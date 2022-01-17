openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-config-callstack-io

by callstack
1.1.2 (see all)

ESLint preset extending Flow, Prettier and Jest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

414

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package was renamed to @callstack/eslint-config

Readme

@callstack/eslint-config

Callstack ESLint config for React Native, React and Node.js projects, utilizing Flow, TypeScript, Prettier and Jest with sensible defaults.

Installation

With Yarn:

yarn add --dev eslint @callstack/eslint-config

Or with npm:

npm install --save-dev eslint @callstack/eslint-config

Usage

You can choose one of the following environments to work with by extending your ESLint config (.eslintrc, or eslintConfig field in package.json) with @callstack config tailored to your project.

React Native config

Usage:

{
  "extends": "@callstack"
}

Plugins used:

Additionally, it sets "react-native/react-native" environment and native platform extensions to resolve.

React config

Usage:

{
  "extends": "@callstack/eslint-config/react"
}

Plugins used:

Node config

Usage:

{
  "extends": "@callstack/eslint-config/node"
}

Plugins used:

Additionally, it sets es6 and node environments.

Example of extending the configuration

{
  "extends": "@callstack",
  "rules": {
    "global-require": 0,
    "prefer-destructuring": 0
  }
}

TypeScript

TypeScript is supported out-of-the-box, including importing JS files from TS files and vice-versa. All you need to do is to make sure you have typescript module installed.

Then when running ESLint add --ext '.js,.ts' (you might need also .jsx, .tsx) option, for example:

yarn eslint --ext '.js,.ts' ./src

VSCode

If you're VSCode user, you may find adding this config to your .vscode/settings.json helpful:

{
  "eslint.validate": [
    {
      "language": "javascript",
      "autoFix": true
    },
    {
      "language": "javascriptreact",
      "autoFix": true
    },
    {
      "language": "typescript",
      "autoFix": true
    },
    {
      "language": "typescriptreact",
      "autoFix": true
    }
  ]
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial