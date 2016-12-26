openbase logo
esdoc-es7-plugin

by esdoc
0.0.3 (see all)

[Deprecated] ES7 Plugin For ESDoc

Readme


This Plugin is deprecated.

Please see https://esdoc.org/manual/usage/feature.html#ecmascript-proposal


Build Status Coverage Status Document

ESDoc ES7 Plugin

This is an experimental plugin.

This plugin only ignores ES7 syntax(does not optimize) to produce the documentation. So, ES7 information(ClassProperties, AsyncFunctions and etc...) is not presented in the documentation.

Now, ignore the following syntax.

  • es7.comprehensions
  • es7.classProperties
  • es7.functionBind
  • es7.asyncFunctions
  • es7.decorators
  • es7.exportExtensions
  • es7.objectRestSpread
  • es7.trailingFunctionCommas
  • es7.exponentiationOperator

FYI: https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/experimental/

Install and Usage

npm install esdoc-es7-plugin

setup plugin property in esdoc.json

{
  "source": "./src",
  "destination": "./doc",
  "plugins": [
    {"name": "esdoc-es7-plugin"}
  ]
}

execute ESDoc

esdoc -c esdoc.json

LICENSE

MIT

Author

Ryo Maruyama@h13i32maru

