A plugin for esbuild that adds support for
*.svg file imports as React components. The plugin is built on top of SVGR.
npm install --save-dev esbuild-plugin-svgr
# or use yarn
yarn add --dev esbuild-plugin-svgr
const svgrPlugin = require('esbuild-plugin-svgr');
esbuild.build({
plugins: [
svgrPlugin(),
],
});
*.svg file from JavaScript:
import Icon from './icon.svg';
function App() {
return (
<div>
<Icon />
</div>
);
}
esbuild.build({
plugins: [
svgrPlugin({ ref: true }),
],
});
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.