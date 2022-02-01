openbase logo
epp

esbuild-plugin-postcss2

by Marton Lederer
0.1.1 (see all)

Use postcss with esbuild

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

esbuild-plugin-postcss2

This plugin is an optimized, type-friendly version of esbuild-plugin-postcss. It supports CSS preprocessors and CSS modules.

Install

yarn add -D esbuild-plugin-postcss2

or

npm i -D esbuild-plugin-postcss2

Usage

Add the plugin to your esbuild plugins:

const esbuild = require("esbuild");
const postCssPlugin = require("esbuild-plugin-postcss2");

esbuild.build({
  ...
  plugins: [
    postCssPlugin.default()
  ]
  ...
});

PostCSS plugins

Add your desired PostCSS plugin to the plugins array:

const autoprefixer = require("autoprefixer");

esbuild.build({
  ...
  plugins: [
    postCssPlugin.default({
      plugins: [autoprefixer]
    })
  ]
  ...
});

CSS modules

PostCSS modules are enabled by default. You can pass in a config or disable it with the modules field:

postCssPlugin.default({
  // pass in `postcss-modules` custom options
  // set to false to disable
  modules: {
    getJSON(cssFileName, json, outputFileName) {
      const path = require("path");
      const cssName = path.basename(cssFileName, ".css");
      const jsonFileName = path.resolve("./build/" + cssName + ".json");

      fs.writeFileSync(jsonFileName, JSON.stringify(json));
    }
  }
});

As per standard any file having module before the extension (ie somefile.module.css) will be treated as a module. The option fileIsModule allows to override this behavior.

postCssPlugin.default({
  // pass a custom `fileIsModule` option to tell whether a file should be treated as a module
  // in this example we want everything to be a module except file finishing with `global.css`
  fileIsModule: (filepath) => !filepath.endsWith(".global.css")
});

Preprocessors

To use preprocessors (sass, scss, stylus, less), just add the desired preprocessor as a devDependency:

yarn add -D sass

