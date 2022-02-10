A plugin for esbuild to handle Sass & SCSS files.
dynamic style to be added to the html page
type has been simplified and now accepts only a string. If you need different types in a project you can use more
than one instance of the plugin.
You can have a look at the multiple fixture
for an example where lit CSS and CSS modules are both used in the same app
$ npm i esbuild-sass-plugin
Just add it to your esbuild plugins:
import {sassPlugin} from 'esbuild-sass-plugin'
await esbuild.build({
...
plugins: [sassPlugin()]
})
this will use esbuild
loader: "css" and your transpiled Sass will be in
index.css alongside your bundle.
There are two main options that control the plugin:
filter which has the same meaning of filter in esbuild
onLoad and
type that's what specifies how the css should be
rendered and imported.
If you specify
type: "style" then the stylesheet will be in the bundle
and will be dynamically added to the page when the bundle is loaded.
If you want to use the resulting css text as a string import you can use
type: "css-text"
await esbuild.build({
...
plugins: [sassPlugin({
type: "css-text",
... // for the options availanle look at 'SassPluginOptions' in index.ts
})]
})
...and in your module do something like
import cssText from './styles.scss'
customElements.define('hello-world', class HelloWorld extends HTMLElement {
constructor() {
super();
this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'});
this.sheet = new CSSStyleSheet();
this.sheet.replaceSync(cssText);
this.shadowRoot.adoptedStyleSheets = [this.sheet];
}
}
Or you can import a lit-element css result using
type: "lit-css"
import styles from './styles.scss'
@customElement("hello-world")
export default class HelloWorld extends LitElement {
static styles = styles
render() {
...
}
}
Look in
test/fixtures folder for more usage examples.
The options passed to the plugin are a superset of Sass compile string options.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|filter
|regular expression
/.(s[ac]ss|css)$/
|cache
|boolean or Map
true (there is one Map per namespace)
|type
"css"
"style"
"lit-css"
"css"
|transform
|function
|undefined
|loadPaths
|string[]
|[]
|importer
|function
|built in importer
|precompile
|function
|undefined
|importMapper
|function
|undefined
exclude ?
the option has been removed in favour of using
filter. The default filter is quite simple but also quite permissive.
If you have URLs in your imports and you want the plugin to ignore them you can just change the filter to something like:
sassPlugin({
filter: /^(?!https?:).*\.(s[ac]ss|css)$/
...
})
importMapper
A function to customize/re-map the import path, both
import statements in JavaScript/TypeScript code and
@import
in Sass/SCSS are covered.
You can use this option to re-map import paths like tsconfig's
paths option.
e.g. given this
tsconfig.json which maps image files paths
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"@img/*": [
"./assets/images/*"
]
}
}
}
now you can resolve these paths with
importMapper
await esbuild.build({
...,
plugins: [sassPlugin({
importMapper: (path) => path.replace(/^@img\//, './assets/images/')
})]
})
precompile
url(...)s
If your sass reference resources with relative urls (see #48) esbuild will struggle to rewrite those urls because it doesn't have idea of the imports that the Sass compiler has gone through. Fortunately the new importer API allows to rewrite those relative URLs in absolute ones which then esbuild will be able to handle.
Here is an example of how to do the
url(...) rewrite (make sure to handle
\ in Windows)
const path = require('path')
await esbuild.build({
...,
plugins: [sassPlugin({
precompile(source, pathname) {
const basedir = path.dirname(pathname)
return source.replace(/(url\(['"]?)(\.\.?\/)([^'")]+['"]?\))/g, `$1${basedir}/$2$3`)
}
})]
})
Look for a complete example in the precompile fixture
const context = { color: "blue" }
await esbuild.build({
...,
plugins: [sassPlugin({
precompile(source, pathname) {
const prefix = /\/included\.scss$/.test(pathname) ? `
$color: ${context.color};
` : env
return prefix + source
}
})]
})
transform
async (css: string, resolveDir?: string) => string
It's a function which will be invoked before passing the css to esbuild or wrapping it in a module.\ It can be used to do PostCSS processing and/or to create modules like in the following examples.
The simplest use case is to invoke PostCSS like this:
const postcss = require('postcss')
const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer')
const postcssPresetEnv = require('postcss-preset-env')
esbuild.build({
...,
plugins: [sassPlugin({
async transform(source, resolveDir) {
const {css} = await postcss([autoprefixer, postcssPresetEnv({stage: 0})]).process(source)
return css
}
})]
})
A helper function is available to do all the work of calling PostCSS to create a CSS module. The usage is something like:
const {sassPlugin, postcssModules} = require('esbuild-sass-plugin')
esbuild.build({
...,
plugins: [sassPlugin({
transform: postcssModules({
// ...put here the options for postcss-modules: https://github.com/madyankin/postcss-modules
})
})]
})
NOTE:
postcssand
postcss-moduleshave to be added to your
package.json.
postcssModules also accepts an optional array of plugins for PostCSS as second parameter.
Look into fixture/css-modules for the complete example.
NOTE: Since
v1.5.0transform can return either a string or an esbuild
LoadResultobject. \ This gives the flexibility to implement that helper function.
There's a working example of using
pnpm with
@material design
in issue/38
Windows 10 Pro - i7-4770K CPU @ 3.50GHz - RAM 24GB - SSD 500GB
Given 24 × 24 = 576 lit-element files & 576 imported CSS styles plus the import of the full bootstrap 5.1
|dart sass
|dart sass (no cache)
|node-sass*
|node-sass (no cache)
|initial build
|2.750s
|2.750s
|1.903s
|1.858s
|rebuild (.ts change)
|285.959ms
|1.950s
|797.098ms
|1.689s
|rebuild (.ts change)
|260.791ms
|1.799s
|768.213ms
|1.790s
|rebuild (.scss change)
|234.152ms
|1.801s
|770.619ms
|1.652s
|rebuild (.scss change)
|267.857ms
|1.738s
|750.743ms
|1.682s
(*) node-sass is here just to give a term of comparison ...those samples were taken from 1.8.x