eslint-ava-rule-tester

by Jeroen Engels
4.0.0 (see all)

ESLint's RuleTester for AVA

Documentation
1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

eslint-ava-rule-tester Build Status

ESLint's RuleTester for AVA

Allows you to run ESLint's RuleTester with AVA while still getting the nice report it provides by default.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-ava-rule-tester

Usage

Apart from how it is instantiated, the API is the same as ESLint's RuleTester. For information on how to test your rule, please follow the official documentation.

import test from 'ava';
import avaRuleTester from 'eslint-ava-rule-tester';
import rule from '../rules/my-awesome-rule';

const ruleTester = new avaRuleTester(test, {
  env: {
    es6: true
  }
});

ruleTester.run('my-awesome-rule', rule, {
  valid: [
    '...'
  ],
  invalid: [
    {
      code: 'console.lgo',
      errors: [{ message: 'console.log was mistyped', column: 1, line: 1 }],
      output: 'console.log' // Optional, use this when your rule fixes the errors
    }
  ]
});

Run ava --verbose to get a better overview of which tests failed.

License

MIT © Jeroen Engels

