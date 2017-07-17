esformatter plugin: format javascript files that contain React JSX blocks
Live demo: esformatter-jsx
check this guide
If you're running into troubles with the formatting applied to your files I found this configuration to work the best:
{
"jsx": {
"formatJSX": true, //Duh! that's the default
"attrsOnSameLineAsTag": false, // move each attribute to its own line
"maxAttrsOnTag": 3, // if lower or equal than 3 attributes, they will be kept on a single line
"firstAttributeOnSameLine": true, // keep the first attribute in the same line as the tag
"formatJSXExpressions": true, // default true, if false jsxExpressions won't be recursively formatted
"JSXExpressionsSingleLine": true, // default true, if false the JSXExpressions might span several lines
"alignWithFirstAttribute": false, // do not align attributes with the first tag
"spaceInJSXExpressionContainers": " ", // default to one space. Make it empty if you don't like spaces between JSXExpressionContainers
"removeSpaceBeforeClosingJSX": false, // default false. if true <React.Something /> => <React.Something/>
"closingTagOnNewLine": false, // default false. if true attributes on multiple lines will close the tag on a new line
"JSXAttributeQuotes": "", // possible values "single" or "double". Leave it as empty string if you don't want to modify the attributes' quotes
"htmlOptions": {
// put here the options for js-beautify.html
}
}
}
Esformatter-jsx is a plugin for esformatter meant to allow the code formatting of jsx files or js files with React code blocks, using js-beautify to beautify the "html like" syntax of the react components. Use at your own risk. I have tested this against complex JSX structures and seems to be workfing fine, but bugs might appear, so don't blame me :).
It works for my main use case and I hope it works for you too.
This plugin is based on esformatter-jsx-ignore
If you want a bit of history about what this plugin was develop, check:
So this plugin will turn this:
var React = require('react');
var Hello = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (<div
className="hello-div">{this.props.message}</div>)
;
}
});
React.render(<Hello
message="world"/>, document.body);
into:
var React = require('react');
var Hello = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div className="hello-div">
{this.props.message}
</div>
);
}
});
React.render(<Hello message="world"/>, document.body);
$ npm install esformatter-jsx --save-dev
Newest esformatter versions autoload plugins from your
node_modules See this
Add to your esformatter config file:
In order for this to work, this plugin should be the first one! (I Know too picky, but who isn't).
{
"plugins": [
"esformatter-jsx"
],
// this is the section this plugin will use to store the settings for the jsx formatting
"jsx": {
// whether to recursively format jsx expressions with esformatter
// set this to false if you don't want JSXExpressions to be formatted recursively, like when using problematic plugins
"formatJSXExpressions": true,
// By default ObjectExpression and ArrayExpression in JSXExpressions are inlined,
// if false, the Expression might expand several lines
"JSXExpressionsSingleLine": true,
// by default is true if set to false it works the same as esformatter-jsx-ignore
"formatJSX": true,
// keep the node attributes on the same line as the open tag. Default is true.
// Setting this to false will put each one of the attributes on a single line
"attrsOnSameLineAsTag": true,
// how many attributes should the node have before having to put each
// attribute in a new line. Default 1
"maxAttrsOnTag": 1,
// if the attributes are going to be put each one on its own line, then keep the first
// on the same line as the open tag
"firstAttributeOnSameLine": false,
// default to one space. Make it empty if you don't like spaces between JSXExpressionContainers
"spaceInJSXExpressionContainers": " ",
// align the attributes with the first attribute (if the first attribute was kept on the same line as on the open tag)
"alignWithFirstAttribute": true,
"htmlOptions": { // same as the ones passed to js-beautifier.html
"brace_style": "collapse",
"indent_char": " ",
"indent_size": 2,
"max_preserve_newlines": 2,
"preserve_newlines": true
//wrap_line_length: 250
}
}
}
The
htmlOptions are passed directly to js-beautify, please check its
documentation for all the possible options.
Or you can manually register your plugin:
// register plugin
esformatter.register(require('esformatter-jsx'));
var fs = require('fs');
var esformatter = require('esformatter');
//register plugin manually
esformatter.register(require('esformatter-jsx'));
var str = fs.readFileSync('someKewlFile.js').toString();
var output = esformatter.format(str);
//-> output will now contain the formatted code
See esformatter for more options and further usage info.