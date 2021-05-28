openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ec

eshost-cli

by Brian Terlson
8.0.0 (see all)

Run ECMAScript code uniformly across any ECMAScript host

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eshost-cli

Travis Build Status Appveyor Build Status

eshost-cli makes it easy to run and compare ECMAScript code uniformly across a number of runtimes. Support for runtimes is provided by the library eshost. Every host is initialized with the eshost runtime API available which provides a uniform way to print, create realms, and eval code.

See eshost's supported hosts for a list of hosts, download/build locations, and other information.

Usage

See --help output for the full details. Basic usage:

  • Add hosts using eshost --add <host name> <host type> <host path> --args <optional arguments>.
  • Automatically configure esvu-installed hosts using eshost --configure-esvu.
  • Automatically configure jsvu-installed hosts using eshost --configure-jsvu.
  • Evaluate a single expression using -e: eshost -e "[1,2,3].length".
  • Execute a multi-statement program using -x: eshost -x "foo = 42; print(foo);"
  • Execute a script using eshost path/to/script.js.
  • Execute an expression or multi-statement program as module code using -m:
    • eshost -me "foo = 42" (this example should result in errors!)
    • eshost -mx "foo = 42; print(foo);" (this example should result in errors!)
  • Execute a source file as module code by saving the file with an .mjs extension: eshost file.mjs; or by using the -m option: eshost -m file.js

Install and Configure Hosts

Linux and macOS

Manually, using esvu:

npm install esvu -g;
export PATH="${HOME}/.esvu/bin:${PATH}";

esvu --engines=all;

export ESHOST_PATH_CHAKRA=`which chakra`;
export ESHOST_PATH_ENGINE262=`which engine262`;
export ESHOST_PATH_HERMES=`which hermes`;
export ESHOST_PATH_JAVASCRIPTCORE=`which javascriptcore`;
export ESHOST_PATH_QUICKJS=`which qjs-for-eshost`;
export ESHOST_PATH_SPIDERMONKEY=`which spidermonkey`;
export ESHOST_PATH_V8=`which v8`;
export ESHOST_PATH_XS=`which xs`;

npm install -g eshost-cli;

eshost --add "chakra" ch $ESHOST_PATH_CHAKRA;
eshost --add "engine262" engine262 $ESHOST_PATH_ENGINE262;
eshost --add "hermes" hermes $ESHOST_PATH_HERMES;
eshost --add "javascriptcore" jsc $ESHOST_PATH_JAVASCRIPTCORE;
eshost --add "quickjs" qjs $ESHOST_PATH_QUICKJS;
eshost --add "spidermonkey" jsshell $ESHOST_PATH_SPIDERMONKEY;
eshost --add "v8" d8 $ESHOST_PATH_V8;
eshost --add "xs" xs $ESHOST_PATH_XS;

Manually, using jsvu: 

# Engine262
git clone https://github.com/devsnek/engine262.git;
cd engine262 && npm install && npm run build && npm link;
cd ~/

# Everything else...
npm install -g jsvu;
export PATH="${HOME}/.jsvu:${PATH}";

jsvu --engines=chakra,hermes,javascriptcore,spidermonkey,v8,xs

export ESHOST_PATH_CHAKRA=`which chakra`;
export ESHOST_PATH_ENGINE262=`which engine262`;
export ESHOST_PATH_HERMES=`which hermes`;
export ESHOST_PATH_JAVASCRIPTCORE=`which javascriptcore`;
export ESHOST_PATH_QUICKJS=`which qjs-for-eshost`;
export ESHOST_PATH_SPIDERMONKEY=`which spidermonkey`;
export ESHOST_PATH_V8=`which v8`;
export ESHOST_PATH_XS=`which xs`;

npm install -g eshost-cli;

eshost --add "chakra" ch $ESHOST_PATH_CHAKRA;
eshost --add "engine262" engine262 $ESHOST_PATH_ENGINE262;
eshost --add "hermes" hermes $ESHOST_PATH_HERMES;
eshost --add "javascriptcore" jsc $ESHOST_PATH_JAVASCRIPTCORE;
eshost --add "quickjs" qjs $ESHOST_PATH_QUICKJS;
eshost --add "spidermonkey" jsshell $ESHOST_PATH_SPIDERMONKEY;
eshost --add "v8" d8 $ESHOST_PATH_V8;
eshost --add "xs" xs $ESHOST_PATH_XS;
This will install QuickJS on macOS
if [ "$(uname)" = Darwin ]; then wget https://bellard.org/quickjs/quickjs-2021-03-27.tar.xz; tar -xf quickjs-2021-03-27.tar.xz;
cd quickjs-2021-03-27 && make; if [ -f "$PWD/run-test262" ]; then ln -s $PWD/run-test262 /usr/local/bin/qjs-for-eshost; fi; fi;

Windows

Manually, using jsvu: 

git clone https://github.com/devsnek/engine262.git
cd .\engine262
npm install
npm run build
npm link
set NPM_GLOBAL_MODULE_PATH=%APPDATA%\npm\
set PATH=%PATH;%NPM_GLOBAL_MODULE_PATH%
where engine262

npm install jsvu

jsvu --os=win64 --engines="chakra,spidermonkey,v8,xs"

set PATH=%PATH;%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\
set ESHOST_CHAKRA=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\chakra.cmd
set ESHOST_ENGINE262=%NPM_GLOBAL_MODULE_PATH%\engine262.cmd
set ESHOST_SPIDERMONKEY=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\spidermonkey.cmd
set ESHOST_V8=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\v8.cmd
set ESHOST_XS=%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\xs.cmd

npm install -g eshost-cli;

eshost --add "chakra" ch %ESHOST_CHAKRA%
eshost --add "engine262" engine262 %ESHOST_ENGINE262%
eshost --add "spidermonkey" jsshell %ESHOST_SPIDERMONKEY%
eshost --add "v8" d8 %ESHOST_V8%
eshost --add "xs" xs %ESHOST_XS%

Examples

$ npm install -g eshost-cli
$ eshost --help
$ eshost --add <name> <type> <path to host executable> --args <optional arguments>
$ eshost -e "Map.length"
#### chakra
0

#### engine262
0

#### javascriptcore
0

#### spidermonkey
0

#### v8
0

#### xs
0

$ eshost --configure-esvu --esvu-prefix esvu
$ eshost --tags esvu-web -itsx "let a = 40+2; print(a)"

## Source
let a = 40+2; print(a)

┌──────────┬────┐
│ esvu-ch  │ 42 │
│ esvu-jsc │    │
│ esvu-sm  │    │
│ esvu-v8  │    │
└──────────┴────┘

$ eshost --configure-jsvu --jsvu-prefix jsvu
$ eshost --tags jsvu-web -itsx "let a = 40+2; print(a)"

## Source
let a = 40+2; print(a)

┌──────────┬────┐
│ jsvu-ch  │ 42 │
│ jsvu-jsc │    │
│ jsvu-sm  │    │
│ jsvu-v8  │    │
└──────────┴────┘

Rules For Module Code

Files containing the imported modules must be located in the same directory that the "entry point" file is located. Please read and accept the following examples.

  1. Executing a program with module dependencies, where the entry point is a ".mjs" file: 

    mkdir entry-point-mjs;
cd entry-point-mjs;
echo "export var a = 1;" >> export.mjs
echo "import {a} from './export.mjs'; print(a);" >> import.mjs

eshost --host="engine262,javascriptcore,spidermonkey,v8,xs" import.mjs
#### engine262
1

#### javascriptcore
1

#### spidermonkey
1

#### v8
1

#### xs
1

  2. Executing a program with module dependencies, where the entry point is a ".js" file (Notice the use of the -m flag, this is required for ".js" files): 

    mkdir entry-point-js;
cd entry-point-js;
echo "export var a = 1;" >> export.mjs
echo "import {a} from './export.mjs'; print(a);" >> import.js

eshost --host="engine262,javascriptcore,spidermonkey,v8,xs" -m import.js
#### engine262
1

#### javascriptcore
1

#### spidermonkey
1

#### v8
1

#### xs
1

Executing a multi-line program with module dependencies is not yet supported. Support is in progress.

Managing Hosts

You can --list, --add, --edit, and --delete hosts. Adding a host requires a name, type, and path to the runtime executable. You can optionally pass arguments using --args. The same host can be added multiple times with different --args which makes it easy to compare the output of runtimes given different options (e.g. by turning language features on and off).

Console hosts are either provided by the browser vendors or, more likely, built from source. The jsvu CLI makes it easy to install and update the most common JavaScript engine binaries.

Host types are those provided by eshost, namely:

Shells

Host TypeAll Acceptable type Values
ChakraCorechakra, ch
Engine262engine262
JavaScriptCorejavascriptcore, jsc
Nashornnashorn
Nodenode
QuickJSqjs 1
SpiderMonkeyjsshell, spidermonkey, sm
V8d8, v8
XSxs

Browsers

Host TypeAll Acceptable type Values
chromechrome
edgeedge
firefoxfirefox
safarisafari

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial