openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esb

esbuild

by Evan Wallace
0.14.3 (see all)

An extremely fast JavaScript and CSS bundler and minifier

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1M

GitHub Stars

30.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bundler

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/570
Read All Reviews
Charles8211
ashikmeerankutty
abhijithvijayan
katharinbenson
bvego
Emad-salah
risenforces

Top Feedback

21Performant
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
10Bleeding Edge
3Responsive Maintainers
2Highly Customizable

Readme

esbuild: An extremely fast JavaScript bundler
Website | Getting started | Documentation | Plugins | FAQ

Why?

Our current build tools for the web are 10-100x slower than they could be:

Bar chart with benchmark results

The main goal of the esbuild bundler project is to bring about a new era of build tool performance, and create an easy-to-use modern bundler along the way.

Major features:

Check out the getting started instructions if you want to give esbuild a try.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation18
Easy to Use20
Performant21
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge10
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Charles821153 Ratings47 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

It is the best javascript bundler out there. I have been following this project for sometime now and I think it is now in the stable phase. I am using esbuild-loader to use esbuild with webpack for my projects. Do note that this is currently under active development so API’s might change but so far I haven’t run into any issues.

1
abhijithvijayan
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

This is just a revolutionary build tool that can reduce your build time like crazy. I tried a webpack-loader of esbuild, esbuild-loader replacing the babel-loader which I was using for transpiling. The results were amazing as the production build time reduced from 60s to 11s. Also the bundle size was reduced from 8mb to 6mb which is great. Also I am now using ESBuildMinifyPlugin from esbuild-loader to replace terser for code minification and is super fast. If you really care about bundle size build time, esbuild is worth trying.

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant

This build tool is amazingly fast (well its written in Go, so). I have been using esbuild in a production app and so far I have had no issues whatsoever. The build time reduced from 40 seconds to 7 seconds which is super convenient. The webpack loader esbuild-loader itself helps with building with webpack. As the tool is relatively new and not mature enough, I would recommend not using unstable APIs. Decorators are unsupported when using esbuild. And the minified plugin is also real nice.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

An experimental replacement for Babel. ESBuild is a tool that was initially a proof of concept(PoC) that showed everyone that JS bundlers could be built with other languages other than JavaScript for performance. Its written in Go and is an absolute art of work. Its building time is off the charts as compared to good old babel. The webpack plugin for esbuild is what I use for my projects.

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

I'd really like to see this tool grow. Its blazing fast, which everyone will say about it. It's a new kid on the block so I it still has some bugs, and the ecosystem needs to grow, but definitely keep an eye on this library. In my experience, it's been awesome, but probably only because supported all my needs for that project.

0

Alternatives

webpackA bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.
GitHub Stars
60K
Weekly Downloads
21M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
994
Top Feedback
92Highly Customizable
87Great Documentation
71Hard to Use
@babel/core🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
39M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
150
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
viteNext generation frontend tooling. It's fast!
GitHub Stars
37K
Weekly Downloads
485K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
123
Top Feedback
19Performant
17Great Documentation
15Bleeding Edge
rollupNext-generation ES module bundler
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
96
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
16Performant
parcel-bundlerThe zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
133
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial