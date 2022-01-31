ESLint configurations used at American Express.
Want to get paid for your contributions to
eslint-config-amex?
Send your resume to oneamex.careers@aexp.com
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-amex
The default config provides support for React applications. ESLint configs are also provided for:
Install required peer dependencies before extending your ESLint config:
Jest:
npm install --save-dev typescript eslint-plugin-jest eslint-plugin-jest-dom
Prettier:
npm install --save-dev prettier eslint-plugin-prettier
.eslintrc
To use the base config:
{
"extends": "amex"
}
To use the Prettier compatible config:
{
"extends": "amex/prettier"
}
.eslintrc file in your test directory
{
"extends": "amex/test"
}
If you are using Prettier use the
prettier/test config:
{
"extends": "amex/prettier/test"
}
This gives you the
jest global and some
jest specific rules.
We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.
Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to get started contributing.
Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.
This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.