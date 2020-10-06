ESDoc2

ESDoc2 is a drop-in replacement of ESDoc, a documentation generator for JavaScript. ESDoc2 was created as the result of the original author of ESDoc refusing to add any other contributors to the project. ESDoc2 is the decentralized version, contributors and maintainers are welcome.

Features

Generates good documentation.

Measures documentation coverage.

Integrate test codes into documentation.

Integrate manual into documentation.

Parse ECMAScript proposals.

Lots of plugins

Quick Start

cd your-project/ npm install esdoc2 esdoc2-standard-plugin echo '{ "source": "./src", "destination": "./docs", "plugins": [{"name": "esdoc2-standard-plugin"}] }' > .esdoc.json ./node_modules/.bin/esdoc2 open ./docs/index.html

Documentation

Please visit esdoc2.org to see more documentation.

License

MIT

Acknolwedgements