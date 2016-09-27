An ESLint Shareable Config for Flow support in Airbnb JavaScript Style
npm install eslint-config-airbnb-flow
Shareable configs are designed to work with the
extends feature of
.eslintrc files.
You can learn more about Shareable Configs on the official ESLint website.
This Shareable Config adds Flow to the baseline Airbnb JavaScript Style rules provided in
eslint-config-airbnb.
Here's how to install everything you need:
npm install eslint-config-airbnb eslint-config-airbnb-flow
Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:
{
"extends": ["airbnb", "airbnb-flow"]
}
Note: We omitted the
eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.
You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your
.eslintrc file.
For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main Airbnb JavaScript Style repo.
MIT © Johnie Hjelm