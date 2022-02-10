Website | Getting started | Documentation | Plugins | FAQ
Our current build tools for the web are 10-100x slower than they could be:
The main goal of the esbuild bundler project is to bring about a new era of build tool performance, and create an easy-to-use modern bundler along the way.
Major features:
Check out the getting started instructions if you want to give esbuild a try.
It is the best javascript bundler out there. I have been following this project for sometime now and I think it is now in the stable phase. I am using esbuild-loader to use esbuild with webpack for my projects. Do note that this is currently under active development so API’s might change but so far I haven’t run into any issues.
This is just a revolutionary build tool that can reduce your build time like crazy. I tried a webpack-loader of esbuild, esbuild-loader replacing the babel-loader which I was using for transpiling. The results were amazing as the production build time reduced from 60s to 11s. Also the bundle size was reduced from 8mb to 6mb which is great. Also I am now using ESBuildMinifyPlugin from esbuild-loader to replace terser for code minification and is super fast. If you really care about bundle size build time, esbuild is worth trying.
This build tool is amazingly fast (well its written in Go, so). I have been using esbuild in a production app and so far I have had no issues whatsoever. The build time reduced from 40 seconds to 7 seconds which is super convenient. The webpack loader esbuild-loader itself helps with building with webpack. As the tool is relatively new and not mature enough, I would recommend not using unstable APIs. Decorators are unsupported when using esbuild. And the minified plugin is also real nice.
An experimental replacement for Babel. ESBuild is a tool that was initially a proof of concept(PoC) that showed everyone that JS bundlers could be built with other languages other than JavaScript for performance. Its written in Go and is an absolute art of work. Its building time is off the charts as compared to good old babel. The webpack plugin for esbuild is what I use for my projects.
I'd really like to see this tool grow. Its blazing fast, which everyone will say about it. It's a new kid on the block so I it still has some bugs, and the ecosystem needs to grow, but definitely keep an eye on this library. In my experience, it's been awesome, but probably only because supported all my needs for that project.