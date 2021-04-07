A reasonable collection of plugins to use alongside your main esLint configuration
This config is designed to be used alongside any of the major esLint configs, such as airbnb, standard or eslint:recommended. It provides a range of useful plugins that are often too time-consuming to setup and provides an easy way to install just the plugins you need, based on your project's dependencies.
To install this config, run the following command.
npm install eslint-config-adjunct --save-dev
Extend your
.eslintrc, with
adjunct, which should be the last item in the
extends array. For example if your using
eslint-config-airbnb as your main rule set, your
.eslintrc should look like the following. For more advanced use cases see the example configurations for TypeScript and Vue.
{
"extends": ["airbnb", "adjunct"]
}
You can now include
html,
json and
markdown in the list of files passed to
eslint to lint any JavaScript contained.
{
"scripts": {
"eslint": "eslint --color --ext .html,.js,.json,.jsx,.md *.* src",
"eslint:fix": "npm run eslint -- --fix"
}
}
After you have configured
eslint to include this package, the first time you run
eslint it will output the
npm command to install the dependencies required for your project. Cut'n'paste this command into the console, and you are then ready to start linting.
These two plugins provide a range of code quality rules:
The following plugins expand esLint to work with json files, and lint JavaScript contiained in HTML and MarkDown:
When linting code snippets in Markdown files, a few rules relating to globals and unused vars are disabled.
These plugins will be loaded in based on your project
dependencies in
package.json. If a supported library is part of your project then it's related esLint plugins will be loaded. The following packages are supported:
The following esLint plugins enforce good coding practices:
If prettier is installed, any rules that may conflict with Prettier will be disabled. The plugin should read you Prettier config from your project's root.
The prettier configs for different eslint plugins are also automatically included based on which eslint plugins have been installed into your project.
These plugins add code security rules to esLint:
Test plugins are loaded based on which testing tools you have listed in
devDependencies of
package.json. The following test plugins are supported:
For test files a few rules are turned off, to better to support normal unit test code styles.
In the most part the default rules are used for the plugins listed above, with the following exceptions.
Adds the
fallthrough: 'never' option to the
newline-between-switch-case rule.
// Good
switch (foo) {
case 1:
something()
break
case 2:
case 3:
somethingElse()
break
default:
defaultThing()
}
The following rules are disabled due to them being considered unduly restrictive or unhelpful.
The following rules are disabled due to clashing with other plugins
Copyright © 2019-21 David J. Bradshaw. Licensed under the MIT License.