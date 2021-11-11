esbuild plugin for path aliases.

Rationale

Sometimes it's useful to have dynamic imports that resolves into different files depending on some conditions (e.g. env variables).

Installation

npm install --save-dev esbuild-plugin-alias

Usage

Define plugin in the plugins section of esbuild config like this:

const esbuild = require ( 'esbuild' ); const alias = require ( 'esbuild-plugin-alias' ); esbuild.build({ plugins : [ alias({ 'imported-path' : '/home/user/lib/src/resolved-path' , }), ], })

Note: esbuild requires resolved paths to be absolute. So, make sure that values in plugin's config object are absolute paths.

If you need to find a path to an installed dep, you may use require.resolve . E.g.:

alias({ 'react-dom' : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'dev' ? require .resolve( '@hot-loader/react-dom' ) : require .resolve( 'react-dom' ), }),

Example

Having this input file:

import settings from 'settings.env' ; console .log(settings);

And esbuild config like this:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const esbuild = require ( 'esbuild' ); const alias = require ( 'esbuild-plugin-alias' ); esbuild.build({ entryPoints : [ 'in.js' ], bundle : true , outfile : 'out.js' , plugins : [ alias({ 'settings.env' : path.resolve(__dirname, `../src/settings. ${process.env.NODE_ENV} .js` ), }), ], }).catch( err => process.exit( 1 ));

You will get src/settings.dev.js loaded instead of settings.env when NODE_ENV equals dev .

Check test/ for more detailed example.