space-unary-ops (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "nonwords": false,
    "words": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
spaced-comment (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "always",
  {
    "block": {
      "balanced": true,
      "exceptions": [
        "-",
        "+",
        "*"
      ],
      "markers": [
        "!",
        "*"
      ]
    },
    "line": {
      "exceptions": [
        "-",
        "+",
        "*"
      ],
      "markers": [
        "!",
        "/",
        "=>"
      ]
    }
  }
]
arrow-body-style (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
arrow-parens (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "always"
]
 
[
  "error",
  "as-needed"
]
generator-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": false,
    "before": true
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "both"
]
no-useless-computed-key (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "enforceForClassMembers": true
  }
]
no-useless-rename (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "ignoreDestructuring": false,
    "ignoreExport": false,
    "ignoreImport": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error"
]
prefer-arrow-callback (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "allowNamedFunctions": true,
    "allowUnboundThis": true
  }
]
prefer-const (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "destructuring": "all",
    "ignoreReadBeforeAssign": false
  }
]
prefer-destructuring (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "off"
]
 
[
  "error",
  {
    "AssignmentExpression": {
      "array": false,
      "object": false
    },
    "VariableDeclarator": {
      "array": false,
      "object": true
    }
  },
  {
    "enforceForRenamedProperties": false
  }
]
template-curly-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  "never"
]
 
[
  "error"
]
yield-star-spacing (back to comparison table 👆) 
[
  "error",
  {
    "after": true,
    "before": false
  }
]
 
[
  "error",
  "both"
]

