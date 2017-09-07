openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ejn

escape-json-node

by Anatoliy Gatt
2.0.0 (see all)

Escape nested double quotes and unescape apostrophes within JSON string.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

escape-json-node Logo

Escape nested double quotes and unescape apostrophes within JSON string.

NPM Package Version NPM Package License NPM Package Downloads devDependencies Status

Node Version Travis CI Build Status Code Climate Status Code Climate Test Coverage Status Inch CI Documentation Coverage Status Styled with Prettier

NPM Package Statistics

Installation

npm install escape-json-node

Usage Example

var escapeJSON = require('escape-json-node');

var JSONString = '{"quoteText": "\'Acceptance says, "True, this is ' +
'my situation at the moment. I\'ll look unblinkingly at the reality of it. ' +
'But I will also open my hands to accept willingly whatever a loving ' +
'Father sends me.""}';

JSONString = escapeJSON(JSONString);

console.log(JSONString);

{"quoteText": "'Acceptance says, \"True, this is my situation at the moment.
I'll look unblinkingly at the reality of it. But I will also open my
hands to accept willingly whatever a loving Father sends me.\""}

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test:

$ npm install
$ npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial