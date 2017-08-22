* If you find any problems with this package, feel free to submit an issue or pull request.
This package provides an Unofficial Airbnb ESLint config, following their ES5 style guide.
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-airbnb-es5 babel-eslint eslint-plugin-react
"extends": "eslint-config-airbnb-es5" to your .eslintrc
You may need to install the package globally for it to be found by the parser if you have ESLint installed globally.
npm install -g eslint-config-airbnb-es5
See Airbnb's ES5 Javascript styleguide and the ESlint config docs for more information.