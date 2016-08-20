escallmatch

ECMAScript CallExpression matcher made from function/method signature

EXAMPLE

Creating CallExpression matcher for method signature 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' .

Then match against path/to/some_test.js .

var escallmatch = require ( 'escallmatch' ); var esprima = require ( 'esprima' ); var estraverse = require ( 'estraverse' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var matcher = escallmatch( 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' ); estraverse.traverse(esprima.parse(fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/some_test.js' )), { enter : function ( currentNode, parentNode ) { if (matcher.test(currentNode)) { } var argMatched = matcher.matchArgument(currentNode, parentNode); if (argMatched) { if (argMatched.kind === 'mandatory' ) { } else if (argMatched.kind === 'optional' ) { } } } });

where content of path/to/some_test.js is:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var anotherAssert = assert; var equal = assert.equal.bind(assert); var foo = '2' ; var bar = 2 ; assert.equal(foo, bar); assert.equal(bar, foo); assert.equal(foo, bar, 'foo shoule be equal to bar' ); assert.equal(); assert.equal(foo); assert.equal(foo, bar, 'hoge' , 'fuga' ); assert.notEqual(foo, bar); anotherAssert.equal(foo, bar); equal(foo, bar);

escallmatch is a spin-off product of power-assert project.

Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed.

API

var matcher = escallmatch(signatureStr, [options])

Create matcher object for a given function/method signature string.

var matcher = escallmatch( 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' );

Any arguments enclosed in bracket (for example, [message] ) means optional parameters. Without bracket means mandatory parameters.

Returns matcher object having four methods, test , matchArgument , calleeAst , and argumentSignatures .

options

an object for configuration options. If not passed, default options will be used.

type default value object (return value of estraverse.VisitorKeys )

VisitorKeys for AST traversal. See estraverse.VisitorKeys and babel.types.VISITOR_KEYS.

type default value object N/A

Type and property whitelist on creating AST clone. astWhiteList is an object containing NodeType as keys and properties as values.

{ ArrayExpression : [ 'type' , 'elements' ], ArrayPattern : [ 'type' , 'elements' ], ArrowFunctionExpression : [ 'type' , 'id' , 'params' , 'body' , 'generator' , 'expression' ], AssignmentExpression : [ 'type' , 'operator' , 'left' , 'right' ], ...

var isMatched = matcher.test(node)

Tests whether node matches the signature or not.

Returns true if matched.

if matched. Returns false if not matched.

node should be an AST node object defined in Mozilla JavaScript AST spec.

var argMatched = matcher.matchArgument(node, parentNode)

Returns match result object representing whether node (and its parentNode ) matches some argument of the signature or not.

Returns null if not matched.

if not matched. If matched, returns object like {name: 'actual', kind: 'mandatory'} , whose name is an argument name in the signature and kind is 'mandatory' or 'optional' .

node and parentNode should be AST node objects defined in Mozilla JavaScript AST spec.

var calleeAst = matcher.calleeAst()

Returns clone of callee AST object based on signature passed to escallmatch function. Returned tree is one of AST node objects defined in Mozilla JavaScript AST spec (in most cases, Identifier or MemberExpression ).

var argSigs = matcher.argumentSignatures()

Returns array of argument signature objects based on signature passed to escallmatch function. Returns array of objects like [{name: 'actual', kind: 'mandatory'}] , whose name is an argument name in the signature and kind is 'mandatory' or 'optional' .

INSTALL

via npm

Install

$ npm install

via bower

Install

$ bower install

Then load ( escallmatch function is exported)

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./path/to/bower_components/escallmatch/build/escallmatch.js" > </ script >

