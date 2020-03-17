esformatter

ECMAScript code beautifier/formatter.

Important

This tool is still missing support for many important features. Please report any bugs you find, the code is only as good as the test cases. Feature requests are very welcome.

We are looking for contributors!!

jsbeautifier.org doesn't have enough options and not all IDEs/Editors have a good JavaScript code formatter. I would like to have a command line tool (and standalone lib) at least as powerful/flexible as the WebStorm and FDT code formatters so that it can be plugged into any editor and reused by other tools like escodegen.

For more reasoning behind it and history of the project see: esformatter & rocambole

This tool uses rocambole and babylon to recursively parse the tokens and transform it in place.

Goals

granular control about white spaces, indent and line breaks.

command line interface (cli).

be non-destructive.

support for local/global config file so settings can be shared between team members.

be extensive (plugins and other cli tools).

support most popular style guides through plugins (Google, jQuery, Idiomatic.js).

be the best JavaScript code formatter!

API

var esformatter = require ( 'esformatter' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var codeStr = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/js/file.js' ).toString(); var options = { indent : { value : ' ' }, lineBreak : { before : { BlockStatement : '>=1' , DoWhileStatementOpeningBrace : 1 , } }, whiteSpace : { } }; var formattedCode = esformatter.format(codeStr, options);

See the doc/api.md file for a list of all the public methods and detailed documentation about each one.

See doc/config.md for more info about the configuration options.

CLI

You can also use the simple command line interface to process the stdin or read from a file.

npm install [-g] esformatter

Pass the --help flag to see the available options or see doc/cli.txt.

esformatter -- help

esformatter test.js cat test.js | esformatter esformatter --config options.json test.js esformatter test.js > test.out.js esformatter test.js --indent.value= "\t" --lineBreak.before.IfStatementOpeningBrace=0 esformatter -i test.js esformatter -i 'lib/*.js' esformatter -i 'lib/**/*.js' esformatter --diff test.js esformatter --diff-unified test.js esformatter --diff --config options.json test.js esformatter --diff 'lib/**/*.js'

Local version

If a locally installed esformatter is found, the CLI uses that instead of the global executable (this means you can have multiple projects depending on different versions of esformatter).

protip: add esformatter and all the plugins that you need on your project to the package.json devDependencies that way you can use locally installed plugins and also make sure everyone on your team is using the same version/settings.

{ "devDependencies" : { "esformatter" : "~0.6.0" , "esformatter-quotes" : "^1.0.1" }, "esformatter" : { "plugins" : [ "esformatter-quotes" ], "quotes" : { "type" : "single" } } }

IDE / Editor integration

Since esformatter is available as a command-line tool, it can be used in any editor that supports external shell commands.

Vim - vim-esformatter

Sublime Text - sublime-esformatter

Atom - atom-esformatter

Visual Studio Code - vscode-esformatter

Configuration

See doc/config.md.

Presets

Presets are reusable config files that can require other presets/plugins and override configs.

{ "extends" : [ "preset:foobar" , "./lorem_ipsum.json" ], "indent" : { "value" : " " } }

For more info see presets.md

Since we don't expect everyone to write plugins that only works with esformatter we decided to encourage the usage of standalone CLI tools.

{ "pipe" : { "before" : [ "strip-debug" , "./bin/my-custom-script.sh --foo true -zx" ], "after" : [ "baz --keepLineBreaks" ] } }

Plugins

Plugins are automatically loaded from node_modules if you pass the module id in the config file:

{ "plugins" : [ "esformatter-sample-plugin" , "foobar" ] }

List of plugins and plugins wish list: https://github.com/millermedeiros/esformatter/wiki/Plugins

List of plugins with easy filterable search: http://pgilad.github.io/esformatter-plugins/

For detailed information about plugins structure and API see doc/plugins.md

IRC

We have an IRC channel #esformatter on irc.freenode.net for quick discussions about the project development/structure.

Wiki

See project Wiki for more info: https://github.com/millermedeiros/esformatter/wiki

Project structure / Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Popular Alternatives

License

Released under the MIT license