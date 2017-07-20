Software complexity analysis of JavaScript abstract syntax trees. The back-end for complexity-report.
The library is published on npm
under the name
escomplex.
To install,
you can add it to the dependencies
in your
package.json file
or simply run:
npm i escomplex --save
You can use escomplex by including it as an Node.js module:
const escomplex = require('escomplex');
The module exports the
analyse function.
The
analyse function is used to convert the source code of one or more modules
into one or more corresponding report objects containing metrics.
const result = escomplex.analyse(source, options);
The first argument,
source, must be either a string or an array of objects. If it is an array, each object should include a
path property that is either a relative or full path to the equivalent module on disk and a
code with the contents of the module. As well as identifying each of the result objects, the path property is also used during dependency analysis.
The third argument,
options,
is an optional object
containing properties that modify
some of the complexity calculations:
options.logicalor:
Boolean indicating whether operator
||
should be considered a source of cyclomatic complexity,
defaults to
true.
options.switchcase:
Boolean indicating whether
switch statements
should be considered a source of cyclomatic complexity,
defaults to
true.
options.forin:
Boolean indicating whether
for...
in loops
should be considered a source of cyclomatic complexity,
defaults to
false.
options.trycatch:
Boolean indicating whether
catch clauses
should be considered a source of cyclomatic complexity,
defaults to
false.
options.newmi:
Boolean indicating whether the maintainability
index should be rebased on a scale from 0 to 100,
defaults to
false.
options.skipCalculation:
only valid for when source is an array of files
Boolean indicating if we should skip processing of certain values,
such as the adjacency and visibility matrixes,
core sizes, and average values loc, etc.
options.noCoreSize:
Skips creating the visibility matrix and calculating the coreSize,
which can be very expensive for large projects
The
analyze function returns
a report of the following format,
with some variation depending on the given options.
If a single source string
is passed in the
source argument,
the result will be a report object
that looks like the following:
{
maintainability: 171,
dependencies: [],
aggregate: {
sloc: {
logical: 0,
physical: 0
},
params: 0,
cyclomatic: 1,
cyclomaticDensity: 1,
halstead: {
vocabulary: 0,
difficulty: 0,
volume: 0,
effort: 0,
bugs: 0,
time: 0
}
},
functions: [
{
name: '',
line: 0,
sloc: {
logical: 0,
physical: 0
},
params: 0,
cyclomatic: 1,
cyclomaticDensity: 1,
halstead: {
vocabulary: 0,
difficulty: 0,
volume: 0,
effort: 0,
bugs: 0,
time: 0
}
},
...
]
}
The meaning of those values, briefly, is as follows (see metrics for more information on each one):
report.maintainability:
The maintainability index for the module.
report.dependencies:
The array of CommonJS/AMD dependencies for the module.
report.aggregate.sloc.physical:
Physical lines of code for the module.
Will be
undefined
if the syntax tree
is not annotated
with line number data.
report.aggregate.sloc.logical:
Logical lines of code for the module.
report.aggregate.params:
Parameter count for the module.
report.aggregate.cyclomatic:
Cyclomatic complexity for the module.
report.aggregate.cyclomaticDensity:
Cyclomatic complexity density for the module.
report.aggregate.halstead.vocabulary:
Halstead vocabulary size for the module.
report.aggregate.halstead.difficulty:
Halstead difficulty for the module.
report.aggregate.halstead.volume:
Halstead volume for the module.
report.aggregate.halstead.effort:
Halstead effort for the module.
report.aggregate.halstead.bugs:
Halstead bugs for the module.
report.aggregate.halstead.time:
Halstead time for the module.
report.functions[n].name:
Function name.
report.functions[n].line:
Line number that the function starts on.
Will be
undefined
if the syntax tree
is not annotated
with line number data.
report.functions[n].sloc.physical:
Physical lines of code for the function.
Will be
undefined
if the syntax tree
is not annotated
with line number data.
report.functions[n].sloc.logical:
Logical lines of code for the function.
report.functions[n].params:
Parameter count for the function.
report.functions[n].cyclomatic:
Cyclomatic complexity for the function.
report.functions[n].cyclomaticDensity:
Cyclomatic complexity density for the function.
report.functions[n].halstead.vocabulary:
Halstead vocabulary size for the function.
report.functions[n].halstead.difficulty:
Halstead difficulty for the function.
report.functions[n].halstead.volume:
Halstead volume for the function.
report.functions[n].halstead.effort:
Halstead effort for the function.
report.functions[n].halstead.bugs:
Halstead bugs for the function.
report.functions[n].halstead.time:
Halstead time for the function.
If an array of sources is passed in the
source argument, the result will be an object
that looks like the following:
{
reports: [
...
],
adjacencyMatrix: [
[ 0 ]
],
firstOrderDensity: 0,
visibilityMatrix: [
[ 0 ]
],
changeCost: 100,
coreSize: 100,
loc: 0,
cyclomatic: 1,
effort: 0,
params: 0,
maintainability: 171
}
Those properties are defined as follows:
result.reports:
An array of report objects,
each one in the same format
described above
but with an extra property
path
that matches the
path property
from its corresponding syntax tree.
This
path property is required
because the reports array gets sorted
during dependency analysis.
result.adjacencyMatrix:
The adjacency
design structure matrix (DSM)
for the project.
This is a two-dimensional array,
each dimension with the same order and length
as the
reports array.
Each row and column
represents its equivalent
indexed module
from the
reports array,
with values along the horizontal
being
1
when that module
directly depends on another
and values along the vertical
being
1
when that module
is directly depended on by another.
All other values are
0.
result.firstOrderDensity:
The first-order density for the project.
result.visibilityMatrix:
The visibility DSM for the project.
Like the adjacency matrix,
but expanded to incorporate
indirect dependencies.
Will be missing if
noCoreSize is passed
as an option.
result.changeCost:
The change cost for the project.
Will be missing if
noCoreSize is passed
as an option.
result.coreSize:
The core size for the project.
result.loc:
The average per-function
count of logical lines of code.
result.cyclomatic:
The average per-function
cyclomatic complexity.
result.effort:
The average per-function
Halstead effort.
result.params:
The average per-function
parameter count.
result.maintainability:
The average per-module
maintainability index.
Refer to a more in-depth description of the metrics used for more details.
All changes should be submitted in the form of a pull request. Please refer to the contribution guidelines before submitting a pull request.
Source code is in
/src.
Unit tests are in
/test.
You can run the tests with
npm test.
You can run the linter with
npm run lint.
Make sure you've installed
all the dependencies
with
npm install
first.