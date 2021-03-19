A Jest transformer using esbuild

With this transformer you can use and transform (ts, js, tsx and jsx) files

Install

npm install --save-dev esbuild-jest esbuild

Setting up Jest config file

esbuild-jest transformer should be used in your Jest config file like this:

{ "transform" : { "^.+\\.tsx?$" : "esbuild-jest" } }

Setting up Jest config file with transformOptions

export interface Options { jsxFactory?: string jsxFragment?: string sourcemap?: boolean | 'inline' | 'external' loaders?: { [ext: string ]: Loader }, target?: string format?: string }

{ "transform" : { "^.+\\.tsx?$" : [ "esbuild-jest" , { sourcemap : true , loaders : { '.spec.ts' : 'tsx' } } ] } }