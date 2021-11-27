openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epl

esbuild-plugin-less

by Ilya Medvedev
1.1.6 (see all)

esbuild plugin for less files

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

License: WTFPL TypeScript code style: prettier npm version David David Codecov FOSSA Status semantic-release

esbuild-plugin-less

esbuild plugin for less files

Install

yarn add esbuild-plugin-less -D

Usage

Simple example

You can see the example here.

import { build } from 'esbuild';
import { lessLoader } from 'esbuild-plugin-less';

build({
  entryPoints: [path.resolve(__dirname, 'index.ts')],
  bundle: true,
  outdir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'output'),
  plugins: [lessLoader()],
  loader: {
    '.ts': 'ts',
  },
});

Watch mode

More information about watch mode here.

import { build } from 'esbuild';
import { lessLoader } from 'esbuild-plugin-less';

build({
  watch: true, // enable watch mode
  entryPoints: [path.resolve(__dirname, 'index.ts')],
  bundle: true,
  outdir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'output'),
  plugins: [lessLoader()],
  loader: {
    '.ts': 'ts',
  },
});

Options

lessLoader accepts all valid options from less.js. You can find a complete list of options here.

LoaderOptions loader options, support custom filter

{
  filter: /\.less$/,
}

License

esbuild-plugin-less is WTFPL licensed.

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial