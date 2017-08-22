openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eca

eslint-config-airbnb-es5

by Stephen Wanhella
1.2.0 (see all)

An unofficial Airbnb ESLint configuration, following Airbnb's ES5 JavaScript style guide.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

* If you find any problems with this package, feel free to submit an issue or pull request.

eslint-config-airbnb-es5

This package provides an Unofficial Airbnb ESLint config, following their ES5 style guide.

Usage

  1. npm install --save-dev eslint-config-airbnb-es5 babel-eslint eslint-plugin-react
  2. add "extends": "eslint-config-airbnb-es5" to your .eslintrc

You may need to install the package globally for it to be found by the parser if you have ESLint installed globally.

  • npm install -g eslint-config-airbnb-es5

See Airbnb's ES5 Javascript styleguide and the ESlint config docs for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial