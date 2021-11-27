esbuild plugin for less files

Install

yarn add esbuild-plugin-less -D

Usage

Simple example

You can see the example here.

import { build } from 'esbuild' ; import { lessLoader } from 'esbuild-plugin-less' ; build({ entryPoints: [path.resolve(__dirname, 'index.ts' )], bundle: true , outdir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'output' ), plugins: [lessLoader()], loader: { '.ts' : 'ts' , }, });

Watch mode

More information about watch mode here.

import { build } from 'esbuild' ; import { lessLoader } from 'esbuild-plugin-less' ; build({ watch: true , entryPoints: [path.resolve(__dirname, 'index.ts' )], bundle: true , outdir: path.resolve(__dirname, 'output' ), plugins: [lessLoader()], loader: { '.ts' : 'ts' , }, });

Options

lessLoader accepts all valid options from less.js. You can find a complete list of options here.

LoaderOptions loader options, support custom filter

{ filter : /\.less$/, }

License