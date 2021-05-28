eshost-cli makes it easy to run and compare ECMAScript code uniformly across a number of runtimes. Support for runtimes is provided by the library eshost. Every host is initialized with the eshost runtime API available which provides a uniform way to print, create realms, and eval code.
See eshost's supported hosts for a list of hosts, download/build locations, and other information.
See
--help output for the full details. Basic usage:
eshost --add <host name> <host type> <host path> --args <optional arguments>.
esvu-installed hosts using
eshost --configure-esvu.
jsvu-installed hosts using
eshost --configure-jsvu.
-e:
eshost -e "[1,2,3].length".
-x:
eshost -x "foo = 42; print(foo);"
eshost path/to/script.js.
-m:
eshost -me "foo = 42" (this example should result in errors!)
eshost -mx "foo = 42; print(foo);" (this example should result in errors!)
.mjs extension:
eshost file.mjs; or by using the
-m option:
eshost -m file.js
Manually, using
esvu:
npm install esvu -g;
export PATH="${HOME}/.esvu/bin:${PATH}";
esvu --engines=all;
export ESHOST_PATH_CHAKRA=`which chakra`;
export ESHOST_PATH_ENGINE262=`which engine262`;
export ESHOST_PATH_HERMES=`which hermes`;
export ESHOST_PATH_JAVASCRIPTCORE=`which javascriptcore`;
export ESHOST_PATH_QUICKJS=`which qjs-for-eshost`;
export ESHOST_PATH_SPIDERMONKEY=`which spidermonkey`;
export ESHOST_PATH_V8=`which v8`;
export ESHOST_PATH_XS=`which xs`;
npm install -g eshost-cli;
eshost --add "chakra" ch $ESHOST_PATH_CHAKRA;
eshost --add "engine262" engine262 $ESHOST_PATH_ENGINE262;
eshost --add "hermes" hermes $ESHOST_PATH_HERMES;
eshost --add "javascriptcore" jsc $ESHOST_PATH_JAVASCRIPTCORE;
eshost --add "quickjs" qjs $ESHOST_PATH_QUICKJS;
eshost --add "spidermonkey" jsshell $ESHOST_PATH_SPIDERMONKEY;
eshost --add "v8" d8 $ESHOST_PATH_V8;
eshost --add "xs" xs $ESHOST_PATH_XS;
Manually, using
jsvu:
# Engine262
git clone https://github.com/devsnek/engine262.git;
cd engine262 && npm install && npm run build && npm link;
cd ~/
# Everything else...
npm install -g jsvu;
export PATH="${HOME}/.jsvu:${PATH}";
jsvu --engines=chakra,hermes,javascriptcore,spidermonkey,v8,xs
npm install -g eshost-cli;
if [ "$(uname)" = Darwin ]; then wget https://bellard.org/quickjs/quickjs-2021-03-27.tar.xz; tar -xf quickjs-2021-03-27.tar.xz;
cd quickjs-2021-03-27 && make; if [ -f "$PWD/run-test262" ]; then ln -s $PWD/run-test262 /usr/local/bin/qjs-for-eshost; fi; fi;
Manually, using
jsvu:
git clone https://github.com/devsnek/engine262.git
cd .\engine262
npm install
npm run build
npm link
set NPM_GLOBAL_MODULE_PATH=%APPDATA%\npm\
set PATH=%PATH;%NPM_GLOBAL_MODULE_PATH%
where engine262
npm install jsvu
jsvu --os=win64 --engines="chakra,spidermonkey,v8,xs"
set PATH=%PATH;%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\
set ESHOST_CHAKRA=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\chakra.cmd
set ESHOST_ENGINE262=%NPM_GLOBAL_MODULE_PATH%\engine262.cmd
set ESHOST_SPIDERMONKEY=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\spidermonkey.cmd
set ESHOST_V8=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\v8.cmd
set ESHOST_XS=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\xs.cmd
npm install -g eshost-cli;
eshost --add "chakra" ch %ESHOST_CHAKRA%
eshost --add "engine262" engine262 %ESHOST_ENGINE262%
eshost --add "spidermonkey" jsshell %ESHOST_SPIDERMONKEY%
eshost --add "v8" d8 %ESHOST_V8%
eshost --add "xs" xs %ESHOST_XS%
$ npm install -g eshost-cli
$ eshost --help
$ eshost --add <name> <type> <path to host executable> --args <optional arguments>
$ eshost -e "Map.length"
#### chakra
0
#### engine262
0
#### javascriptcore
0
#### spidermonkey
0
#### v8
0
#### xs
0
$ eshost --configure-esvu --esvu-prefix esvu
$ eshost --tags esvu-web -itsx "let a = 40+2; print(a)"
## Source
let a = 40+2; print(a)
┌──────────┬────┐
│ esvu-ch │ 42 │
│ esvu-jsc │ │
│ esvu-sm │ │
│ esvu-v8 │ │
└──────────┴────┘
$ eshost --configure-jsvu --jsvu-prefix jsvu
$ eshost --tags jsvu-web -itsx "let a = 40+2; print(a)"
## Source
let a = 40+2; print(a)
┌──────────┬────┐
│ jsvu-ch │ 42 │
│ jsvu-jsc │ │
│ jsvu-sm │ │
│ jsvu-v8 │ │
└──────────┴────┘
Files containing the imported modules must be located in the same directory that the "entry point" file is located. Please read and accept the following examples.
Executing a program with module dependencies, where the entry point is a ".mjs" file:
mkdir entry-point-mjs;
cd entry-point-mjs;
echo "export var a = 1;" >> export.mjs
echo "import {a} from './export.mjs'; print(a);" >> import.mjs
eshost --host="engine262,javascriptcore,spidermonkey,v8,xs" import.mjs
#### engine262
1
#### javascriptcore
1
#### spidermonkey
1
#### v8
1
#### xs
1
Executing a program with module dependencies, where the entry point is a ".js" file (Notice the use of the
-m flag, this is required for ".js" files):
mkdir entry-point-js;
cd entry-point-js;
echo "export var a = 1;" >> export.mjs
echo "import {a} from './export.mjs'; print(a);" >> import.js
eshost --host="engine262,javascriptcore,spidermonkey,v8,xs" -m import.js
#### engine262
1
#### javascriptcore
1
#### spidermonkey
1
#### v8
1
#### xs
1
Executing a multi-line program with module dependencies is not yet supported. Support is in progress.
You can
--list,
--add,
--edit, and
--delete hosts. Adding a host requires a name, type, and path to the runtime executable. You can optionally pass arguments using
--args. The same host can be added multiple times with different
--args which makes it easy to compare the output of runtimes given different options (e.g. by turning language features on and off).
Console hosts are either provided by the browser vendors or, more likely, built from source. The
jsvu CLI makes it easy to install and update the most common JavaScript engine binaries.
Host types are those provided by eshost, namely:
|Host Type
|All Acceptable
type Values
|ChakraCore
chakra,
ch
|Engine262
engine262
|JavaScriptCore
javascriptcore,
jsc
|Nashorn
nashorn
|Node
node
|QuickJS
qjs 1
|SpiderMonkey
jsshell,
spidermonkey,
sm
|V8
d8,
v8
|XS
xs
~/.jsvu/quickjs WITH ESHOST-CLI. The main
quickjs binary does not support the eshost runtime API. For more, see Install and Configure Hosts.
|Host Type
|All Acceptable
type Values
|chrome
chrome
|edge
edge
|firefox
firefox
|safari
safari