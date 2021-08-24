openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

escher-auth

by emartech
3.2.4 (see all)

Library for HTTP request signing (JavaScript implementation)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

EscherJS - HTTP request signing lib Build Status

Escher helps you creating secure HTTP requests (for APIs) by signing HTTP(s) requests. It's both a server side and client side implementation. The status is work in progress.

The algorithm is based on Amazon's AWS Signature Version 4, but we have generalized and extended it.

More details are available at our Escher documentation site.

Development

The Test Cases are included as git submodule.

Don't forget to use the git pull --recurse-submodules and the git clone --recurse-submodules to pull and clone the remote repository.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial