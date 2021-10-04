This is for node 10 or above only.
Please check legacy tags for previous version of node runtime support.
AfterShip ESLint config (modified from eslint-config-airbnb)
following Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide commit a12dec90d173464a3fc4e4536b8c6f639fb93236
Use
camelCase for files and folders if possible (exceptions could be made in some special cases)
Use
camelCase when naming
functions
Use
PascalCase when naming
class variables
Use
camelCase when naming
variables
const name = 'John';,
const emailAddress = 'john@gmail.com';
Use
SNAKE_UPPERCASE when naming
constant variables but no need for
required module
const USER = 'John';,
const DEFAULT_EMAIL = 'john@gmail.com';
Use
const for
required module
const fs = require('fs');
Use JSDoc for documentation. Guidelines Here
When constructing class for
module.exports, create it as follows:
'use strict';
// Declare imports
// Class
class Example {
constructor() {
}
exampleFunction1() {
}
...
}
module.exports = Example;
See here
We follow semver for the versioning strategy.
Major version indicates the eslint major version
Minor version indicates adding rules/options (more strict)
Path version indicates removing rules/options (more loose)
As we support frontend and backend project at the same time, please refer to the following guide for all optional dependencies.
If you are
AfterShip member,
grunt-init-node already installed it for you
If you are not or you want to install in the existing repository:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-aftership eslint eslint-plugin-import
Keep the
^ in the
package.json for
eslint-config-aftership, if the project is still in development. Replace the
^ with
~ if you want to prevent new rules which may brother you in travis.
Create a
.eslintrc in the project root
{
"extends": "aftership"
}
If your repo is a React project using webpack.js, you should extends
aftership/react, and install additional packages
npm install eslint-plugin-html eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y babel-eslint eslint-import-resolver-webpack
{
"extends": "aftership/react",
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"webpack": {
"config": "webpack.config.js"
}
}
}
If your repo is a Vue project using webpack, you should extends
aftership/vue, and install additional packages
npm install eslint-plugin-html eslint-plugin-vue babel-eslint vue-eslint-parser eslint-import-resolver-webpack
{
"extends": "aftership/vue",
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"webpack": {
"config": "webpack.config.js"
}
}
}
Add it to
npm test so that
travis can test it for us, for example:
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint --ext .{jsx|vue},.js ."
}
}
travis.yml:
install:
- npm install
script:
- npm run lint
If the repository doesn't have
eslint installed, you can install it as global package
npm install -g eslint-config-aftership
Create a
.eslintrc in
$HOME
{
"extends": "aftership"
}
For
Atom:
apm install linter linter-eslint
Preference ->
Packages ->
linter-eslint -> check
Use Global ESLint
For
PhpStorm:
Languages & Frameworks ->
JavaScript -> choose
ECMAScript 6 for
JavaScript language version
Preference ->
Plugins -> click
Browse repositories... -> search
ESLint -> click
Install plugin
Preference ->
Languages & Frameworks ->
JavaScript ->
Code Quality Tools ->
ESLint -> check
Enable
For
Sublime Text 3:
if you are using
nvm, add the following script to
~/.bash_profile or
~/.zshenv (check which shell you are using in SYSTEM DEFAULT (not the same as terminal default) by
echo $SHELL)
if hash brew 2> /dev/null && [[ -d "$(brew --prefix nvm)" ]]; then
export NVM_DIR="$(brew --prefix nvm)"
else
export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
fi
if [[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ]]; then
source "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh"
fi
remove the corresponding
nvm loading script in
.bashrc or
.zshrc
Install Package Control
Install
SublimeLinter and
SublimeLinter-contrib-eslint by
Package Control
Restart
Sublime Text 3
Restart computer if ESLint is not working
For
vim or
neovim:
neovim is preferred over
vim, as
neovim can load plugin asynchronously, which highly improve performance when linting with ESLint
Install benekastah/neomake by any plugin manager, such as vim-plug
Add the following lines to
~/.vimrc (
vim) or
~/.config/nvim/init.vim (
neovim)
autocmd BufWrite * :Neomake
let g:neomake_javascript_enabled_makers= ['eslint']
" load local eslint in the project root
" modified from https://github.com/mtscout6/syntastic-local-eslint.vim
let s:eslint_path = system('PATH=$(npm bin):$PATH && which eslint')
let g:neomake_javascript_eslint_exe = substitute(s:eslint_path, '^\n*\s*\(.\{-}\)\n*\s*$', '\1', '')
Copyright (c) 2020 AfterShip
Licensed under the MIT license.