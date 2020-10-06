openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

esdoc2

by esdoc2
2.1.5 (see all)

ESDoc2 - Better Documentation for JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Document Coverage Status

ESDoc2

ESDoc2 is a drop-in replacement of ESDoc, a documentation generator for JavaScript. ESDoc2 was created as the result of the original author of ESDoc refusing to add any other contributors to the project. ESDoc2 is the decentralized version, contributors and maintainers are welcome.

Features

  • Generates good documentation.
  • Measures documentation coverage.
  • Integrate test codes into documentation.
  • Integrate manual into documentation.
  • Parse ECMAScript proposals.
  • Lots of plugins

Quick Start

# Move to your project directory.
cd your-project/

# Install esdoc2 and standard plugin.
npm install esdoc2 esdoc2-standard-plugin

# Create a configuration file.
echo '{
  "source": "./src",
  "destination": "./docs",
  "plugins": [{"name": "esdoc2-standard-plugin"}]
}' > .esdoc.json

# Run esdoc2.
./node_modules/.bin/esdoc2

# View documentation
open ./docs/index.html

Documentation

Please visit esdoc2.org to see more documentation.

License

MIT

Acknolwedgements

  • Ryo Maruyama, author of ESDoc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial