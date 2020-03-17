ECMAScript code beautifier/formatter.
This tool is still missing support for many important features. Please report any bugs you find, the code is only as good as the test cases. Feature requests are very welcome.
We are looking for contributors!!
jsbeautifier.org doesn't have enough options and not all IDEs/Editors have a good JavaScript code formatter. I would like to have a command line tool (and standalone lib) at least as powerful/flexible as the WebStorm and FDT code formatters so that it can be plugged into any editor and reused by other tools like escodegen.
For more reasoning behind it and history of the project see: esformatter & rocambole
This tool uses rocambole and babylon to recursively parse the tokens and transform it in place.
var esformatter = require('esformatter');
var fs = require('fs');
var codeStr = fs.readFileSync('path/to/js/file.js').toString();
// for a list of available options check "lib/preset/default.js"
var options = {
indent : {
value : ' '
},
lineBreak : {
before : {
// at least one line break before BlockStatement
BlockStatement : '>=1',
// only one line break before DoWhileStatementOpeningBrace
DoWhileStatementOpeningBrace : 1,
// ...
}
},
whiteSpace : {
// ...
}
};
// return a string with the formatted code
var formattedCode = esformatter.format(codeStr, options);
See the doc/api.md file for a list of all the public methods and detailed documentation about each one.
See doc/config.md for more info about the configuration options.
You can also use the simple command line interface to process the
stdin or
read from a file.
npm install [-g] esformatter
Pass the
--help flag to see the available options or see
doc/cli.txt.
esformatter --help
# Format
# ======
# format "test.js" and output result to stdout
esformatter test.js
# you can also pipe other shell commands (read file from stdin)
cat test.js | esformatter
# format "test.js" using options in "options.json" and output result to stdout
esformatter --config options.json test.js
# process "test.js" and writes to "test.out.js"
esformatter test.js > test.out.js
# you can override the default settings, see lib/preset/default.js for
# a list of available options
esformatter test.js --indent.value="\t" --lineBreak.before.IfStatementOpeningBrace=0
# format "test.js" and output result to "test.js"
esformatter -i test.js
# format and overwrite all the ".js" files inside the "lib/" folder
esformatter -i 'lib/*.js'
# format and overwrite all the ".js" files inside "lib/" and it's subfolders
esformatter -i 'lib/**/*.js'
# **important:** surround the glob with single quotes to avoid expansion; [glob
# syntax reference](https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob/#glob-primer)
# Diff
# ======
# check if "test.js" matches style and output diff to stdout
esformatter --diff test.js
# check if "test.js" matches style and output unified diff to stdout
esformatter --diff-unified test.js
# check if "test.js" matches "options.json" style and output diff to stdout
esformatter --diff --config options.json test.js
# check all files inside "lib/" and it's subfolders
esformatter --diff 'lib/**/*.js'
If a locally installed
esformatter is found, the CLI uses that instead of the
global executable (this means you can have multiple projects depending on
different versions of esformatter).
protip: add
esformatter and all the plugins that you need on your project
to the package.json
devDependencies
that way you can use locally installed plugins and also make sure everyone on
your team is using the same version/settings.
{
"devDependencies": {
"esformatter": "~0.6.0",
"esformatter-quotes": "^1.0.1"
},
"esformatter": {
"plugins": ["esformatter-quotes"],
"quotes": {
"type": "single"
}
}
}
Since esformatter is available as a command-line tool, it can be used in any editor that supports external shell commands.
See doc/config.md.
Presets are reusable config files that can
require other presets/plugins and
override configs.
{
// presets are used as "base settings"
"extends": [
"preset:foobar", // load "esformatter-preset-foobar" from "./node_modules"
"./lorem_ipsum.json" // load relative config file
],
// you can still override any setting from the preset if needed
"indent": {
"value": " "
}
}
For more info see presets.md
Since we don't expect everyone to write plugins that only works with esformatter we decided to encourage the usage of standalone CLI tools.
{
// pipe is a simple way to "pipe" multiple binaries input/output
"pipe": {
// scripts listed as "before" will be executed before esformatter
// and will forward output to next command in the queue
"before": [
"strip-debug",
"./bin/my-custom-script.sh --foo true -zx"
],
// scripts listed as "after" will be executed after esformatter
"after": [
"baz --keepLineBreaks"
]
}
}
Plugins are automatically loaded from
node_modules if you pass the module id
in the config file:
{
"plugins": [ "esformatter-sample-plugin", "foobar" ]
}
List of plugins and plugins wish list: https://github.com/millermedeiros/esformatter/wiki/Plugins
List of plugins with easy filterable search: http://pgilad.github.io/esformatter-plugins/
For detailed information about plugins structure and API see doc/plugins.md
We have an IRC channel #esformatter on irc.freenode.net for quick discussions about the project development/structure.
See project Wiki for more info: https://github.com/millermedeiros/esformatter/wiki
See CONTRIBUTING.md
Released under the MIT license