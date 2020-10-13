openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esc

escalade

by Luke Edwards
3.1.1 (see all)

A tiny (183B to 210B) and fast utility to ascend parent directories

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.6M

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

escalade CI codecov

A tiny (183B to 210B) and fast utility to ascend parent directories

With escalade, you can scale parent directories until you've found what you're looking for.
Given an input file or directory, escalade will continue executing your callback function until either:

1) the callback returns a truthy value 2) escalade has reached the system root directory (eg, /)

Important:
Please note that escalade only deals with direct ancestry – it will not dive into parents' sibling directories.

Notice: As of v3.1.0, escalade now includes Deno support! Please see Deno Usage below.

Install

$ npm install --save escalade

Modes

There are two "versions" of escalade available:

"async"

Node.js: >= 8.x
Size (gzip): 210 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of async/await and util.promisify.

"sync"

Node.js: >= 6.x
Size (gzip): 183 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where async usage cannot be supported.

Usage

Example Structure

/Users/lukeed
  └── oss
    ├── license
    └── escalade
      ├── package.json
      └── test
        └── fixtures
          ├── index.js
          └── foobar
            └── demo.js

Example Usage

//~> demo.js
import { join } from 'path';
import escalade from 'escalade';

const input = join(__dirname, 'demo.js');
// or: const input = __dirname;

const pkg = await escalade(input, (dir, names) => {
  console.log('~> dir:', dir);
  console.log('~> names:', names);
  console.log('---');

  if (names.includes('package.json')) {
    // will be resolved into absolute
    return 'package.json';
  }
});

//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures/foobar
//~> names: ['demo.js']
//---
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures
//~> names: ['index.js', 'foobar']
//---
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test
//~> names: ['fixtures']
//---
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade
//~> names: ['package.json', 'test']
//---

console.log(pkg);
//=> /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/package.json

// Now search for "missing123.txt"
// (Assume it doesn't exist anywhere!)
const missing = await escalade(input, (dir, names) => {
  console.log('~> dir:', dir);
  return names.includes('missing123.txt') && 'missing123.txt';
});

//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures/foobar
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed
//~> dir: /Users
//~> dir: /

console.log(missing);
//=> undefined

Note: To run the above example with "sync" mode, import from escalade/sync and remove the await keyword.

API

escalade(input, callback)

Returns: string|void or Promise<string|void>

When your callback locates a file, escalade will resolve/return with an absolute path.
If your callback was never satisfied, then escalade will resolve/return with nothing (undefined).

Important:
The sync and async versions share the same API.
The only difference is that sync is not Promise-based.

input

Type: string

The path from which to start ascending.

This may be a file or a directory path.
However, when input is a file, escalade will begin with its parent directory.

Important: Unless given an absolute path, input will be resolved from process.cwd() location.

callback

Type: Function

The callback to execute for each ancestry level. It always is given two arguments:

1) dir - an absolute path of the current parent directory 2) names - a list (string[]) of contents relative to the dir parent

Note: The names list can contain names of files and directories.

When your callback returns a falsey value, then escalade will continue with dir's parent directory, re-invoking your callback with new argument values.

When your callback returns a string, then escalade stops iteration immediately.
If the string is an absolute path, then it's left as is. Otherwise, the string is resolved into an absolute path from the dir that housed the satisfying condition.

Important: Your callback can be a Promise/AsyncFunction when using the "async" version of escalade.

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

# Load Time
  find-up         3.891ms
  escalade        0.485ms
  escalade/sync   0.309ms

# Levels: 6 (target = "foo.txt"):
  find-up          x 24,856 ops/sec ±6.46% (55 runs sampled)
  escalade         x 73,084 ops/sec ±4.23% (73 runs sampled)
  find-up.sync     x  3,663 ops/sec ±1.12% (83 runs sampled)
  escalade/sync    x  9,360 ops/sec ±0.62% (88 runs sampled)

# Levels: 12 (target = "package.json"):
  find-up          x 29,300 ops/sec ±10.68% (70 runs sampled)
  escalade         x 73,685 ops/sec ± 5.66% (66 runs sampled)
  find-up.sync     x  1,707 ops/sec ± 0.58% (91 runs sampled)
  escalade/sync    x  4,667 ops/sec ± 0.68% (94 runs sampled)

# Levels: 18 (target = "missing123.txt"):
  find-up          x 21,818 ops/sec ±17.37% (14 runs sampled)
  escalade         x 67,101 ops/sec ±21.60% (20 runs sampled)
  find-up.sync     x  1,037 ops/sec ± 2.86% (88 runs sampled)
  escalade/sync    x  1,248 ops/sec ± 0.50% (93 runs sampled)

Deno

As of v3.1.0, escalade is available on the Deno registry.

Please note that the API is identical and that there are still two modes from which to choose:

// Choose "async" mode
import escalade from 'https://deno.land/escalade/async.ts';

// Choose "sync" mode
import escalade from 'https://deno.land/escalade/sync.ts';

Important: The allow-read permission is required!

  • premove - A tiny (247B) utility to remove items recursively
  • totalist - A tiny (195B to 224B) utility to recursively list all (total) files in a directory
  • mk-dirs - A tiny (420B) utility to make a directory and its parents, recursively

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial