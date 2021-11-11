esbuild plugin for path aliases.
Sometimes it's useful to have dynamic imports that resolves into different files depending on some conditions (e.g. env variables).
npm install --save-dev esbuild-plugin-alias
Define plugin in the
plugins section of esbuild config like this:
const esbuild = require('esbuild');
const alias = require('esbuild-plugin-alias');
esbuild.build({
// ...
plugins: [
alias({
'imported-path': '/home/user/lib/src/resolved-path',
}),
],
})
Note: esbuild requires resolved paths to be absolute. So, make sure that values in plugin's config object are absolute paths.
If you need to find a path to an installed dep, you may use
require.resolve. E.g.:
alias({
'react-dom': process.env.NODE_ENV === 'dev'
? require.resolve('@hot-loader/react-dom')
: require.resolve('react-dom'),
}),
Having this input file:
// src/app.js
import settings from 'settings.env';
console.log(settings);
And esbuild config like this:
// config/build.js
const path = require('path');
const esbuild = require('esbuild');
const alias = require('esbuild-plugin-alias');
esbuild.build({
entryPoints: ['in.js'],
bundle: true,
outfile: 'out.js',
plugins: [
alias({
'settings.env': path.resolve(__dirname, `../src/settings.${process.env.NODE_ENV}.js`),
}),
],
}).catch(err => process.exit(1));
You will get
src/settings.dev.js loaded instead of
settings.env when
NODE_ENV equals
dev.
Check test/ for more detailed example.