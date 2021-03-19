openbase logo
esbuild-jest

by Jay
0.5.0 (see all)

A Jest transformer using esbuild

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77.5K

GitHub Stars

359

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

esbuild-jest

A Jest transformer using esbuild

With this transformer you can use and transform (ts, js, tsx and jsx) files

Install

npm install --save-dev esbuild-jest esbuild

Setting up Jest config file

esbuild-jest transformer should be used in your Jest config file like this:

{
  "transform": {
    "^.+\\.tsx?$": "esbuild-jest"
  }
}

Setting up Jest config file with transformOptions

export interface Options {
  jsxFactory?: string
  jsxFragment?: string
  sourcemap?: boolean | 'inline' | 'external'
  loaders?: {
    [ext: string]: Loader
  },
  target?: string
  format?: string
}

{
  "transform": {
    "^.+\\.tsx?$": [ 
      "esbuild-jest", 
      { 
        sourcemap: true,
        loaders: {
          '.spec.ts': 'tsx'
        }
      } 
    ]
  }
}

Note: if you are using tsconfig.json and jsconfig.json with "paths", Please look alias-hq and there documentation https://github.com/davestewart/alias-hq/blob/master/docs/integrations.md

