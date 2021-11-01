English / 简体中文

NEWS: eslint-config-alloy now support Vue 3.0

If you are using Vue 2.0, please npm install --save-dev eslint-config-alloy@3

The AlloyTeam ESLint config is not only a progressive ESLint config for your React/Vue/TypeScript projects but also the best reference for configuring your personalized ESLint rules.

Quick start

Please choose the following configuration based on the technology stack used by your project:

Philosophy

Let Prettier handle style-related rules

Inherit ESLint's philosophy and help everyone build their own rules

High degree of automation: advanced rules management, test as a document, as a website

Keep up with the times, follow up the latest rules as soon as possible

Let Prettier handle style-related rules

Prettier is a code formatting tool that offers fewer options but is more professional than the style-related rules in ESLint.

Now that Prettier has become a necessary tool in front-end projects, eslint-config-alloy does not need to maintain the style-related rules in ESLint anymore, so we completely removed all Prettier related rules in the v3 version, and use ESLint to check logical errors which it's good at.

As for whether two spaces or four spaces are used for indentation and whether there is a semicolon at the end, you can configure it in the project's .prettierrc.js . Of course, we also provide a recommended Prettier configuration for your reference.

Inherit ESLint's philosophy and help everyone build their own rules

Don't you remember how ESLint defeated JSHint and became the most popular JS code inspection tool? It is because of the plugin and configuration that ESLint advocates, which meets the individual needs of different technology stacks of different teams.

Therefore, eslint-config-alloy also inherits the philosophy of ESLint. It will not emphasize the need to use our config. Instead, we help you to make your config by reference our completed documents, examples, tests, websites, etc.

High degree of automation: advanced rules management, test as a document, as a website

Relentless push automation

eslint-config-alloy uses a high degree of automation to hand over all processes that can be managed automatically, including:

Through GitHub Actions, automatically weekly check whether ESLint and related plugins have new versions and if there are new rules in the new version which we need to add

Automatically check if our rules include Prettier rules

Automatically check if our rules include deprecated rules

Also, through automated scripts, we can even divide and conquer thousands of ESLint configuration files, and each rule is managed in a separate directory:

Integrate single configurations into a final configuration through a script

The description and reason in single configurations are built into a website by a script for everyone to view

The bad.js and good.js in a single configuration are output to website by script, and you can even see the error message (which are run in a real ESLint script) in the bad.js of website

The benefits of this are very obvious — test as a document, as a website. We can maintain the rules and tests in one place. Other tasks are handed over to an automated script, which greatly reduces the maintenance cost. In short, when we have a new rule to add, we only need to write three files test/index/another-rule/.eslintrc.js , test/index/another-rule/bad.js , test/index/another-rule/good.js .

Keep up with the times, follow up the latest rules as soon as possible

ESLint is updated very quickly, there is a new version almost every week, sometimes there are new rules, sometimes existing rules are deprecated, and related plug-ins (React/Vue/TypeScript) will be updated from time to time. Without automation tools, it is difficult to follow up.

And eslint-config-alloy , through the above-mentioned automated tools, can receive notifications from GitHub Actions at the first time, telling us which rules need to be added:

In this way, we can follow the latest rules in a time when the front-end community is changing rapidly, and always keep the vitality and advanced of eslint-config-alloy .

Usage

npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/eslint-parser eslint-config-alloy

Create an .eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:

module .exports = { extends : [ 'alloy' , ], env : { }, globals : { }, rules : { }, };

React

npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/eslint-parser @babel/preset-react@latest eslint-plugin-react eslint-config-alloy

Create an .eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:

module .exports = { extends : [ 'alloy' , 'alloy/react' , ], env : { }, globals : { }, rules : { }, };

Vue

npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/eslint-parser vue-eslint-parser eslint-plugin-vue eslint-config-alloy

Create an .eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:

module .exports = { extends : [ 'alloy' , 'alloy/vue' , ], env : { }, globals : { }, rules : { }, };

TypeScript

npm install --save-dev eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-config-alloy

Create an .eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:

module .exports = { extends : [ 'alloy' , 'alloy/typescript' , ], env : { }, globals : { }, rules : { }, };

TypeScript React

npm install --save-dev eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-plugin-react eslint-config-alloy

Create an .eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:

module .exports = { extends : [ 'alloy' , 'alloy/react' , 'alloy/typescript' , ], env : { }, globals : { }, rules : { }, };

Troubleshooting

With VSCode

ESLint will not lint .vue , .ts or .tsx files in VSCode by default, you need to set your .vscode/settings.json like this:

{ "eslint.validate" : [ "javascript" , "javascriptreact" , "vue" , "typescript" , "typescriptreact" ] }

Autofix ESLint errors on save

If you want to enable auto-fix-on-save, you need to set your .vscode/settings.json like this:

{ "eslint.validate" : [ "javascript" , "javascriptreact" , "vue" , "typescript" , "typescriptreact" ], "editor.codeActionsOnSave" : { "source.fixAll.eslint" : true }, }

With Prettier

eslint-config-alloy does not include all style-related rules in v3, so there is no need to install eslint-config-prettier . Just install prettier and related VSCode plugins.

Here is a .prettierrc.js configuration used by AlloyTeam for reference only:

module .exports = { printWidth : 120 , tabWidth : 2 , useTabs : false , semi : true , singleQuote : true , quoteProps : 'as-needed' , jsxSingleQuote : false , trailingComma : 'all' , bracketSpacing : true , bracketSameLine : false , arrowParens : 'always' , rangeStart : 0 , rangeEnd : Infinity , requirePragma : false , insertPragma : false , proseWrap : 'preserve' , htmlWhitespaceSensitivity : 'css' , vueIndentScriptAndStyle : false , endOfLine : 'lf' , embeddedLanguageFormatting : 'auto' , };

A best practice for VSCode is to auto format code with Prettier and autofix errors with ESLint by setting .vscode/settings.json to this:

{ "files.eol" : "

" , "editor.tabSize" : 2 , "editor.defaultFormatter" : "esbenp.prettier-vscode" , "eslint.validate" : [ "javascript" , "javascriptreact" , "vue" , "typescript" , "typescriptreact" ], "editor.codeActionsOnSave" : { "source.fixAll.eslint" : true } }

Scripts

npm i npm run build npm test npm run eslint:fix npm run prettier:fix npm run rulesCoverage npm version <major|minor|patch> git push --follow-tags npm publish

Q & A

Why another ESLint config

Our team initially used Airbnb rules, but because it was too strict, some rules still needed to be personalized, which led to more and more changes in the future and finally decided to maintain a new set. After more than four years of maintaining, eslint-config-alloy is now very mature and progressive and has been welcomed by many teams inside and outside the company.

Why not standard

The standard specification believes that everyone should not waste time in personalized specifications, but the entire community should unify a specification. This statement makes some sense, but it runs against the ESLint's design philosophy. Don't you remember how ESLint defeated JSHint and became the most popular JS code inspection tool? It is because of the plugin and configuration that ESLint advocates, which meets the individual needs of different technology stacks of different teams.

Therefore, eslint-config-alloy also inherits the philosophy of ESLint. It will not force you to use our config. Instead, we help you to make your config by referencing our examples, tests, websites and so on.

Why not airbnb

eslint-config-alloy has officially maintained vue , typescript and react+typescript rules. In contrast, airbnb's vue and typescript are maintained by third parties. Progressive to ensure that we can keep up with the times, as mentioned earlier Convenient personalization, including explanations and website examples

Looks good, but I still choose airbnb

It's okay, eslint-config-alloy believes that different teams and projects can have different configurations from the design concept. Although you choose to use airbnb , you can still come to our website when you have personalized configuration needs.

Reference