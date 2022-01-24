English | 简体中文
^13.0.0
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
Electron
|Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
ng-zorro-antd synchronizes design specification with Ant Design on a regular basis, you can check the log online.
We recommend using
@angular/cli to install. It not only makes development easier, but also allows you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of angular packages and tooling.
$ ng new PROJECT_NAME
$ cd PROJECT_NAME
$ ng add ng-zorro-antd
More information about
@angular/clihere.
You can also install
ng-zorro-antd with npm or yarn
$ npm install ng-zorro-antd
Import the component modules you want to use into your
app.module.ts file and feature modules.
import { NzButtonModule } from 'ng-zorro-antd/button';
@NgModule({
imports: [ NzButtonModule ]
})
export class AppModule {
}
@angular/cliusers won't have to worry about the things below but it's good to know.
And import style and SVG icon assets file link in
angular.json.
{
"assets": [
+ {
+ "glob": "**/*",
+ "input": "./node_modules/@ant-design/icons-angular/src/inline-svg/",
+ "output": "/assets/"
+ }
],
"styles": [
+ "node_modules/ng-zorro-antd/ng-zorro-antd.min.css"
]
}
See Getting Started for more details.
$ git clone git@github.com:NG-ZORRO/ng-zorro-antd.git
$ cd ng-zorro-antd
$ npm install
$ npm run start
Browser would open automatically.
We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.
If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way (This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!), How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!
Thanks to JetBrains for supporting us free open source licenses.
For questions on how to use ng-zorro-antd, please post questions to using the
ng-zorro-antd tag. If you're not finding what you need on stackoverflow, you can find us on as well.
As always, we encourage experienced users to help those who are not familiar with
ng-zorro-antd!
We list some users here, if your company or product uses NG-ZORRO, let us know here!
