openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

esfuzz

by estools
0.3.1 (see all)

fuzzer for generative testing of ECMAScript parsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

esfuzz

Fuzzer for generative testing of ECMAScript parsers, especially those that implement the SpiderMonkey Reflect.parse API.

Install

npm install -g esfuzz

Usage

CLI

$ esfuzz --help


  Usage: esfuzz OPT*

  -n, --iterations NUM  use at most NUM programs; default: unlimited
  -d, --max-depth NUM   create ASTs with a height no greater than NUM; default: 8
  --acorn               enable marijnh/acorn parser; default: on
  --es6                 allow ECMAScript 6 features in generated programs
  --esprima             enable ariya/esprima parser; default: on
  --help                display this help message and exit
  --reflect             enable Reflect.parse parser; default: on if it exists
  --reflectjs           enable zaach/reflect.js parser
  --uglifyjs            enable limited support for mishoo/UglifyJS2
  --version             display the version number and exit
  --zeparser            enable limited support for qfox/ZeParser

Module Interface

generate(options) -> SpiderMonkey_AST

Generate a random SpiderMonkey AST that represents a valid ECMAScript program. Available options:

  • maxDepth: create ASTs with a height no greater than this value

render(programAST, format) -> String (JS program)

Render a SpiderMonkey AST as an ECMAScript program. If the format argument is omitted, a random format will be used. Otherwise, the given object must be in the format of escodegen's format option.

fuzz(programAST, parsers) -> void

Takes a SpiderMonkey AST and a list of objects that have a parse method that obeys the SpiderMonkey Reflect.parse API. This function will generate concrete syntax and run it through each parser. If any of the parsers fail to parse the program, an error will be thrown.

fuzzAndRoundtrip(programAST, parsers) -> void

Identical to fuzz, except additionally compares the outputs of each parser to the generated program. If any of the parsers fail to parse the program or fail to generate an AST equivalent to the given one, an error will be thrown.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial