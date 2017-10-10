Utility library to manipulate ASTs for ESLint projects

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const astUtils = require ( 'eslint-ast-utils' );

API

Checks whether node is a call to CommonJS's require function.

Returns true if and only if:

node is a CallExpression

is a node 's callee is an Identifier named require

's callee is an named node has exactly 1 Literal argument whose value is a string

Example:

require ( 'lodash' ); require (foo); foo( 'lodash' );

Usage example:

function create ( context ) { return { CallExpression(node) { if (astUtils.isStaticRequire(node)) { context.report({ node : node, message : 'Use import syntax rather than `require`' }); } } }; }

Gets the source of a require() call. If node is not a require call (in the definition of isStaticRequire ), it will return undefined .

Example:

require ( 'lodash' ); require ( './foo' );

Usage example:

function create ( context ) { return { CallExpression(node) { if (astUtils.isStaticRequire(node) && astUtils.getRequireSource(node) === 'underscore' ) { context.report({ node : node, message : 'Use `lodash` instead of `underscore`' }); } } }; }

Checks if there is a reference to a variable named name inside of node .

Returns true if and only if:

There is an Identifier named name inside of node

named inside of That Identifier is a variable (i.e. not a static property name for instance)

is a variable (i.e. not a static property name for instance) That Identifier does not reference a different variable named name introduced in a sub-scope of node .

Example:

foo(a); function foo ( fn ) { return function ( a ) { return fn(a); }; }

Usage example:

function create ( context ) { return { FunctionDeclaration(node) { node.params.forEach( param => { if (param.type === 'Identifier' && !astUtils.containsIdentifier(param.name, node.body)) { context.report({ node : node, message : ` ${name} is never used` }); } }); } }; }

Checks if there is a reference to a variable named name inside any node of the nodes array. Will return false if nodes is not an array. This is a shorthand version of containsIdentifier that works for arrays. The following are equivalent:

[node1, node2, node3].some( node => astUtils.containsIdentifier( 'a' , node)); astUtils.someContainIdentifier( 'a' , [node1, node2, node3]);

Get the name of a MemberExpression 's property. Returns:

a string if the property is accessed through dot notation.

if the property is accessed through dot notation. a string if the property is accessed through brackets and is a string.

if the property is accessed through brackets and is a string. a number if the property is accessed through brackets and is a number.

if the property is accessed through brackets and is a number. undefined if node is not a MemberExpression

if is not a undefined if the property name is a hard to compute expression.

Example:

foo.bar foo[ 'bar' ] foo[bar] foo[ 0 ] foo[ null ] foo[ undefined ]

Usage example:

function create ( context ) { return { MemberExpression(node) { if (astUtils.getPropertyName(node).startsWith( '_' )) { context.report({ node : node, message : 'Don\'t access "private" fields' }); } } }; }

Get the value of an expression that can be statically computed, i.e. without variables references or expressions too complex.

Returns:

undefined if the value could not be statically computed.

if the value could not be statically computed. An object with a value property containing the computed value.

Example:

foo 42 'foo' undefined null 1 + 2 - 4 + ( -1 ) true ? 1 : 2 `foo ${ 'bar' } `

Usage example:

function create ( context ) { return { TemplateLiteral(node) { const expression = astUtils.computeStaticExpression(node); if (expression) { context.report({ node : node, message : `You can replace this template literal by the regular string ' ${expression.value} '.` }); } } }; }

Checks whether node is a Promise.

Returns true if and only if node is one of the following:

a call of an expression's then or catch properties

or properties a call to a property of Promise (except cancel , promisify , promisifyAll and is )

(except , , and ) a call to new Promise

If node uses unknown properties of a value that would be considered a Promise, node itself would not be considered as a Promise.

Example:

foo.then(fn); foo.catch(fn); foo.then(fn).catch(fn); foo.then(fn).isFulfilled(fn); Promise .resolve(value); Promise .reject(value); Promise .race(promises); Promise .all(promises); Promise .map(promises, fn); new Promise (fn); new Promise .resolve(value);

Usage example:

function create ( context ) { function reportIfPromise ( node ) { if (astUtils.isPromise(node)) { context.report({ node : node, message : 'Prefer using async/await' }); } } return { CallExpression : reportIfPromise, NewExpression : reportIfPromise }; }

Checks whether node is a function expression or an arrow function expression (not a function declaration).

Example:

( function foo ( ) {}) () => {} function foo ( ) {}

Usage example:

function create ( context ) { return { CallExpression(node) { if (node.callee.type === 'Identifier' && node.callee.name === 'test' && !astUtils.isFunctionExpression(node.arguments[ 0 ]) && !astUtils.isFunctionExpression(node.arguments[ 1 ]) ) { context.report({ node : node, message : 'You need to pass a function to test()' }); } } }; }

License

MIT © Jeroen Engels