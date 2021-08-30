esr)
Super-fast on-the-fly transpilation of modern JS, TypeScript and JSX using esbuild.
esr makes it easy to run arbitrary code or tests without needing to build your whole project. It's a great way to improve your development workflow.
The easiest way to use esbuild-runner is to install it globally and use the included
esr binary.
$ esr hello-world.ts
Alternatively, you can require esbuild-runner within any nodejs process to include realtime transpilation:
$ node -r esbuild-runner/register hello-world.ts
In order to use esbuild-runner with Jest, you need to configure a Jest transform in your
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
transform: {
"\\.ts$": "esbuild-runner/jest",
},
}
VSCode Debugging
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"name": "Debug with esbuild-runner",
"program": "${workspaceFolder}/hello-world.ts",
"runtimeArgs": [
"-r",
"esbuild-runner/register"
],
"request": "launch",
"sourceMaps": true,
"skipFiles": [
"<node_internals>/**"
],
"type": "pwa-node"
}
]
}
esr provides two different ways to transpile your code:
package.json or
node_modules will never be transpiled. Running
esr will always transpile the code. No caching is used.
--cache): this method will invoke esbuild for every source file, but will cache the result. This means that the initial run will be slower, but after that, only changed source files will be transpiled.
$ bin/esr.js --help
Usage: esr [options] <source-file> [file-options]
--cache Transform on a file per file basis and cache code
--clearCache Clear transform cache
--help|-h Display this help message
To customize the options passed to esbuild, you can create an
esbuild-runner.config.js file in the current directory or one of the ancestor directories.
// example esbuild-runner.config.js
module.exports = {
type: "bundle", // bundle or transform (see description above)
esbuild: {
// Any esbuild build or transform options go here
target: "esnext",
},
}
Simply install the esbuild-runner npm package using your favorite package manager.
$ npm install -g esbuild-runner
$ npm add --dev esbuild-runner
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.