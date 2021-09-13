openbase logo
escape-goat

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

&🐐; Escape a string for use in HTML or the inverse

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2M

GitHub Stars

426

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

escape-goat

Escape a string for use in HTML or the inverse

Install

$ npm install escape-goat

Usage

import {htmlEscape, htmlUnescape} from 'escape-goat';

htmlEscape('🦄 & 🐐');
//=> '🦄 &amp; 🐐'

htmlUnescape('🦄 &amp; 🐐');
//=> '🦄 & 🐐'

htmlEscape('Hello <em>World</em>');
//=> 'Hello &lt;em&gt;World&lt;/em&gt;'

const url = 'https://sindresorhus.com?x="🦄"';

htmlEscape`<a href="${url}">Unicorn</a>`;
//=> '<a href="https://sindresorhus.com?x=&quot;🦄&quot;">Unicorn</a>'

const escapedUrl = 'https://sindresorhus.com?x=&quot;🦄&quot;';

htmlUnescape`URL from HTML: ${escapedUrl}`;
//=> 'URL from HTML: https://sindresorhus.com?x="🦄"'

API

htmlEscape(string)

Escapes the following characters in the given string argument: & < > " '

The function also works as a tagged template literal that escapes interpolated values.

htmlUnescape(htmlString)

Unescapes the following HTML entities in the given htmlString argument: &amp; &lt; &gt; &quot; &#39;

The function also works as a tagged template literal that unescapes interpolated values.

Tip

Ensure you always quote your HTML attributes to prevent possible XSS.

FAQ

Why yet another HTML escaping package?

I couldn't find one I liked that was tiny, well-tested, and had both escape and unescape methods.

