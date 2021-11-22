⚠️ This package is no longer necessary. Use the built-in npx command instead.

npm install --save-dev eslint npx eslint src

The local ESLint executor.

⤴️ Motivation

ESLint recommends that we install ESLint into project-local rather than global.

$ npm install

In that case, there are many merits, but eslint CLI command is not available.

This is error: eslint src So you have to use: ./node_modules/.bin/eslint src

It's inconvenient a bit. This package gives you eslint CLI command which runs local installed ESLint.

💿 Installation

Use npm to install.

npm install -g eslint-cli

Note:

The eslint package must not be installed into global.

package must not be installed into global. This package must be installed into global.

📖 Usage

First, install the eslint package into project-local.

$ npm install

Next, use eslint CLI command.

eslint src

The command runs the global-installed eslint-cli , then it finds and runs the local-installed eslint .

That's all. Enjoy!

📰 Change logs

See GitHub releases

🍻 Contributing

Contributing is welcome!

Please use issues/PRs of GitHub.