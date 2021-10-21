Esbuild Rails plugin for easy imports of Stimulus controllers, ActionCable channels, and other Javascript.
This package is designed to be used with jsbundling-rails.
Install with npm or yarn
yarn add esbuild-rails
npm i esbuild-rails
Add the plugin to
esbuild.config.js
const path = require('path')
const rails = require('esbuild-rails')
require("esbuild").build({
entryPoints: ["application.js"],
bundle: true,
outdir: path.join(process.cwd(), "app/assets/builds"),
absWorkingDir: path.join(process.cwd(), "app/javascript"),
watch: process.argv.includes("--watch"),
plugins: [rails()],
}).catch(() => process.exit(1))
Use npm to add it as the build script (requires npm
>= 7.1)
npm set-script build "node esbuild.config.js"
or add it manually in
package.json
"scripts": {
"build": "node esbuild.config.js"
}
Import a folder using globs:
import "./src/**/*"
import { Application } from "@hotwired/stimulus"
const application = Application.start()
import controllers from "./**/*_controller.js"
controllers.forEach((controller) => {
application.register(controller.name, controller.module.default)
})
import "./channels/**/*_channel.js"
yarn add jquery
// app/javascript/jquery.js
import jquery from 'jquery';
window.jQuery = jquery;
window.$ = jquery;
//app/javascript/application.js
import "./jquery"
Why does this work?
import in Javascript is hoisted, meaning that
import is run before the other code regardless of where in the file they are. By splitting the jQuery setup into a separate
import, we can guarantee that code runs first. Read more here.
Follow the jQuery steps above.
Download jQuery UI custom build and add it to
app/javascript/jquery-ui.js
import "./jquery-ui"
$(function() {
$(document).tooltip()
$("#dialog").dialog()
})
A custom build is required because jQueryUI does not support ESM.
If you have an issue you'd like to submit, please do so using the issue tracker in GitHub. In order for us to help you in the best way possible, please be as detailed as you can.
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.