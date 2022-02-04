ESLint shareable config

Install

npm i -D eslint-config-aqua

Usage

Add the ESLint config to your package.json :

{ "name" : "my-project" , ... "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "aqua" } }

Or eslintrc.json :

{ "extends" : "aqua" }

Targets

If you are developing with Javascript in the browser consider adding:

{ "extends" : "aqua" "env" : { "browser" : true } }

or use the platform specific configs for Node.js:

{ "extends" : "aqua/node" }

or Svelte:

{ "extends" : "aqua/svelte" }

or React:

{ "extends" : "aqua/react" }

or any other JSX:

{ "extends" : "aqua/jsx" }

or Vue.js:

{ "extends" : "aqua/vue" }

Using the Vue extended config will require you to additionally install eslint-plugin-vue and babel-eslint

npm i -D babel-eslint eslint-plugin-vue

Prettier usage

If you want to apply your own .prettierrc rules with support for disabling the correct rules, just add /prettier before the target name.

Also make sure you install prettier , eslint-plugin-prettier and eslint-config-prettier for this to work.

npm i -D prettier eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-config-prettier

{ "extends" : "aqua/prettier" }

{ "extends" : "aqua/prettier/node" }

or Svelte:

{ "extends" : "aqua/prettier/svelte" }

or React:

{ "extends" : "aqua/prettier/react" }

or any other JSX:

{ "extends" : "aqua/prettier/jsx" }

or Vue.js:

{ "extends" : "aqua/prettier/vue" }

