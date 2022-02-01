This plugin is an optimized, type-friendly version of esbuild-plugin-postcss. It supports CSS preprocessors and CSS modules.

Install

yarn add -D esbuild-plugin-postcss2

or

npm i -D esbuild-plugin-postcss2

Usage

Add the plugin to your esbuild plugins:

const esbuild = require ( "esbuild" ); const postCssPlugin = require ( "esbuild-plugin-postcss2" ); esbuild.build({ ... plugins: [ postCssPlugin.default() ] ... });

PostCSS plugins

Add your desired PostCSS plugin to the plugins array:

const autoprefixer = require ( "autoprefixer" ); esbuild.build({ ... plugins: [ postCssPlugin.default({ plugins : [autoprefixer] }) ] ... });

CSS modules

PostCSS modules are enabled by default. You can pass in a config or disable it with the modules field:

postCssPlugin.default({ modules : { getJSON(cssFileName, json, outputFileName) { const path = require ( "path" ); const cssName = path.basename(cssFileName, ".css" ); const jsonFileName = path.resolve( "./build/" + cssName + ".json" ); fs.writeFileSync(jsonFileName, JSON .stringify(json)); } } });

As per standard any file having module before the extension (ie somefile.module.css ) will be treated as a module. The option fileIsModule allows to override this behavior.

postCssPlugin.default({ fileIsModule : ( filepath ) => !filepath.endsWith( ".global.css" ) });

Preprocessors

To use preprocessors ( sass , scss , stylus , less ), just add the desired preprocessor as a devDependency :