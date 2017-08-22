* If you find any problems with this package, feel free to submit an issue or pull request.

This package provides an Unofficial Airbnb ESLint config, following their ES5 style guide.

Usage

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-airbnb-es5 babel-eslint eslint-plugin-react add "extends": "eslint-config-airbnb-es5" to your .eslintrc

You may need to install the package globally for it to be found by the parser if you have ESLint installed globally.

npm install -g eslint-config-airbnb-es5

See Airbnb's ES5 Javascript styleguide and the ESlint config docs for more information.