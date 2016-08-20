ECMAScript CallExpression matcher made from function/method signature
Creating CallExpression matcher for method signature
'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])'.
Then match against
path/to/some_test.js.
var escallmatch = require('escallmatch');
var esprima = require('esprima');
var estraverse = require('estraverse');
var fs = require('fs');
var matcher = escallmatch('assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])');
estraverse.traverse(esprima.parse(fs.readFileSync('path/to/some_test.js')), {
enter: function (currentNode, parentNode) {
if (matcher.test(currentNode)) {
// currentNode is a CallExpression that matches to the signature
}
var argMatched = matcher.matchArgument(currentNode, parentNode);
if (argMatched) {
if (argMatched.kind === 'mandatory') {
// mandatory arg (in this case, `actual` or `expected`)
} else if (argMatched.kind === 'optional') {
// optional arg (in this case, `message`)
}
}
}
});
where content of
path/to/some_test.js is:
var assert = require('assert');
var anotherAssert = assert;
var equal = assert.equal.bind(assert);
var foo = '2';
var bar = 2;
assert.equal(foo, bar); // matches
assert.equal(bar, foo); // matches
assert.equal(foo, bar, 'foo shoule be equal to bar'); // matches (with optional arg)
assert.equal(); // does not match (less args)
assert.equal(foo); // does not match (less args)
assert.equal(foo, bar, 'hoge', 'fuga'); // does not match (too much args)
assert.notEqual(foo, bar); // does not match (callee method name differs)
anotherAssert.equal(foo, bar); // does not match (callee object name differs)
equal(foo, bar); // does not match (callee does not match)
escallmatch is a spin-off product of power-assert project.
Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed.
Create matcher object for a given function/method signature string.
var matcher = escallmatch('assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])');
Any arguments enclosed in bracket (for example,
[message]) means optional parameters. Without bracket means mandatory parameters.
Returns
matcher object having four methods,
test,
matchArgument,
calleeAst, and
argumentSignatures.
an
object for configuration options. If not passed, default options will be used.
|type
|default value
object
|(return value of
estraverse.VisitorKeys)
VisitorKeys for AST traversal. See estraverse.VisitorKeys and babel.types.VISITOR_KEYS.
|type
|default value
object
|N/A
Type and property whitelist on creating AST clone.
astWhiteList is an object containing NodeType as keys and properties as values.
{
ArrayExpression: ['type', 'elements'],
ArrayPattern: ['type', 'elements'],
ArrowFunctionExpression: ['type', 'id', 'params', 'body', 'generator', 'expression'],
AssignmentExpression: ['type', 'operator', 'left', 'right'],
...
Tests whether
node matches the signature or not.
true if matched.
false if not matched.
node should be an AST node object defined in Mozilla JavaScript AST spec.
Returns match result object representing whether
node (and its
parentNode) matches some argument of the signature or not.
null if not matched.
{name: 'actual', kind: 'mandatory'}, whose
name is an argument name in the signature and
kind is
'mandatory' or
'optional'.
node and
parentNode should be AST node objects defined in Mozilla JavaScript AST spec.
Returns clone of callee AST object based on signature passed to
escallmatch function. Returned tree is one of AST node objects defined in Mozilla JavaScript AST spec (in most cases,
Identifier or
MemberExpression).
Returns array of argument signature objects based on signature passed to
escallmatch function. Returns array of objects like
[{name: 'actual', kind: 'mandatory'}], whose
name is an argument name in the signature and
kind is
'mandatory' or
'optional'.
Install
$ npm install --save escallmatch
Install
$ bower install --save escallmatch
Then load (
escallmatch function is exported)
<script type="text/javascript" src="./path/to/bower_components/escallmatch/build/escallmatch.js"></script>
Licensed under the MIT license.