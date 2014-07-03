esfuzz

Fuzzer for generative testing of ECMAScript parsers, especially those that implement the SpiderMonkey Reflect.parse API.

Install

npm install -g esfuzz

Usage

CLI

$ esfuzz Usage : esfuzz OPT* -n, -d,

Module Interface

Generate a random SpiderMonkey AST that represents a valid ECMAScript program. Available options:

maxDepth : create ASTs with a height no greater than this value

render(programAST, format) -> String (JS program)

Render a SpiderMonkey AST as an ECMAScript program. If the format argument is omitted, a random format will be used. Otherwise, the given object must be in the format of escodegen's format option.

fuzz(programAST, parsers) -> void

Takes a SpiderMonkey AST and a list of objects that have a parse method that obeys the SpiderMonkey Reflect.parse API. This function will generate concrete syntax and run it through each parser. If any of the parsers fail to parse the program, an error will be thrown.

fuzzAndRoundtrip(programAST, parsers) -> void