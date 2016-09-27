openbase logo
eca

eslint-config-airbnb-flow

by Johnie Hjelm
1.0.2 (see all)

DEPRECATED: No longer maintained

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Airbnb Flow - ESLint Shareable Config

travis npm downloads

An ESLint Shareable Config for Flow support in Airbnb JavaScript Style

Install

npm install eslint-config-airbnb-flow

Usage

Shareable configs are designed to work with the extends feature of .eslintrc files. You can learn more about Shareable Configs on the official ESLint website.

This Shareable Config adds Flow to the baseline Airbnb JavaScript Style rules provided in eslint-config-airbnb.

Here's how to install everything you need:

npm install eslint-config-airbnb eslint-config-airbnb-flow

Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:

{
  "extends": ["airbnb", "airbnb-flow"]
}

Note: We omitted the eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.

You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your .eslintrc file.

Learn more

For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main Airbnb JavaScript Style repo.

License

MIT © Johnie Hjelm

