With this transformer you can use and transform (ts, js, tsx and jsx) files
npm install --save-dev esbuild-jest esbuild
esbuild-jest transformer should be used in your Jest config file like this:
{
"transform": {
"^.+\\.tsx?$": "esbuild-jest"
}
}
export interface Options {
jsxFactory?: string
jsxFragment?: string
sourcemap?: boolean | 'inline' | 'external'
loaders?: {
[ext: string]: Loader
},
target?: string
format?: string
}
{
"transform": {
"^.+\\.tsx?$": [
"esbuild-jest",
{
sourcemap: true,
loaders: {
'.spec.ts': 'tsx'
}
}
]
}
}
Note: if you are using tsconfig.json and jsconfig.json with "paths", Please look
alias-hqand there documentation https://github.com/davestewart/alias-hq/blob/master/docs/integrations.md