

Website | Getting started | Documentation | Plugins | FAQ

Our current build tools for the web are 10-100x slower than they could be:

The main goal of the esbuild bundler project is to bring about a new era of build tool performance, and create an easy-to-use modern bundler along the way.

Major features:

Extreme speed without needing a cache

ES6 and CommonJS modules

Tree shaking of ES6 modules

An API for JavaScript and Go

TypeScript and JSX syntax

Source maps

Minification

Plugins

Check out the getting started instructions if you want to give esbuild a try.