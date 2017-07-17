esformatter plugin: format javascript files that contain React JSX blocks

Demo

Live demo: esformatter-jsx

Usage with JSFMT

check this guide

best configuration

If you're running into troubles with the formatting applied to your files I found this configuration to work the best:

{ "jsx" : { "formatJSX" : true , "attrsOnSameLineAsTag" : false , "maxAttrsOnTag" : 3 , "firstAttributeOnSameLine" : true , "formatJSXExpressions" : true , "JSXExpressionsSingleLine" : true , "alignWithFirstAttribute" : false , "spaceInJSXExpressionContainers" : " " , "removeSpaceBeforeClosingJSX" : false , "closingTagOnNewLine" : false , "JSXAttributeQuotes" : "" , "htmlOptions" : { } } }

Overview

Esformatter-jsx is a plugin for esformatter meant to allow the code formatting of jsx files or js files with React code blocks, using js-beautify to beautify the "html like" syntax of the react components. Use at your own risk. I have tested this against complex JSX structures and seems to be workfing fine, but bugs might appear, so don't blame me :).

It works for my main use case and I hope it works for you too.

This plugin is based on esformatter-jsx-ignore

If you want a bit of history about what this plugin was develop, check:

So this plugin will turn this:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Hello = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div className = "hello-div" > {this.props.message} </ div > ) ; } }); React.render( < Hello message = "world" /> , document.body);

into:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Hello = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div className = "hello-div" > {this.props.message} </ div > ); } }); React.render( < Hello message = "world" /> , document.body);

Installation

$ npm install esformatter-jsx --save-dev

Config

Newest esformatter versions autoload plugins from your node_modules See this

Add to your esformatter config file:

In order for this to work, this plugin should be the first one! (I Know too picky, but who isn't).

{ "plugins" : [ "esformatter-jsx" ], "jsx" : { "formatJSXExpressions" : true , "JSXExpressionsSingleLine" : true , "formatJSX" : true , "attrsOnSameLineAsTag" : true , "maxAttrsOnTag" : 1 , "firstAttributeOnSameLine" : false , "spaceInJSXExpressionContainers" : " " , "alignWithFirstAttribute" : true , "htmlOptions" : { "brace_style" : "collapse" , "indent_char" : " " , "indent_size" : 2 , "max_preserve_newlines" : 2 , "preserve_newlines" : true } } }

The htmlOptions are passed directly to js-beautify, please check its documentation for all the possible options.

Or you can manually register your plugin:

esformatter.register( require ( 'esformatter-jsx' ));

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var esformatter = require ( 'esformatter' ); esformatter.register( require ( 'esformatter-jsx' )); var str = fs.readFileSync( 'someKewlFile.js' ).toString(); var output = esformatter.format(str);

See esformatter for more options and further usage info.

License

MIT