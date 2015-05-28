esformatter plugin for enforcing braces around statements

Esformatter-braces is a plugin for esformatter meant for brace enforcement around statements. Recommended by Douglas Crockford in his coding style guide.

Turn this:

if (theSkyIsBlue) stareAtItForAWhile();

into:

if (theSkyIsBlue) { stareAtItForAWhile(); }

For more information see:

Jetbrain's Idea and specifically the Force brace always section.

section. The jsHint option - curly

Currently the following node statements are handled: If conditionals, While, Do While, For loops

For any other formatting (such as braces placement, spacing and line wrapping) use esformatter or other plugins.

Goals

Add similar options to IDEA's: Do not force and Multiline

and Possibly do the reverse: remove braces if possible (single line statements)

Installation

$ npm install esformatter-braces --save-dev

Config

Newest esformatter versions autoload plugins from your node_modules See this

Add to your esformatter config file:

{ "plugins" : [ "esformatter-braces" ] }

Or you can manually register your plugin:

esformatter.register( require ( 'esformatter-braces' ));

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var esformatter = require ( 'esformatter' ); esformatter.register( require ( 'esformatter-braces' )); var str = fs.readFileSync( 'someKewlFile.js' ).toString(); var output = esformatter.format(str);

See esformatter for more options and further usage.

License

MIT @Gilad Peleg