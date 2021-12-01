Enhances Airbnb's ESLint config with TypeScript support
Make sure you have the regular Airbnb config setup. See eslint-config-airbnb, or eslint-config-airbnb-base if you're not using React.
npm install eslint-config-airbnb-typescript \
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin@^5.0.0 \
@typescript-eslint/parser@^5.0.0 \
--save-dev
Within your ESLint config file:
extends: [
'airbnb',
+ 'airbnb-typescript'
]
If you don't need React support:
extends: [
'airbnb-base',
+ 'airbnb-typescript/base'
]
This config requires knowledge of your TypeScript config.
In your ESLint config, set parserOptions.project to the path of your
tsconfig.json.
For example:
{
extends: ['airbnb', 'airbnb-typescript'],
+ parserOptions: {
+ project: './tsconfig.json'
+ }
}
Open a terminal to the root of your project, and run the following command:
npx eslint . --ext .js,.jsx,.ts,.tsx
ESLint will lint all .js, .jsx, .ts, and .tsx files within the current folder, and output results to your terminal.
You can also get results in realtime inside most IDEs via a plugin.
This means you are attempting to lint a file that
tsconfig.json doesn't include.
A common fix is to create a
tsconfig.eslint.json file, which extends your
tsconfig.json file and includes all files you are linting.
{
"extends": "./tsconfig.json",
"include": ["src/**/*.ts", "src/**/*.js", "test/**/*.ts"]
}
Update your ESLint config file:
parserOptions: {
- project: './tsconfig.json',
+ project: './tsconfig.eslint.json',
}
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin is a peer dependency due to a limitation within ESLint. See issue, RFC, and progress.
@typescript-eslint/parser is a peer dependency because the version number must match
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin.
This config simply enhances the Airbnb with TypeScript support. It's not a single config to cater for all TypeScript linting requirements. For additional functionality, alter your ESLint config file. For example:
module.exports = {
extends: [
'airbnb',
'airbnb-typescript',
'airbnb/hooks',
'plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended',
'plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended-requiring-type-checking',
],
};
My personal ESLint config file with support for Jest, Promises, and Prettier can be found in create-exposed-app.
