escalade

A tiny (183B to 210B) and fast utility to ascend parent directories

With escalade, you can scale parent directories until you've found what you're looking for.

Given an input file or directory, escalade will continue executing your callback function until either:

1) the callback returns a truthy value 2) escalade has reached the system root directory (eg, / )

Important:

Please note that escalade only deals with direct ancestry – it will not dive into parents' sibling directories.

Notice: As of v3.1.0, escalade now includes Deno support! Please see Deno Usage below.

Install

$ npm install

Modes

There are two "versions" of escalade available:

Node.js: >= 8.x

Size (gzip): 210 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of async / await and util.promisify .

Node.js: >= 6.x

Size (gzip): 183 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where async usage cannot be supported.

Usage

Example Structure

/Users/lukeed └── oss ├── license └── escalade ├── package .json └── test └── fixtures ├── index .js └── foobar └── demo .js

Example Usage

import { join } from 'path' ; import escalade from 'escalade' ; const input = join(__dirname, 'demo.js' ); const pkg = await escalade(input, (dir, names) => { console .log( '~> dir:' , dir); console .log( '~> names:' , names); console .log( '---' ); if (names.includes( 'package.json' )) { return 'package.json' ; } }); console .log(pkg); const missing = await escalade(input, (dir, names) => { console .log( '~> dir:' , dir); return names.includes( 'missing123.txt' ) && 'missing123.txt' ; }); console .log(missing);

Note: To run the above example with "sync" mode, import from escalade/sync and remove the await keyword.

API

Returns: string|void or Promise<string|void>

When your callback locates a file, escalade will resolve/return with an absolute path.

If your callback was never satisfied, then escalade will resolve/return with nothing (undefined).

Important:

The sync and async versions share the same API.

The only difference is that sync is not Promise-based.

input

Type: string

The path from which to start ascending.

This may be a file or a directory path.

However, when input is a file, escalade will begin with its parent directory.

Important: Unless given an absolute path, input will be resolved from process.cwd() location.

callback

Type: Function

The callback to execute for each ancestry level. It always is given two arguments:

1) dir - an absolute path of the current parent directory 2) names - a list ( string[] ) of contents relative to the dir parent

Note: The names list can contain names of files and directories.

When your callback returns a falsey value, then escalade will continue with dir 's parent directory, re-invoking your callback with new argument values.

When your callback returns a string, then escalade stops iteration immediately.

If the string is an absolute path, then it's left as is. Otherwise, the string is resolved into an absolute path from the dir that housed the satisfying condition.

Important: Your callback can be a Promise/AsyncFunction when using the "async" version of escalade .

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

find-up 3. 891ms escalade 0. 485ms escalade/sync 0. 309ms find-up x 24 ,856 ops/sec ±6.46% (55 runs sampled) escalade x 73 ,084 ops/sec ±4.23% (73 runs sampled) find-up.sync x 3 ,663 ops/sec ±1.12% (83 runs sampled) escalade/sync x 9 ,360 ops/sec ±0.62% (88 runs sampled) find-up x 29 ,300 ops/sec ±10.68% (70 runs sampled) escalade x 73 ,685 ops/sec ± 5.66 % (66 runs sampled) find-up.sync x 1 ,707 ops/sec ± 0.58 % (91 runs sampled) escalade/sync x 4 ,667 ops/sec ± 0.68 % (94 runs sampled) find-up x 21 ,818 ops/sec ±17.37% (14 runs sampled) escalade x 67 ,101 ops/sec ±21.60% (20 runs sampled) find-up.sync x 1 ,037 ops/sec ± 2.86 % (88 runs sampled) escalade/sync x 1 ,248 ops/sec ± 0.50 % (93 runs sampled)

Deno

As of v3.1.0, escalade is available on the Deno registry.

Please note that the API is identical and that there are still two modes from which to choose:

import escalade from 'https://deno.land/escalade/async.ts' ; import escalade from 'https://deno.land/escalade/sync.ts' ;

Important: The allow-read permission is required!

