Escodegen

Escodegen (escodegen) is an ECMAScript (also popularly known as JavaScript) code generator from Mozilla's Parser API AST. See the online generator for a demo.

Install

Escodegen can be used in a web browser:

< script src = "escodegen.browser.js" > </ script >

escodegen.browser.js can be found in tagged revisions on GitHub.

Or in a Node.js application via npm:

npm install escodegen

Usage

A simple example: the program

escodegen .generate ({ type : 'BinaryExpression' , operator : '+' , left : { type : 'Literal' , value : 40 }, right : { type : 'Literal' , value : 2 } });

produces the string '40 + 2' .

See the API page for options. To run the tests, execute npm test in the root directory.

Building browser bundle / minified browser bundle

At first, execute npm install to install the all dev dependencies. After that,

npm run-script build

will generate escodegen.browser.js , which can be used in browser environments.

And,

npm run-script build-min

will generate the minified file escodegen.browser.min.js .

License

Escodegen

Copyright (C) 2012 Yusuke Suzuki (twitter: @Constellation) and other contributors.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.