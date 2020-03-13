Airbnb+ JavaScript Standard Style

ESLint on steroids (extends "airbnb" + "standard" configs). Global installation!

It uses original Airbnb Style config extended with JavaScript Standard Style config (with semicolons).

See airbnb/javascript and standardjs for more information. Compare configs.

Another package

If you want to install Airbnb config only, check this package:

ESLint + Airbnb : eslint-config-airbnb-bundle

Installation

Install it globally:

npm install --global eslint-config-airbnb-standard

You can install it locally as well:

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-airbnb-standard

Setup your IDE / Editor:

WebStorm

VSCode

Sublime Text 3

Atom

Usage

You can now run feature packed eslint from any directory:

eslint -v

Create .eslintrc file in your project. Setup your IDE / Editor. And be smart!

ES6, ES7, React, JSX, async/await - all new features supported by default 👍

Custom Config

Add your own rules to the .eslintrc file in your project folder. For example, you can turn off semicolons (semi -> "never"):

{ "extends" : [ "airbnb-standard" ], "rules" : { "semi" : [ "error" , "never" ] } }

ESLint inside

You shouldn't add eslint to your dependencies. It's bundled with this package, just specify the path if you need. Here is an example for eslint-loader :

{ loader : 'eslint-loader' , options : { eslintPath : 'eslint-config-airbnb-standard/node_modules/eslint' , } },

Sublime Text 3

Install this package globally Go to: Preferences -> Package Control -> install package Install SublimeLinter Install SublimeLinter-contrib-eslint Run: npm bin -g ... and copy the path Go to: Tools -> SublimeLinter -> Open User Settings Paste the path to NodeJS installation folder inside "paths" for your OS and save: "paths" : { "linux" : [ "~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.8.1/bin" ], "osx" : [], "windows" : [ "%AppData%\

pm" ] }, Create .eslintrc file inside your working project: { "extends" : [ "airbnb-standard" ] } Restart Sublime Text Go to Tools -> SublimeLinter -> Lint this view You can switch to squiggly underline mark style from Tools. Have fun!

VSCode

Install this package globally (or locally) Go to: View -> Extension or press CTRL + SHIFT + X Search for ESLint extension, click it and press "Install" button Press "Reload" button or reopen the editor Go to: File -> Preferences -> Settings Add ESLint path to your workspace settings (do not use ~ ): { "eslint.nodePath" : "/home/username/.nvm/versions/node/v10.5.0/lib/node_modules/eslint-config-airbnb-standard/node_modules/eslint" , } Relative path for local installation: { "eslint.nodePath" : "node_modules/eslint-config-airbnb-standard/node_modules/eslint" , } Create .eslintrc.js file inside your working project root: process.chdir(__dirname); module .exports = { root : true , parser : 'babel-eslint' , parserOptions : { allowImportExportEverywhere : true , codeFrame : false }, extends : [ 'airbnb-standard' , ], };

WebStorm

File ➤ Settings / Default Settings ➤ Languages and Frameworks ➤ JavaScript ➤ Code Quality Tools ➤ ESLint

Global installation in not necessary for WebStorm, but it is handy for the "Default Settings".

Atom