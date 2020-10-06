ESDoc2 is a drop-in replacement of ESDoc, a documentation generator for JavaScript. ESDoc2 was created as the result of the original author of ESDoc refusing to add any other contributors to the project. ESDoc2 is the decentralized version, contributors and maintainers are welcome.
# Move to your project directory.
cd your-project/
# Install esdoc2 and standard plugin.
npm install esdoc2 esdoc2-standard-plugin
# Create a configuration file.
echo '{
"source": "./src",
"destination": "./docs",
"plugins": [{"name": "esdoc2-standard-plugin"}]
}' > .esdoc.json
# Run esdoc2.
./node_modules/.bin/esdoc2
# View documentation
open ./docs/index.html
Please visit esdoc2.org to see more documentation.
MIT