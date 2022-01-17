Callstack ESLint config for React Native, React and Node.js projects, utilizing Flow, TypeScript, Prettier and Jest with sensible defaults.

Installation

With Yarn:

yarn add --dev eslint @callstack/eslint-config

Or with npm:

npm install --save-dev eslint @ callstack / eslint - config

Usage

You can choose one of the following environments to work with by extending your ESLint config ( .eslintrc , or eslintConfig field in package.json ) with @callstack config tailored to your project.

React Native config

Usage:

{ "extends" : "@callstack" }

Plugins used:

Additionally, it sets "react-native/react-native" environment and native platform extensions to resolve.

React config

Usage:

{ "extends" : "@callstack/eslint-config/react" }

Plugins used:

Node config

Usage:

{ "extends" : "@callstack/eslint-config/node" }

Plugins used:

Additionally, it sets es6 and node environments.

Example of extending the configuration

{ "extends" : "@callstack" , "rules" : { "global-require" : 0 , "prefer-destructuring" : 0 } }

TypeScript

TypeScript is supported out-of-the-box, including importing JS files from TS files and vice-versa. All you need to do is to make sure you have typescript module installed.

Then when running ESLint add --ext '.js,.ts' (you might need also .jsx, .tsx ) option, for example:

yarn eslint --ext '.js,.ts' ./src

VSCode

If you're VSCode user, you may find adding this config to your .vscode/settings.json helpful: