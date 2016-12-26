This Plugin is deprecated.
Please see https://esdoc.org/manual/usage/feature.html#ecmascript-proposal
This is an experimental plugin.
This plugin only ignores ES7 syntax(does not optimize) to produce the documentation. So, ES7 information(ClassProperties, AsyncFunctions and etc...) is not presented in the documentation.
Now, ignore the following syntax.
FYI: https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/experimental/
npm install esdoc-es7-plugin
setup
plugin property in
esdoc.json
{
"source": "./src",
"destination": "./doc",
"plugins": [
{"name": "esdoc-es7-plugin"}
]
}
execute ESDoc
esdoc -c esdoc.json
MIT