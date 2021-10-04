openbase logo
eslint-config-aftership

by AfterShip
7.0.0 (see all)

The coding guideline for AfterShip's node.js projects

Readme

eslint-config-aftership

This is for node 10 or above only.

Please check legacy tags for previous version of node runtime support.

Build Status node npm npm npm

AfterShip ESLint config (modified from eslint-config-airbnb)

following Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide commit a12dec90d173464a3fc4e4536b8c6f639fb93236

Rules that cannot be checked by ESLint (Backend only)

  • Use camelCase for files and folders if possible (exceptions could be made in some special cases)

  • Use camelCase when naming functions

  • Use PascalCase when naming class variables

  • Use camelCase when naming variables

    const name = 'John';, const emailAddress = 'john@gmail.com';

  • Use SNAKE_UPPERCASE when naming constant variables but no need for required module

    const USER = 'John';, const DEFAULT_EMAIL = 'john@gmail.com';

  • Use const for required module

    const fs = require('fs');

  • Use JSDoc for documentation. Guidelines Here

  • When constructing class for module.exports, create it as follows:

    'use strict';

// Declare imports

// Class
class Example {
    constructor() {

    }

    exampleFunction1() {

    }

    ...
}

module.exports = Example;

Why we choose these ESLint rules?

See here

Versioning

We follow semver for the versioning strategy.

Major version indicates the eslint major version

Minor version indicates adding rules/options (more strict)

Path version indicates removing rules/options (more loose)

Installation

As we support frontend and backend project at the same time, please refer to the following guide for all optional dependencies.

on your repository:

  • If you are AfterShip member, grunt-init-node already installed it for you

  • If you are not or you want to install in the existing repository:

    1. npm install --save-dev eslint-config-aftership eslint eslint-plugin-import

    2. Keep the ^ in the package.json for eslint-config-aftership, if the project is still in development. Replace the ^ with ~ if you want to prevent new rules which may brother you in travis.

    3. Create a .eslintrc in the project root

      {
    "extends": "aftership"
}

      If your repo is a React project using webpack.js, you should extends aftership/react, and install additional packages

      npm install eslint-plugin-html eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y babel-eslint eslint-import-resolver-webpack

      {
    "extends": "aftership/react",
    "settings": {
        "import/resolver": {
            "webpack": {
            "config": "webpack.config.js"
        }
    }
}

      If your repo is a Vue project using webpack, you should extends aftership/vue, and install additional packages

      npm install eslint-plugin-html eslint-plugin-vue babel-eslint vue-eslint-parser eslint-import-resolver-webpack

      {
    "extends": "aftership/vue",
    "settings": {
        "import/resolver": {
            "webpack": {
            "config": "webpack.config.js"
        }
    }
}

    4. Add it to npm test so that travis can test it for us, for example:

      package.json:

      {
  "scripts": {
    "lint": "eslint --ext .{jsx|vue},.js ."
  }
}

      travis.yml:

      install:
  - npm install
script:
  - npm run lint

on your editor:

  1. If the repository doesn't have eslint installed, you can install it as global package

    • npm install -g eslint-config-aftership

    • Create a .eslintrc in $HOME

      {
    "extends": "aftership"
}

  2. For Atom:

    • Install in terminal by apm install linter linter-eslint
    • If you want to use global eslint, Preference -> Packages -> linter-eslint -> check Use Global ESLint

  3. For PhpStorm:

    • Languages & Frameworks -> JavaScript -> choose ECMAScript 6 for JavaScript language version
    • Preference -> Plugins -> click Browse repositories... -> search ESLint -> click Install plugin
    • Preference -> Languages & Frameworks -> JavaScript -> Code Quality Tools -> ESLint -> check Enable

  4. For Sublime Text 3:

    • if you are using nvm, add the following script to ~/.bash_profile or ~/.zshenv (check which shell you are using in SYSTEM DEFAULT (not the same as terminal default) by echo $SHELL)

      if hash brew 2> /dev/null && [[ -d "$(brew --prefix nvm)" ]]; then
    export NVM_DIR="$(brew --prefix nvm)"
else
    export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
fi

if [[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ]]; then
    source "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh"
fi

      remove the corresponding nvm loading script in .bashrc or .zshrc

    • Install Package Control

    • Install SublimeLinter and SublimeLinter-contrib-eslint by Package Control

    • Restart Sublime Text 3

    • Restart computer if ESLint is not working

  5. For vim or neovim:

    • neovim is preferred over vim, as neovim can load plugin asynchronously, which highly improve performance when linting with ESLint

    • Install benekastah/neomake by any plugin manager, such as vim-plug

    • Add the following lines to ~/.vimrc (vim) or ~/.config/nvim/init.vim (neovim)

      autocmd BufWrite * :Neomake

let g:neomake_javascript_enabled_makers= ['eslint']

" load local eslint in the project root
" modified from https://github.com/mtscout6/syntastic-local-eslint.vim
let s:eslint_path = system('PATH=$(npm bin):$PATH && which eslint')
let g:neomake_javascript_eslint_exe = substitute(s:eslint_path, '^\n*\s*\(.\{-}\)\n*\s*$', '\1', '')

License

Copyright (c) 2020 AfterShip

Licensed under the MIT license.

