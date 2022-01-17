Callstack ESLint config for React Native, React and Node.js projects, utilizing Flow, TypeScript, Prettier and Jest with sensible defaults.
With Yarn:
yarn add --dev eslint @callstack/eslint-config
Or with npm:
npm install --save-dev eslint @callstack/eslint-config
You can choose one of the following environments to work with by extending your ESLint config (
.eslintrc, or
eslintConfig field in
package.json) with
@callstack config tailored to your project.
Usage:
{
"extends": "@callstack"
}
Plugins used:
Additionally, it sets
"react-native/react-native" environment and native platform extensions to resolve.
Usage:
{
"extends": "@callstack/eslint-config/react"
}
Plugins used:
Usage:
{
"extends": "@callstack/eslint-config/node"
}
Plugins used:
testMatch config)
.tsx? files)
.tsx? files)
Additionally, it sets
es6 and
node environments.
{
"extends": "@callstack",
"rules": {
"global-require": 0,
"prefer-destructuring": 0
}
}
TypeScript is supported out-of-the-box, including importing JS files from TS files and vice-versa. All you need to do is to make sure you have
typescript module installed.
Then when running ESLint add
--ext '.js,.ts' (you might need also
.jsx, .tsx) option, for example:
yarn eslint --ext '.js,.ts' ./src
If you're VSCode user, you may find adding this config to your
.vscode/settings.json helpful:
{
"eslint.validate": [
{
"language": "javascript",
"autoFix": true
},
{
"language": "javascriptreact",
"autoFix": true
},
{
"language": "typescript",
"autoFix": true
},
{
"language": "typescriptreact",
"autoFix": true
}
]
}