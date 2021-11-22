openbase logo
eslint-cli

by eslint
1.1.1

The local eslint executor.

Readme

⚠️ This package is no longer necessary. Use the built-in npx command instead.

npm install --save-dev eslint
npx eslint src

eslint-cli

The local ESLint executor.

⤴️ Motivation

ESLint recommends that we install ESLint into project-local rather than global.

$ npm install --save-dev eslint

In that case, there are many merits, but eslint CLI command is not available.

# This is error:
$ eslint src

# So you have to use:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/eslint src

It's inconvenient a bit. This package gives you eslint CLI command which runs local installed ESLint.

💿 Installation

Use npm to install.

$ npm install -g eslint-cli

Note:

  • The eslint package must not be installed into global.
  • This package must be installed into global.

📖 Usage

First, install the eslint package into project-local.

$ npm install --save-dev eslint

Next, use eslint CLI command.

$ eslint src

The command runs the global-installed eslint-cli, then it finds and runs the local-installed eslint.

That's all. Enjoy!

📰 Change logs

🍻 Contributing

Contributing is welcome!

Please use issues/PRs of GitHub.

