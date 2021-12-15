openbase logo
eps

esbuild-plugin-svgr

by Kazi Jawad
0.0.3

A plugin for esbuild that enables importing *.svg files as React components.

Downloads/wk

8.7K

8.7K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

esbuild-plugin-svgr

A plugin for esbuild that adds support for *.svg file imports as React components. The plugin is built on top of SVGR.

Basic Usage

  1. Install the plugin in your project:
npm install --save-dev esbuild-plugin-svgr
# or use yarn
yarn add --dev esbuild-plugin-svgr
  1. Add this plugin to your esbuild build script:
const svgrPlugin = require('esbuild-plugin-svgr');

esbuild.build({
    plugins: [
        svgrPlugin(),
    ],
});
  1. Import your *.svg file from JavaScript:
import Icon from './icon.svg';

function App() {
    return (
        <div>
            <Icon />
        </div>
    );
}
  1. Pass in optional supported configuration options:
esbuild.build({
    plugins: [
        svgrPlugin({ ref: true }),
    ],
});

Author

Kazi Jawad

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Acknowledgements

SVGR

