Logging on steroids
The motivations for this library is to provide ways for a better express application logging. To achieve this goal we provide tools to managing logs, a log tracker across services and we add relevant information to your log.
pid,
hostname,
level,
startTime, and
latency
npm install --save escriba
Escriba provides two kinds of logger:
logger and
httpLogger.
Use
logger log across your application.
For example, to log some information from an
userController hidding the password property:
const log4js = require('log4js').getLogger()
const escriba = require('escriba')
const cuid = require('cuid')
log4js.level = 'info'
const { logger } = escriba({
loggerEngine: log4js,
service: 'api',
sensitive: {
password: {
paths: ['message.password'],
pattern: /\w.*/g,
replacer: '*'
}
}
})
logger.info({ text: 'Setting user permission', password: 'abc' }, { id: cuid(), from: 'userController' })
Use
httpLogger to log an http request and response.
For this example we'll long only some properties:
id,
body and
statusCode.
We'll also skip status route, options method and body property from routes that end with .csv or .xlsx.
It's important to hide sentive information like api_key.
const express = require('express')
const log4js = require('log4js').getLogger()
const escriba = require('escriba')
const cuid = require('cuid')
const roomController = require('./controllers/room')
const app = express()
const { httpLogger } = escriba({
loggerEngine: log4js,
sensitive: {
password: {
paths: ['body.api_key'],
pattern: /(ak_test|ak_live).*/g,
replacer: '*'
}
},
httpConf: {
logIdPath: 'headers.my_path_id',
propsToLog: {
request: ['id', 'url', 'body'],
response: ['id', 'url', 'body', 'statusCode', 'latency']
},
envToLog: ['SHELL', 'PATH'],
skipRules: [
{
route: /\/status/,
method: /.*/,
onlyBody: false
},
{
route: /.*\.(csv|xlsx)$/,
method: /GET/,
onlyBody: true
},
{
route: /.*/,
method: /OPTIONS/,
onlyBody: false
}
],
propMaxLength: {
body: 2048,
url: 1024
},
propsToParse: {
request: {
'id': String,
'body.document_number': Number,
},
response: {
'body.customer.id': Number
}
}
}
})
app.use(httpLogger)
app.get('/room/:id', roomController.index)
app.post('/room', roomController.save)
Every request and response will be logged, and the coolest part: both will have the same id. This is important because you can search for this id and get all information about your request and response.
As you can see we have the logIdPath inside the httpConf object. This property allow you to pick log id from a desired path in request object. If you don't pass this property escriba will generate a new id for your request/response logs using cuid.
This id is injected in the
req object, so if you need to log some extra information between a request and response just do something like this:
logger.info('some controller information', { id: req.id })
Also it's possible to skip logs or only the body property through skipRules, in the example we are skiping logs from route
/status for
all methods and skiping the
body property from routes that ends with
.csv or
.xlsx.
The
propMaxLength attribute is responsible to limit the number of characters for certain properties if they exist within
propsTolog definition.
The
propsToParse attribute is responsible to parse any atribute based on a path, the parsing works by providing a valid javascript native Function (e.g String, Number etc).
Just like the
loggerEngine option,
escriba accepts two types of mask engines, they are iron-mask and mask-json. If you don't pass any
maskEngine,
iron-mask will be used as default.
const { logger, httpLogger } = escriba({
loggerEngine,
service: 'bla',
// no `maskEngine` informed, `iron-mask` will be used
sensitive: { // `iron-mask` sensitive format
secret: {
paths: ['message.secret', 'message.metadata.secret', 'body.secret'],
pattern: /\w.*/g,
replacer: '*',
},
},
})
const maskJson = require('mask-json')
const { logger, httpLogger } = escriba({
loggerEngine,
service: 'bla',
maskEngine: maskJson,
sensitive: { // `mask-json` sensitive format
blacklist: ['secret'],
options: {
replacement: '*',
},
},
})
You can enable integrations by simply passing a
integrations key in the config. Like this:
escriba({
integrations: {
datadog: true
}
})
But remember, for each integration to work you may need to configure your application via environment variables.
You'll need to install
dd-trace in your application.
The Datadog integration enable this feature: https://docs.datadoghq.com/tracing/advanced/connect_logs_and_traces/.
The
log-generator inside
examples folder will run a Node.js application that will make a request for itself every in an interval defined by the user (in milliseconds). The application will get input values from an environment variable
ESCRIBA_TIMEOUT(3000 is the default value, this represents 3 seconds)
To use
log-generator through Docker use these commands inside the
log-generator folder:
docker build -t pagarme/log-generator:latest .
docker run -e ESCRIBA_TIMEOUT=3000 -p 3000:3000 -d -v $(cd ../../ && pwd):/log-generator/node_modules/escriba pagarme/log-generator:latest
And to make some manual requests use:
curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET http://localhost:3000/escriba
curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"username":"a name"}' http://localhost:3000/escriba
The
log-generator example will get Escriba library from npm. If you want to get the library directly from the repository run docker with
-v:
docker run -e ESCRIBA_TIMEOUT=3000 -p 3000:3000 -d -v $(cd ../../ && pwd):/escriba pagarme/log-generator:latest
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017 Pagar.me Pagamentos S/A