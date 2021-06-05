openbase logo
esbuild-plugin-babel

by nativew
0.2.3 (see all)

Babel plugin for esbuild.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

esbuild-plugin-babel

Babel plugin for esbuild.


First, check if esbuild supports the transform you need (it's faster).
If not, you can add the Babel plugin you need with this plugin.


Install

npm install esbuild-plugin-babel --save-dev

Use

esbuild.config.js

import esbuild from 'esbuild';
import babel from 'esbuild-plugin-babel';

esbuild
    .build({
        entryPoints: ['index.js'],
        bundle: true,
        outfile: 'main.js',
        plugins: [babel()]
    })
    .catch(() => process.exit(1));

package.json

{
    "type": "module",
    "scripts": {
        "start": "node esbuild.config.js"
    }
}

Configure

esbuild.config.js

babel({
    filter: /.*/,
    namespace: '',
    config: {} // babel config here or in babel.config.json
});

babel.config.json

{
    "sourceMaps": "inline",
    "presets": [...],
    "plugins": [...]
}

Check

esbuild-plugin-pipe   →   Pipe esbuild plugins output.

esbuild-plugin-postcss-literal   →   PostCSS tagged template literals plugin for esbuild.


