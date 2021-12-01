Enhances Airbnb's ESLint config with TypeScript support

Setup

1) Setup regular Airbnb config

Make sure you have the regular Airbnb config setup. See eslint-config-airbnb, or eslint-config-airbnb-base if you're not using React.

2) Install dependencies (and peer dependencies)

npm install eslint-config-airbnb-typescript \ @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin@^5.0.0 \ @typescript-eslint/parser@^5.0.0 \ --save-dev

3) Configure ESLint

Within your ESLint config file:

extends: [ 'airbnb', + 'airbnb-typescript' ]

If you don't need React support:

extends: [ 'airbnb-base', + 'airbnb-typescript/base' ]

4) Configure the ESLint TypeScript parser

This config requires knowledge of your TypeScript config.

In your ESLint config, set parserOptions.project to the path of your tsconfig.json .

For example:

{ extends: ['airbnb', 'airbnb-typescript'], + parserOptions: { + project: './tsconfig.json' + } }

5) Run ESLint

Open a terminal to the root of your project, and run the following command:

npx eslint . --ext .js , .jsx , .ts , .tsx

ESLint will lint all .js, .jsx, .ts, and .tsx files within the current folder, and output results to your terminal.

You can also get results in realtime inside most IDEs via a plugin.

FAQ

I get this error when running ESLint: "The file must be included in at least one of the projects provided"

This means you are attempting to lint a file that tsconfig.json doesn't include.

A common fix is to create a tsconfig.eslint.json file, which extends your tsconfig.json file and includes all files you are linting.

{ "extends" : "./tsconfig.json" , "include" : [ "src/**/*.ts" , "src/**/*.js" , "test/**/*.ts" ] }

Update your ESLint config file:

parserOptions: { - project: './tsconfig.json', + project: './tsconfig.eslint.json', }

Why do I need the peer dependencies?

@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin is a peer dependency due to a limitation within ESLint. See issue, RFC, and progress.

@typescript-eslint/parser is a peer dependency because the version number must match @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin .

I wish this config would support [...]

This config simply enhances the Airbnb with TypeScript support. It's not a single config to cater for all TypeScript linting requirements. For additional functionality, alter your ESLint config file. For example:

module .exports = { extends : [ 'airbnb' , 'airbnb-typescript' , 'airbnb/hooks' , 'plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended' , 'plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended-requiring-type-checking' , ], };

My personal ESLint config file with support for Jest, Promises, and Prettier can be found in create-exposed-app.

Additional Documentation

Credits

Authored and maintained by Matt Turnbull (iamturns.com / @iamturns)

A big thank you to all contributors!

License

Open source licensed as MIT.