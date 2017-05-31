ECMAScript 7 compatibility shims for legacy JavaScript engines.
es7-shim.js exports an object that contains shims that can be used to monkeypatch a JavaScript context to contain all ECMAScript 7 methods that can be faithfully emulated with a legacy JavaScript engine.
es7-shim.browser.js calls the “shim” method on the export of
es7-shim.js which actually modifies the global object, including replacing native methods when engine-specific bugs exist.
Published on npm are
dist/es7-shim.js and
dist/es7-shim.min.js which are pre-prepared browserified versions of
es7-shim.browser.js.
Every shim in this module is a separate, independent
npm module.
To be included, all shims must have a ".shim()" method that installs the shim into the global object whenever it is necessary. It should also handle any engine-specific specific to the method it is shimming.
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test
Array.prototype:
includes standalone
Object:
getOwnPropertyDescriptors standalone
entries standalone
values standalone
String.prototype:
at standalone
trimLeft standalone
trimRight standalone
padStart standalone
padEnd standalone