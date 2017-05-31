ECMAScript 7 compatibility shims for legacy JavaScript engines.

es7-shim.js exports an object that contains shims that can be used to monkeypatch a JavaScript context to contain all ECMAScript 7 methods that can be faithfully emulated with a legacy JavaScript engine. es7-shim.browser.js calls the “shim” method on the export of es7-shim.js which actually modifies the global object, including replacing native methods when engine-specific bugs exist. Published on npm are dist/es7-shim.js and dist/es7-shim.min.js which are pre-prepared browserified versions of es7-shim.browser.js .

Source for shims

Every shim in this module is a separate, independent npm module. To be included, all shims must have a ".shim()" method that installs the shim into the global object whenever it is necessary. It should also handle any engine-specific specific to the method it is shimming.

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install , and run npm test

Shims

Array.prototype :

includes standalone

Object :

getOwnPropertyDescriptors standalone

standalone entries standalone

standalone values standalone

String.prototype :

at standalone

standalone trimLeft standalone

standalone trimRight standalone

standalone padStart standalone

standalone padEnd standalone

Shams