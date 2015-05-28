esformatter plugin for enforcing braces around statements
Esformatter-braces is a plugin for esformatter meant for brace enforcement around statements. Recommended by Douglas Crockford in his coding style guide.
Turn this:
if (theSkyIsBlue)
stareAtItForAWhile();
into:
if (theSkyIsBlue) {
stareAtItForAWhile();
}
For more information see:
Currently the following node statements are handled: If conditionals, While, Do While, For loops
For any other formatting (such as braces placement, spacing and line wrapping) use esformatter or other plugins.
$ npm install esformatter-braces --save-dev
Newest esformatter versions autoload plugins from your
node_modules See this
Add to your esformatter config file:
{
"plugins": [
"esformatter-braces"
]
}
Or you can manually register your plugin:
// register plugin
esformatter.register(require('esformatter-braces'));
var fs = require('fs');
var esformatter = require('esformatter');
//register plugin manually
esformatter.register(require('esformatter-braces'));
var str = fs.readFileSync('someKewlFile.js').toString();
var output = esformatter.format(str);
//-> output will now contain the formatted string
See esformatter for more options and further usage.
MIT @Gilad Peleg