Utility library to manipulate ASTs for ESLint projects
$ npm install --save eslint-ast-utils
const astUtils = require('eslint-ast-utils');
Checks whether
node is a call to CommonJS's
require function.
Returns
true if and only if:
node is a
CallExpression
node's callee is an
Identifier named
require
node has exactly 1
Literal argument whose value is a
string
Example:
require('lodash');
// => true
require(foo);
// => false
foo('lodash');
// => false
Usage example:
function create(context) {
return {
CallExpression(node) {
if (astUtils.isStaticRequire(node)) {
context.report({
node: node,
message: 'Use import syntax rather than `require`'
});
}
}
};
}
Gets the source of a
require() call. If
node is not a
require call (in the definition of
isStaticRequire), it will return
undefined.
Example:
require('lodash');
// => 'lodash'
require('./foo');
// => './foo'
Usage example:
function create(context) {
return {
CallExpression(node) {
if (astUtils.isStaticRequire(node) && astUtils.getRequireSource(node) === 'underscore') {
context.report({
node: node,
message: 'Use `lodash` instead of `underscore`'
});
}
}
};
}
Checks if there is a reference to a variable named
name inside of
node.
Returns true if and only if:
Identifier named
name inside of
node
Identifier is a variable (i.e. not a static property name for instance)
Identifier does not reference a different variable named
name introduced in a sub-scope of
node.
Example:
foo(a);
// containsIdentifier('a', node) // => true
// containsIdentifier('b', node) // => true
function foo(fn) {
return function(a) {
return fn(a);
};
}
// containsIdentifier('a', node) // => false
Usage example:
function create(context) {
return {
FunctionDeclaration(node) {
node.params.forEach(param => {
if (param.type === 'Identifier' && !astUtils.containsIdentifier(param.name, node.body)) {
context.report({
node: node,
message: `${name} is never used`
});
}
});
}
};
}
Checks if there is a reference to a variable named
name inside any node of the
nodes array. Will return
false if
nodes is not an array.
This is a shorthand version of
containsIdentifier that works for arrays. The following are equivalent:
[node1, node2, node3].some(node => astUtils.containsIdentifier('a', node));
// equivalent to
astUtils.someContainIdentifier('a', [node1, node2, node3]);
Get the name of a
MemberExpression's property. Returns:
string if the property is accessed through dot notation.
string if the property is accessed through brackets and is a string.
number if the property is accessed through brackets and is a number.
undefined if
node is not a
MemberExpression
undefined if the property name is a hard to compute expression.
Example:
foo.bar
// => 'bar'
foo['bar']
// => 'bar'
foo[bar]
// => undefined
foo[0]
// => 0 # Number
foo[null]
// => null
foo[undefined]
// => undefined
Usage example:
function create(context) {
return {
MemberExpression(node) {
if (astUtils.getPropertyName(node).startsWith('_')) {
context.report({
node: node,
message: 'Don\'t access "private" fields'
});
}
}
};
}
Get the value of an expression that can be statically computed, i.e. without variables references or expressions too complex.
Returns:
undefined if the value could not be statically computed.
value property containing the computed value.
Example:
foo
// => undefined
42
// => {value: 42}
'foo'
// => {value: 'foo'}
undefined
// => {value: undefined}
null
// => {value: null}
1 + 2 - 4 + (-1)
// => {value: -2}
true ? 1 : 2
// => {value: 1}
`foo ${'bar'}`
// => {value: 'foo bar'}
Usage example:
function create(context) {
return {
TemplateLiteral(node) {
const expression = astUtils.computeStaticExpression(node);
if (expression) {
context.report({
node: node,
message: `You can replace this template literal by the regular string '${expression.value}'.`
});
}
}
};
}
Checks whether
node is a Promise.
Returns
true if and only if
node is one of the following:
then or
catch properties
Promise (except
cancel,
promisify,
promisifyAll and
is)
new Promise
If
node uses unknown properties of a value that would be considered a Promise,
node itself would not be considered as a Promise.
Example:
foo.then(fn);
// => true
foo.catch(fn);
// => true
foo.then(fn).catch(fn);
// => true
foo.then(fn).isFulfilled(fn); // isFulfilled(fn) may not return a Promise
// => false
Promise.resolve(value);
// => true
Promise.reject(value);
// => true
Promise.race(promises);
// => true
Promise.all(promises);
// => true
Promise.map(promises, fn); // Bluebird method
// => true
new Promise(fn);
// => true
new Promise.resolve(value);
// => false
Usage example:
function create(context) {
function reportIfPromise(node) {
if (astUtils.isPromise(node)) {
context.report({
node: node,
message: 'Prefer using async/await'
});
}
}
return {
CallExpression: reportIfPromise,
NewExpression: reportIfPromise
};
}
Checks whether
node is a function expression or an arrow function expression (not a function declaration).
If
node uses unknown properties of a value that would be considered a Promise,
node itself would not be considered as a Promise.
Example:
(function foo() {})
// => true
() => {}
// => true
function foo() {} // function declaration
// => false
Usage example:
function create(context) {
return {
CallExpression(node) {
if (node.callee.type === 'Identifier'
&& node.callee.name === 'test'
&& !astUtils.isFunctionExpression(node.arguments[0])
&& !astUtils.isFunctionExpression(node.arguments[1])
) {
context.report({
node: node,
message: 'You need to pass a function to test()'
});
}
}
};
}
MIT © Jeroen Engels