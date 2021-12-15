A plugin for esbuild that adds support for *.svg file imports as React components. The plugin is built on top of SVGR.

Basic Usage

Install the plugin in your project:

npm install --save-dev esbuild-plugin-svgr yarn add --dev esbuild-plugin-svgr

Add this plugin to your esbuild build script:

const svgrPlugin = require ( 'esbuild-plugin-svgr' ); esbuild.build({ plugins : [ svgrPlugin(), ], });

Import your *.svg file from JavaScript:

import Icon from './icon.svg' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div > < Icon /> </ div > ); }

Pass in optional supported configuration options:

esbuild.build({ plugins : [ svgrPlugin({ ref : true }), ], });

Author

Kazi Jawad

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Acknowledgements

SVGR