Axway JavaScript coding standards shareable config for eslint.

Installation

$ npm i

Usage Overview

There are several ways to incorporate this eslint configuration into your project.

Step 1

Determine which environment you wish to target. Choose ONE:

Target Environment Description axway General JavaScript (ES6, ES2016, and ES2017) axway/env-browser Web browser support (extends axway ) axway/env-node Node.js support (extends axway ) axway/env-titanium Titanium and Alloy support (extends axway )

NOTE: The default axway configuration automatically includes the eslint-plugin-import and eslint-plugin-security plugins. These help improve the quality of your JavaScript code.

Step 2 (optional)

Select additional configurations. These require you to add dependencies to your project: npm i --save-dev <additional deps> .

Addon Description Additional Dependencies axway/+babel Support for future specs babel-eslint axway/+mocha Mocha unit test rules eslint-plugin-mocha axway/+react React.js and .jsx support eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y axway/+chai Chai support eslint-plugin-chai-friendly axway/+typescript TypeScript support @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

NOTE: You must use a .eslintrc file to specify multiple configurations. Set the extends property to an array containing the Target Environment and one or more addon configurations.

Step 3

Determine how you are going to run eslint :

npm scripts (docs)

gulp.js (docs)

Manually run eslint like it's 1999

Step 4 (optional)

It's recommended that your project have a .eslintignore file in the root of your project. Add all directories and file patterns you wish to ignore. At the the very least, you should ignore the node_modules directory:

node_modules

Usage with npm Scripts

Default Configuration

Select one of target environments: axway , axway/env-node , or axway/env-browser . Next add a lint and test scripts to the package.json .

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint --config <target> src" , "test" : "eslint --config <target> test && mocha" } }

Then run:

$ npm run lint

Custom .eslintrc Configurations

A custom .eslintrc file is useful for using multiple conifgurations, defining global variables, including additional plugins, and overriding rules.

Source Code Lint Configuration

Create a .eslintrc file in the root of your project and have it extend the axway configuration.

{ "extends" : "axway" , "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

For Node.js projects that need Babel to parse bleeding edge JavaScript specs, use the env-node with the +babel configuration:

{ "extends" : [ "axway/env-node" , "axway/+babel" ], "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

$ npm i

Unit Test Lint Configuration

You will probably also want a test-specific configuration. Create an .eslintrc file in your test directory.

{ "extends" : [ "axway/env-node" , "axway/+mocha" , "axway/+chai" ], "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

$ npm i

npm Scripts Configuration

Your package.json NPM script can be simplified to:

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint src" , "test" : "eslint test && mocha" } }

Usage with Gulp

gulp is a Node.js-based task runner. It needs to be installed globally.

$ [sudo] npm i -g gulp

Start by installing the required dev dependencies:

$ npm i

Default Configuration with Gulp

In your gulpfile.js , add the following task and change as you see fit:

const eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , () => { return gulp.src([ 'src/**/*.js' , 'test/**/test-*.js' ]) .pipe(eslint({ configFile : require .resolve( 'eslint-config-axway' ) })) .pipe(eslint.format()) .pipe(eslint.failAfterError()); });

Custom .eslintrc Configurations with Gulp

Create the .eslintrc file in the root of your project as described above and add the following to your gulpfile.js :

const eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , () => { return gulp.src([ 'src/**/*.js' , 'test/**/test-*.js' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.format()) .pipe(eslint.failAfterError()); });

Custom .eslintrc with a eslint-config-axway

Due to the way eslint works, you cannot specify a configFile and an .eslintrc file, so you have to do it the hard way.

const eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , () => { const baseConfig = require ( 'eslint-config-axway' ); let custom = path.join(process.cwd(), '.eslintrc' ); if (fs.existsSync(custom)) { ( function merge ( dest, src ) { for ( const key of Object .keys(src)) { if (src[key] && typeof src[key] === 'object' && ! Array .isArray(src[key])) { if (!dest[key] || typeof dest[key] !== 'object' || Array .isArray(dest[key])) { dest[key] = {}; } merge(dest[key], src[key]); } else { dest[key] = src[key]; } } }(baseConfig, JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync(custom)))); } return gulp.src([ 'src/**/*.js' , 'test/**/test-*.js' ]) .pipe(eslint({ baseConfig })) .pipe(eslint.format()) .pipe(eslint.failAfterError()); });

Custom eslint Configurations for Source and Tests

Create an .eslintrc file in the root of your project to be used for your source code that extends the axway configuration as described above.

{ "extends" : "axway" , "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

Next create a second .eslintrc config file in your test directory.

{ "extends" : [ "axway/env-node" , "axway/+mocha" ], "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

Finally split the lint task into lint-src and lint-test tasks:

const eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , [ 'lint-src' , 'lint-test' ]); gulp.task( 'lint-src' , () => { return gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.format()) .pipe(eslint.failAfterError()); }); gulp.task( 'lint-test' , () => { return gulp.src( 'test/**/test-*.js' ) .pipe(eslint({ configFile : './test/.eslintrc' })) .pipe(eslint.format()) .pipe(eslint.failAfterError()); });

Usage with Titanium

For Titanium apps, you can use npm, gulp, or just manually invoke eslint . For this guide, we'll cover using npm.

Start by creating a package.json manually or run:

npm init

Next install the dev dependencies:

$ npm install

Classic Titanium Apps:

Create an .eslintrc file alongisde your tiapp.xml file.

{ "extends" : [ "axway/env-titanium" ], "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

Add the following lint script to the package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint Resources" } }

Alloy Apps:

Install eslint-plugin-alloy.

$ npm install

Create an .eslintrc file alongisde your tiapp.xml file

{ "extends" : [ "axway/env-alloy" ], "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

Add the following lint script to the package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint app" } }

Custom .eslintrc for Titanium Apps

Due to Alloy's code generation, you will most certainly need to create a custom .eslintrc to declare all the global variables. Being by creating an .eslintrc file in the root of your project and have it extend the axway/env-titanium configuration.

{ "extends" : "axway/env-titanium" , "globals" : { }, "rules" : { } }

Running eslint for Titanium Apps

You can simply run eslint by running:

npm run lint

License

This project is open source and provided under the Apache Public License (version 2). Please make sure you see the LICENSE file included in this distribution for more details on the license. Also, please take notice of the privacy notice at the end of the file.

(C) Copyright 2017-2018, Axway, Inc All Rights Reserved.