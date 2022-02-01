This plugin is an optimized, type-friendly version of esbuild-plugin-postcss. It supports CSS preprocessors and CSS modules.
yarn add -D esbuild-plugin-postcss2
or
npm i -D esbuild-plugin-postcss2
Add the plugin to your esbuild plugins:
const esbuild = require("esbuild");
const postCssPlugin = require("esbuild-plugin-postcss2");
esbuild.build({
...
plugins: [
postCssPlugin.default()
]
...
});
Add your desired PostCSS plugin to the plugins array:
const autoprefixer = require("autoprefixer");
esbuild.build({
...
plugins: [
postCssPlugin.default({
plugins: [autoprefixer]
})
]
...
});
PostCSS modules are enabled by default. You can pass in a config or disable it with the
modules field:
postCssPlugin.default({
// pass in `postcss-modules` custom options
// set to false to disable
modules: {
getJSON(cssFileName, json, outputFileName) {
const path = require("path");
const cssName = path.basename(cssFileName, ".css");
const jsonFileName = path.resolve("./build/" + cssName + ".json");
fs.writeFileSync(jsonFileName, JSON.stringify(json));
}
}
});
As per standard any file having
module before the extension (ie
somefile.module.css) will be treated as a module.
The option
fileIsModule allows to override this behavior.
postCssPlugin.default({
// pass a custom `fileIsModule` option to tell whether a file should be treated as a module
// in this example we want everything to be a module except file finishing with `global.css`
fileIsModule: (filepath) => !filepath.endsWith(".global.css")
});
To use preprocessors (
sass,
scss,
stylus,
less), just add the desired preprocessor as a
devDependency:
yarn add -D sass