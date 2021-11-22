⚠️ This package is no longer necessary. Use the built-in
npx command instead.
npm install --save-dev eslint
npx eslint src
The local ESLint executor.
ESLint recommends that we install ESLint into project-local rather than global.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint
In that case, there are many merits, but
eslint CLI command is not available.
# This is error:
$ eslint src
# So you have to use:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/eslint src
It's inconvenient a bit. This package gives you
eslint CLI command which runs local installed ESLint.
Use npm to install.
$ npm install -g eslint-cli
Note:
eslint package must not be installed into global.
First, install the
eslint package into project-local.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint
Next, use
eslint CLI command.
$ eslint src
The command runs the global-installed
eslint-cli, then it finds and runs the local-installed
eslint.
That's all. Enjoy!
Contributing is welcome!
Please use issues/PRs of GitHub.