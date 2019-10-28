ESLint's RuleTester for AVA

Allows you to run ESLint's RuleTester with AVA while still getting the nice report it provides by default.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Apart from how it is instantiated, the API is the same as ESLint's RuleTester. For information on how to test your rule, please follow the official documentation.

import test from 'ava' ; import avaRuleTester from 'eslint-ava-rule-tester' ; import rule from '../rules/my-awesome-rule' ; const ruleTester = new avaRuleTester(test, { env : { es6 : true } }); ruleTester.run( 'my-awesome-rule' , rule, { valid : [ '...' ], invalid : [ { code : 'console.lgo' , errors : [{ message : 'console.log was mistyped' , column : 1 , line : 1 }], output : 'console.log' } ] });

Run ava --verbose to get a better overview of which tests failed.

License

MIT © Jeroen Engels