Escape a string for use in HTML or the inverse
$ npm install escape-goat
import {htmlEscape, htmlUnescape} from 'escape-goat';
htmlEscape('🦄 & 🐐');
//=> '🦄 & 🐐'
htmlUnescape('🦄 & 🐐');
//=> '🦄 & 🐐'
htmlEscape('Hello <em>World</em>');
//=> 'Hello <em>World</em>'
const url = 'https://sindresorhus.com?x="🦄"';
htmlEscape`<a href="${url}">Unicorn</a>`;
//=> '<a href="https://sindresorhus.com?x="🦄"">Unicorn</a>'
const escapedUrl = 'https://sindresorhus.com?x="🦄"';
htmlUnescape`URL from HTML: ${escapedUrl}`;
//=> 'URL from HTML: https://sindresorhus.com?x="🦄"'
Escapes the following characters in the given
string argument:
&
<
>
"
'
The function also works as a tagged template literal that escapes interpolated values.
Unescapes the following HTML entities in the given
htmlString argument:
&
<
>
"
'
The function also works as a tagged template literal that unescapes interpolated values.
Ensure you always quote your HTML attributes to prevent possible XSS.
I couldn't find one I liked that was tiny, well-tested, and had both escape and unescape methods.