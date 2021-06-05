Babel plugin for esbuild.

First, check if esbuild supports the transform you need (it's faster).

If not, you can add the Babel plugin you need with this plugin.

Install

npm install esbuild-plugin-babel --save-dev

Use

esbuild.config.js

import esbuild from 'esbuild' ; import babel from 'esbuild-plugin-babel' ; esbuild .build({ entryPoints : [ 'index.js' ], bundle : true , outfile : 'main.js' , plugins : [babel()] }) .catch( () => process.exit( 1 ));

package.json

{ "type" : "module" , "scripts" : { "start" : "node esbuild.config.js" } }

Configure

esbuild.config.js

babel({ filter : /.*/ , namespace : '' , config : {} });

babel.config.json

{ "sourceMaps" : "inline" , "presets" : [...], "plugins" : [...] }

