ESLint configurations used at American Express.

📖 Table of Contents

🤹‍ Usage

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-amex

The default config provides support for React applications. ESLint configs are also provided for:

Jest

Prettier

Install required peer dependencies before extending your ESLint config:

Jest:

npm install --save-dev typescript eslint-plugin-jest eslint-plugin-jest-dom

Prettier:

npm install --save-dev prettier eslint-plugin-prettier

Extend your .eslintrc

To use the base config:

{ "extends" : "amex" }

To use the Prettier compatible config:

{ "extends" : "amex/prettier" }

(Optionally) Create an .eslintrc file in your test directory

{ "extends" : "amex/test" }

If you are using Prettier use the prettier/test config:

{ "extends" : "amex/prettier/test" }

This gives you the jest global and some jest specific rules.

🏆 Contributing

We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.

Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to get started contributing.

🗝️ License

Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.

🗣️ Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.