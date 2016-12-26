This Plugin is deprecated.

Please see https://esdoc.org/manual/usage/feature.html#ecmascript-proposal

ESDoc ES7 Plugin

This is an experimental plugin.

This plugin only ignores ES7 syntax(does not optimize) to produce the documentation. So, ES7 information(ClassProperties, AsyncFunctions and etc...) is not presented in the documentation.

Now, ignore the following syntax.

es7.comprehensions

es7.classProperties

es7.functionBind

es7.asyncFunctions

es7.decorators

es7.exportExtensions

es7.objectRestSpread

es7.trailingFunctionCommas

es7.exponentiationOperator

FYI: https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/experimental/

Install and Usage

npm install esdoc-es7-plugin

setup plugin property in esdoc.json

{ "source" : "./src" , "destination" : "./doc" , "plugins" : [ { "name" : "esdoc-es7-plugin" } ] }

execute ESDoc

esdoc -c esdoc.json

LICENSE

MIT

Author

Ryo Maruyama@h13i32maru