Axway JavaScript coding standards shareable config for eslint.
$ npm i --save-dev eslint eslint-config-axway
There are several ways to incorporate this eslint configuration into your project.
Determine which environment you wish to target. Choose ONE:
|Target Environment
|Description
axway
|General JavaScript (ES6, ES2016, and ES2017)
axway/env-browser
|Web browser support (extends
axway)
axway/env-node
|Node.js support (extends
axway)
axway/env-titanium
|Titanium and Alloy support (extends
axway)
NOTE: The default
axwayconfiguration automatically includes the
eslint-plugin-importand
eslint-plugin-securityplugins. These help improve the quality of your JavaScript code.
Select additional configurations. These require you to add dependencies to your project:
npm i --save-dev <additional deps>.
|Addon
|Description
|Additional Dependencies
axway/+babel
|Support for future specs
babel-eslint
axway/+mocha
|Mocha unit test rules
eslint-plugin-mocha
axway/+react
|React.js and .jsx support
eslint-plugin-react
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y
axway/+chai
|Chai support
eslint-plugin-chai-friendly
axway/+typescript
|TypeScript support
@typescript-eslint/parser
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
NOTE: You must use a
.eslintrcfile to specify multiple configurations. Set the extends property to an array containing the Target Environment and one or more addon configurations.
Determine how you are going to run
eslint:
eslint like it's 1999
It's recommended that your project have a
.eslintignore file in the root of your project. Add all
directories and file patterns you wish to ignore. At the the very least, you should ignore the
node_modules directory:
# .eslintignore
node_modules
Select one of target environments:
axway,
axway/env-node, or
axway/env-browser. Next add a
lint and
test scripts to the
package.json.
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint --config <target> src",
"test": "eslint --config <target> test && mocha"
}
}
Then run:
$ npm run lint
.eslintrc Configurations
A custom
.eslintrc file is useful for using multiple conifgurations, defining global variables,
including additional plugins, and overriding rules.
Create a
.eslintrc file in the root of your project and have it extend the
axway configuration.
{
"extends": "axway",
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
For Node.js projects that need Babel to parse bleeding edge JavaScript specs, use the
env-node
with the
+babel configuration:
{
"extends": [ "axway/env-node", "axway/+babel" ],
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
$ npm i --save-dev babel-eslint
You will probably also want a test-specific configuration. Create an
.eslintrc file in your
test directory.
{
"extends": [ "axway/env-node", "axway/+mocha", "axway/+chai" ],
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
$ npm i --save-dev eslint-plugin-mocha
Your
package.json NPM script can be simplified to:
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint src",
"test": "eslint test && mocha"
}
}
gulp is a Node.js-based task runner. It needs to be installed globally.
$ [sudo] npm i -g gulp
Start by installing the required dev dependencies:
$ npm i --save-dev gulp-eslint eslint-config-axway
In your
gulpfile.js, add the following task and change as you see fit:
const eslint = require('gulp-eslint');
gulp.task('lint', () => {
return gulp.src([
'src/**/*.js',
'test/**/test-*.js'
])
.pipe(eslint({
configFile: require.resolve('eslint-config-axway')
}))
.pipe(eslint.format())
.pipe(eslint.failAfterError());
});
.eslintrc Configurations with Gulp
Create the
.eslintrc file in the root of your project as described above and add the following to
your
gulpfile.js:
const eslint = require('gulp-eslint');
gulp.task('lint', () => {
return gulp.src([
'src/**/*.js',
'test/**/test-*.js'
])
.pipe(eslint())
.pipe(eslint.format())
.pipe(eslint.failAfterError());
});
.eslintrc with a
eslint-config-axway
Due to the way eslint works, you cannot specify a
configFile and an
.eslintrc file, so you have
to do it the hard way.
const eslint = require('gulp-eslint');
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
gulp.task('lint', () => {
const baseConfig = require('eslint-config-axway');
// check if the user has a custom .eslintrc in the root of the project
let custom = path.join(process.cwd(), '.eslintrc');
if (fs.existsSync(custom)) {
(function merge(dest, src) {
for (const key of Object.keys(src)) {
if (src[key] && typeof src[key] === 'object' && !Array.isArray(src[key])) {
if (!dest[key] || typeof dest[key] !== 'object' || Array.isArray(dest[key])) {
dest[key] = {};
}
merge(dest[key], src[key]);
} else {
dest[key] = src[key];
}
}
}(baseConfig, JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(custom))));
}
return gulp.src([
'src/**/*.js',
'test/**/test-*.js'
])
.pipe(eslint({ baseConfig }))
.pipe(eslint.format())
.pipe(eslint.failAfterError());
});
Create an
.eslintrc file in the root of your project to be used for your source code that extends
the
axway configuration as described above.
{
"extends": "axway",
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
Next create a second
.eslintrc config file in your
test directory.
{
"extends": [ "axway/env-node", "axway/+mocha" ],
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
Finally split the
lint task into
lint-src and
lint-test tasks:
const eslint = require('gulp-eslint');
gulp.task('lint', [ 'lint-src', 'lint-test' ]);
gulp.task('lint-src', () => {
return gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(eslint())
.pipe(eslint.format())
.pipe(eslint.failAfterError());
});
gulp.task('lint-test', () => {
return gulp.src('test/**/test-*.js')
.pipe(eslint({
configFile: './test/.eslintrc'
}))
.pipe(eslint.format())
.pipe(eslint.failAfterError());
});
For Titanium apps, you can use npm, gulp, or just manually invoke
eslint. For this guide, we'll
cover using npm.
Start by creating a
package.json manually or run:
$ npm init
Next install the dev dependencies:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-axway
Create an .eslintrc file alongisde your
tiapp.xml file.
{
"extends": [ "axway/env-titanium" ],
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
Add the following
lint script to the
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint Resources"
}
}
Install eslint-plugin-alloy.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-alloy
Create an .eslintrc file alongisde your
tiapp.xml file
{
"extends": [ "axway/env-alloy" ],
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
Add the following
lint script to the
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint app"
}
}
.eslintrc for Titanium Apps
Due to Alloy's code generation, you will most certainly need to create a custom
.eslintrc to
declare all the global variables. Being by creating an
.eslintrc file in the root of your project
and have it extend the
axway/env-titanium configuration.
{
"extends": "axway/env-titanium",
"globals": {
// declare globals here...
},
"rules": {
// project specific overrides...
}
}
eslint for Titanium Apps
You can simply run
eslint by running:
$ npm run lint
