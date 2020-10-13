A tiny (183B to 210B) and fast utility to ascend parent directories
With escalade, you can scale parent directories until you've found what you're looking for.
Given an input file or directory,
escalade will continue executing your callback function until either:
1) the callback returns a truthy value
2)
escalade has reached the system root directory (eg,
/)
Important:
Please note that
escaladeonly deals with direct ancestry – it will not dive into parents' sibling directories.
Notice: As of v3.1.0,
escalade now includes Deno support! Please see Deno Usage below.
$ npm install --save escalade
There are two "versions" of
escalade available:
Node.js: >= 8.x
Size (gzip): 210 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module
This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of
async/
await and
util.promisify.
Node.js: >= 6.x
Size (gzip): 183 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module
This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where
async usage cannot be supported.
Example Structure
/Users/lukeed
└── oss
├── license
└── escalade
├── package.json
└── test
└── fixtures
├── index.js
└── foobar
└── demo.js
Example Usage
//~> demo.js
import { join } from 'path';
import escalade from 'escalade';
const input = join(__dirname, 'demo.js');
// or: const input = __dirname;
const pkg = await escalade(input, (dir, names) => {
console.log('~> dir:', dir);
console.log('~> names:', names);
console.log('---');
if (names.includes('package.json')) {
// will be resolved into absolute
return 'package.json';
}
});
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures/foobar
//~> names: ['demo.js']
//---
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures
//~> names: ['index.js', 'foobar']
//---
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test
//~> names: ['fixtures']
//---
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade
//~> names: ['package.json', 'test']
//---
console.log(pkg);
//=> /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/package.json
// Now search for "missing123.txt"
// (Assume it doesn't exist anywhere!)
const missing = await escalade(input, (dir, names) => {
console.log('~> dir:', dir);
return names.includes('missing123.txt') && 'missing123.txt';
});
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures/foobar
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test/fixtures
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade/test
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss/escalade
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed/oss
//~> dir: /Users/lukeed
//~> dir: /Users
//~> dir: /
console.log(missing);
//=> undefined
Note: To run the above example with "sync" mode, import from
escalade/syncand remove the
awaitkeyword.
Returns:
string|void or
Promise<string|void>
When your
callback locates a file,
escalade will resolve/return with an absolute path.
If your
callback was never satisfied, then
escalade will resolve/return with nothing (undefined).
Important:
The
syncand
asyncversions share the same API.
The only difference is that
syncis not Promise-based.
Type:
string
The path from which to start ascending.
This may be a file or a directory path.
However, when
input is a file,
escalade will begin with its parent directory.
Important: Unless given an absolute path,
inputwill be resolved from
process.cwd()location.
Type:
Function
The callback to execute for each ancestry level. It always is given two arguments:
1)
dir - an absolute path of the current parent directory
2)
names - a list (
string[]) of contents relative to the
dir parent
Note: The
nameslist can contain names of files and directories.
When your callback returns a falsey value, then
escalade will continue with
dir's parent directory, re-invoking your callback with new argument values.
When your callback returns a string, then
escalade stops iteration immediately.
If the string is an absolute path, then it's left as is. Otherwise, the string is resolved into an absolute path from the
dir that housed the satisfying condition.
Important: Your
callbackcan be a
Promise/AsyncFunctionwhen using the "async" version of
escalade.
Running on Node.js v10.13.0
# Load Time
find-up 3.891ms
escalade 0.485ms
escalade/sync 0.309ms
# Levels: 6 (target = "foo.txt"):
find-up x 24,856 ops/sec ±6.46% (55 runs sampled)
escalade x 73,084 ops/sec ±4.23% (73 runs sampled)
find-up.sync x 3,663 ops/sec ±1.12% (83 runs sampled)
escalade/sync x 9,360 ops/sec ±0.62% (88 runs sampled)
# Levels: 12 (target = "package.json"):
find-up x 29,300 ops/sec ±10.68% (70 runs sampled)
escalade x 73,685 ops/sec ± 5.66% (66 runs sampled)
find-up.sync x 1,707 ops/sec ± 0.58% (91 runs sampled)
escalade/sync x 4,667 ops/sec ± 0.68% (94 runs sampled)
# Levels: 18 (target = "missing123.txt"):
find-up x 21,818 ops/sec ±17.37% (14 runs sampled)
escalade x 67,101 ops/sec ±21.60% (20 runs sampled)
find-up.sync x 1,037 ops/sec ± 2.86% (88 runs sampled)
escalade/sync x 1,248 ops/sec ± 0.50% (93 runs sampled)
As of v3.1.0,
escalade is available on the Deno registry.
Please note that the API is identical and that there are still two modes from which to choose:
// Choose "async" mode
import escalade from 'https://deno.land/escalade/async.ts';
// Choose "sync" mode
import escalade from 'https://deno.land/escalade/sync.ts';
Important: The
allow-readpermission is required!
MIT © Luke Edwards